JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A



For the past four years, America has had to endure the word salads, coconut trees, and general drunkenness of Kamala Harris as the person a heartbeat away from the most powerful position on Earth. Not counting Mike Pence, for the eight years before that, we were treated to the grand eloquence of Joe Biden as Vice President.

Suffice it to say, JD Vance has been a pretty incredible upgrade from that recent ignominy as the President's right hand.

Last night, Vance showed us what an upgrade it has been with a tremendous performance at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of the University of Mississippi. The evening began emotionally with Vance being greeted by Erika Kirk, the widow of his close friend Charlie Kirk.

🚨 BREAKING: Incredible moment as Erika Kirk brings Vice President JD VANCE on stage at University of Mississippi and the two embrace



The crowd is going CRAZY and broke into chants of "USA!" 🇺🇸



"Ole Miss, I got a question - Are, you, READY?" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fpjI750U08 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

They were ready, alright. And Vance delivered.

But what made his appearance so remarkable -- and such a stark contrast from two of his three predecessors -- was not Vance's prepared remarks, but the fact that he then fielded questions, many of them adversarial, from the students in the crowd. And he handled them like a pro.

Just try to imagine Kamala being able to do ANY of this. And then thank God that America voted correctly in 2024.

Here he is responding to a student claiming that his policies 'hurt' immigrants:

🚨 Q: Why are you pushing out policies that hurt immigrants?!



JD VANCE: ...There's too many people who want to come in. My job as vice president is NOT to look out for the interests of the whole world. It's to look out for the people of the United States.



CROWD: *Erupts* 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tB5k1uAXin — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

BOOM. Nailed it.

And just like his friend Kirk, he did it in a very polite way, with the truth on his side.

Repeat after me:



I will knock one billion doors for JD Vance. https://t.co/ZfQgxK3bCD pic.twitter.com/tzlP32eQdC — Jackson Rowell (@JacksonRowellFL) October 30, 2025

Vance was just getting started, though.

He also took challenging questions from conservatives.

🚨 JD VANCE: “We cannot be afraid to do something because the left might do it in the future. The left is going to do it regardless if we do it.”



This is EXACTLY right.



Democrats never play by the “rules.” So why should we? pic.twitter.com/PmlnbcvDmC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 30, 2025

This is exactly what America voted for. Strong leaders who will pursue a policy agenda with ZERO fear about what the left is going to say about them, or try to do to them.

Because the left will say and do those things regardless.

This. We need to be proactive and not reactive. The democrats have already proclaimed open season on conservatives.



Jd Vance needs to be the presidential candidate for 2028. https://t.co/UIhCV9ZxKt — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 30, 2025

Vance 2028 was a big theme in many of the reactions last night.

He also dealt with questions allegedly from 'the right' related to Israel.

🚨 JUST NOW - JD VANCE: "When people say Israel is manipulating or controlling the president of the United States? They're NOT controlling THIS president of the United States, which is one of the reasons why we're able to have this success in the Middle East!" pic.twitter.com/n1E7Cx1myI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

'Ethnic cleansing' in Gaza? Seriously?

But Vance dealt with the groyper faction of the audience adeptly. We only wish he had debunked that lie about 'genicode' right out of the gate.

JD is killing this Q&A



No national Democrat could do this in an adversarial setting — Bill Speros (@billsperos) October 30, 2025

Let's revisit that point we made above. Can ANYONE imagine Kamala being able to do this?

Last we checked on her, she was telling people who believe in Jesus that her political rallies were 'the wrong place' for them.

Vance also did not shy away from criticizing members of his own party (something no Democrats other than John Fetterman are willing to do), calling out Rep. Thomas Massie for obstructing the administration and party at every turn.

🚨 Q: Why is President Trump going after Thomas Massie?



JD VANCE: It's one thing to disagree with the party on an issue...voting against the party on *EVERY single issue*? Every time we've needed Thomas for a vote, he's been completely unwilling to provide it. That's why Trump… pic.twitter.com/GTvHN3InuH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

One of the most honest answers I've ever heard a politician give. @VeritasRadioNet @TheKingDude https://t.co/yV2deZUjMT — Ashley Durand (@iluvdna585) October 30, 2025

Vance deserves credit for speaking his mind openly and honestly about Massie, even though some on the right will not like that.

When's the last time, say, Gavin Newsom ever spoke so honestly?

(That's a rhetorical question, by the way, since the answer is 'Never.')

Facing a friendlier question from some TPUSA students, Vance also signaled the vibe shift in America, talking about his Christian faith.

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: “I believe that I’ve been placed in this position for a brief period of time to do the most amount of good for God and for the country that I love so much.”@VP live at the This Is the Turning Point Tour pic.twitter.com/5WPH7REOfs — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 30, 2025

Kirk must have been smiling down on him with that answer.

It's the reason why we're ALL here: to do as much as we can to further God's work as possible.



JD speaks for all of us. Which is why we elected him as our Vice President. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 30, 2025

To the citizens of the USA: Please allow me to introduce you to your next President... https://t.co/ZL63UMzOmS — Kevin Raby (@KevinRaby1) October 30, 2025

There's that theme again, which was all over X last night.

Of course, Vance's performance with adversarial and even some hostile questions shouldn't surprise anyone. He's been doing this ever since Trump tapped him for the VP slot.

But just imagine Katie Porter in a crowd like this, facing a single question from a conservative. The boiling potatoes would have been flying.

Finally, Vance paid tribute to his murdered friend and called on everyone to honor Kirk by fighting for America.

When I think of the most important lessons of Charlie Kirk's life, this was a man who to his dying breath never lost hope in the United States of America.



Despair is a sin. Keep on fighting for this country in Charlie's memory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1722SzwS0c — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 30, 2025

Wow.

Please don’t miss this…



Tonight was just remarkable.



When have you ever seen a sitting Vice President take hostile questions for a straight hour from the American people? No vetting, no screening.



JD Vance took the fire tonight — and crushed it.



Proving he’s 48 every day 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KXlgmSNi1l — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2025

America traded up in the Vice President position BIG TIME in 2024.

Vance knocked it out of the park so hard, the Los Angeles Dodgers might be calling him to suit up for Game 6 on Friday.





============================================

