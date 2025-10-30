JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A

VP Vance Opens Up on Mixed-Faith Marriage: Raising Christian Kids and Praying for...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 AM on October 30, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher


For the past four years, America has had to endure the word salads, coconut trees, and general drunkenness of Kamala Harris as the person a heartbeat away from the most powerful position on Earth. Not counting Mike Pence, for the eight years before that, we were treated to the grand eloquence of Joe Biden as Vice President. 

Suffice it to say, JD Vance has been a pretty incredible upgrade from that recent ignominy as the President's right hand. 

Last night, Vance showed us what an upgrade it has been with a tremendous performance at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of the University of Mississippi. The evening began emotionally with Vance being greeted by Erika Kirk, the widow of his close friend Charlie Kirk. 

They were ready, alright. And Vance delivered. 

But what made his appearance so remarkable -- and such a stark contrast from two of his three predecessors -- was not Vance's prepared remarks, but the fact that he then fielded questions, many of them adversarial, from the students in the crowd. And he handled them like a pro. 

Just try to imagine Kamala being able to do ANY of this. And then thank God that America voted correctly in 2024. 

Here he is responding to a student claiming that his policies 'hurt' immigrants: 

BOOM. Nailed it. 

And just like his friend Kirk, he did it in a very polite way, with the truth on his side. 

Vance was just getting started, though. 

He also took challenging questions from conservatives. 

This is exactly what America voted for. Strong leaders who will pursue a policy agenda with ZERO fear about what the left is going to say about them, or try to do to them. 

Because the left will say and do those things regardless. 

Vance 2028 was a big theme in many of the reactions last night. 

He also dealt with questions allegedly from 'the right' related to Israel. 

'Ethnic cleansing' in Gaza? Seriously? 

But Vance dealt with the groyper faction of the audience adeptly. We only wish he had debunked that lie about 'genicode' right out of the gate. 

Let's revisit that point we made above. Can ANYONE imagine Kamala being able to do this? 

Last we checked on her, she was telling people who believe in Jesus that her political rallies were 'the wrong place' for them. 

Vance also did not shy away from criticizing members of his own party (something no Democrats other than John Fetterman are willing to do), calling out Rep. Thomas Massie for obstructing the administration and party at every turn. 

Vance deserves credit for speaking his mind openly and honestly about Massie, even though some on the right will not like that.

When's the last time, say, Gavin Newsom ever spoke so honestly? 

(That's a rhetorical question, by the way, since the answer is 'Never.')

Facing a friendlier question from some TPUSA students, Vance also signaled the vibe shift in America, talking about his Christian faith.

Kirk must have been smiling down on him with that answer.

There's that theme again, which was all over X last night. 

Of course, Vance's performance with adversarial and even some hostile questions shouldn't surprise anyone. He's been doing this ever since Trump tapped him for the VP slot. 

But just imagine Katie Porter in a crowd like this, facing a single question from a conservative. The boiling potatoes would have been flying. 

Finally, Vance paid tribute to his murdered friend and called on everyone to honor Kirk by fighting for America. 

Wow. 

America traded up in the Vice President position BIG TIME in 2024. 

Vance knocked it out of the park so hard, the Los Angeles Dodgers might be calling him to suit up for Game 6 on Friday. 

