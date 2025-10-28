Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia

Grokipedia version 0.1, the AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia, is up and running, so of course, everyone with Elon Musk derangement syndrome is trying to delegitimize it. If you go to Wikipedia's entry on Grokipedia, you get this:

Wikipedia has already dropped a hit article on Grokipedia, they’re so afraid of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/BIbQEmxl7Q — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) October 28, 2025

Wikipedia's entry has since been updated, but it originally read, "Grokipedia is a manipulated conservative artificial intelligence-powered online encyclopedia developed by xAI, an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, which was launched on October 25, 2025."

Wikipedia editors launched an article on their greatest competitor: Grokipedia. And the article is filled with lies about the platform, describing it as a “manipulated conservative-leaning AI powered online encyclopedia” made by Elon Musk. They’re patting themselves on the back… pic.twitter.com/d4iG4qxjWT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2025

"… over it. But they’re scared. Terrified."

Wired also joined in on the criticism with more accusations of Grokipedia being "far-right," a term that has become increasingly meaningless due to overuse and abuse.

Kids today won’t believe it but there was a time when Wired published the most fascinating tech deep dives you could find pic.twitter.com/r2p3HZomV2 — Austen Allred (@Austen) October 28, 2025

Wired, The Atlantic, Guardian and many other propaganda legacy publications would die immediately if they had to support themselves. Donations from far left organizations disguised as charities are what keep them alive.



They serve simply as a means of influencing Wikipedia,… https://t.co/6zzXpbxrtf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

"… Google, etc as fake “authoritative” sources."

Wikipedia: "conspiracy theorists claim COVID-19 leaked from a lab"



Grokipedia: "experts are split, here are the sources for the house report on the lab leak and the scientific sentiment studies"



Wow! I'm genuinely incredibly impressed.



I will literally never use Wikipedia… https://t.co/whZrKozI25 pic.twitter.com/xD2tm4c0nK — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) October 28, 2025

The post continues:

… again. Grokipedia is clearly much more factual and unbiased, and easier to read source documents. This is only v0.1! Elon / xAI really cooked with this one. This will fundamentally reshape the way humans consume knowledge

🚨 🇺🇸 GROKIPEDIA VS WIKIPEDIA: TWO VERSIONS OF JAN 6



Grokipedia’s entry describes Jan. 6 as a riot — factual, chronological, and restrained.



It cites crowd breaches, security failures, and prosecutions without assigning political intent.



Wikipedia calls it an “attempted coup”… https://t.co/WHJX68rlel pic.twitter.com/i70gHWdsdM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2025

The post continues:

… in the first line, framing it as a premeditated plot by Trump and his supporters to overturn the election. Same event. Two narratives. One reports. The other editorializes. Source: Grokipedia / Wikipedia

It took Wikipedia just hours to demonstrate why Grokipedia is needed. — Ebenezer (@mortsnavs) October 28, 2025

Wow, so they created the absolute perfect example of why Wikipedia needs an alternative. — ItIsMeHere (@amMeButYouRu) October 28, 2025

I guess our unsavory “reverence for the truth” is getting in the way of their beliefs and narratives again. How uncomfortable for Wikipedia. Next up, lots and lots of donation pages. Bye. — Bob Picciano (@bobpicciano) October 28, 2025

My favorite part is where they mention that the article on Elon Musk doesn’t bring up his supposed Nazi hand salute pic.twitter.com/kCw6OIY7KK — Zen (@Zen_Ozma) October 28, 2025

The Wikipedia article is a perfect example of why Grokipedia is necessary. It's almost recursive. It talks about its competitor and by so doing, justifies the competitor's existence. — Justin Mencher (@DrVonSteiner) October 28, 2025

If this is the level of meltdown of Wikipedia, imagine how hilarious it would be if Elon had a competitor to Reddit.



Reddit mods would lose whatever is left of their minds. — Matthew Talmage (@realMTalmage) October 28, 2025

https://t.co/iSAPWJvUcU



Here is the link. It is hard to find in Google Search.



How about someone making an unbiased browser. — Stuart Willms (@stuartwillms) October 28, 2025

Wikipedia is ☠️ ☠️. Just don’t know it.



Can’t compete with Elon financially. Always asking for money. Woke is broke.



Can’t compete due to biases that will be clear historically as a driving reason Grokipedia was built. — Jon Weiss (@jonweiss78) October 28, 2025

They just proved the need for Grokipedia



🤣 — Fall of Empire (@TheFallOfEmpire) October 28, 2025

I quit using Wikipedia a year ago in favor of AI searches. Wikipedia had too many incorrect entries. One of the reasons why people asked Elon Musk to create Grokipedia is because they knew he would verify the information first. No bias. No opinions. Just facts. — Martha Johnson (@MarthaJohn1679) October 28, 2025

Nothing unsettles the system like a challenge to its monopoly on moral authority. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 28, 2025

Give Grokipedia a try. It won't beg you for a donation and will give you a much more credible take on whatever you're looking up.

***

