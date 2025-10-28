Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing...
Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on October 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (Photo by SHVETS production on Pexels and public domain flag picture)

Grokipedia version 0.1, the AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia, is up and running, so of course, everyone with Elon Musk derangement syndrome is trying to delegitimize it. If you go to Wikipedia's entry on Grokipedia, you get this:

Wikipedia's entry has since been updated, but it originally read, "Grokipedia is a manipulated conservative artificial intelligence-powered online encyclopedia developed by xAI, an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, which was launched on October 25, 2025."

"… over it. But they’re scared. Terrified."

Wired also joined in on the criticism with more accusations of Grokipedia being "far-right," a term that has become increasingly meaningless due to overuse and abuse.

"… Google, etc as fake “authoritative” sources."

The post continues:

… again. Grokipedia is clearly much more factual and unbiased, and easier to read source documents.

This is only v0.1! 

Elon / xAI really cooked with this one. This will fundamentally reshape the way humans consume knowledge

The post continues:

… in the first line, framing it as a premeditated plot by Trump and his supporters to overturn the election.

Same event. Two narratives.

One reports. The other editorializes.

Source: Grokipedia / Wikipedia

Give Grokipedia a try. It won't beg you for a donation and will give you a much more credible take on whatever you're looking up.

***

