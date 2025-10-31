Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email



We want to make it very clear that we here at Twitchy do not in any way condone or support hackers who attack the computer systems of our nation's institutions.

Advertisement

We do, however, wholeheartedly support humor, particularly when that humor tells a truth that the left does not want America to see.

So, our dismay at a report from Chris Rufo that the computer systems at the University of Pennsylvania had been compromised this morning was somewhat alleviated when we saw the hilarious message that the hackers sent out to countless alumni, boosters, and others earlier today.

[Warning for some NSFW language in the post below.]

BREAKING: It appears that hackers have taken over the University of Pennsylvania computer systems, calling the college a “dogs**t elitist institution full of woke r****ds” and threatening to release evidence of its discriminatory admissions practices. pic.twitter.com/3eNg05t7ZF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 31, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

We've spent hours looking for the lie in the email message, but we have yet to find one.

We particularly love the closing line, 'Please stop giving us money.'

One notable UPenn alum who really appreciated the honesty was Paula Scanlon, who was forced to accept male swimmer Will Thomas onto her team and into her locker room. And if she or her teammates tried to protest, UPenn mandated psychological re-education for them.

never thought there’d be an email from penn I’d love to receive! pic.twitter.com/HAGgZxgb7A — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) October 31, 2025

Maybe the hackers can also send her an official apology on university letterhead while they're at it.

same — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) October 31, 2025

We share that sentiment as well.

Hahaha where's the lie though 👀 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 31, 2025

None detected.

the text of the email pic.twitter.com/loO5wBaBMf — Next Generation Consulting (@NextGenCon21) October 31, 2025

They should bronze the letter and hang it right next to the Rocky Balboa statue in front of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The "Warm regards" at the end is what really pulls it all together https://t.co/VidKlhXtHd — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 31, 2025

It's like poetry.

Now, now. We can neither confirm nor deny that any of the troll masters in the Trump administration -- or the President himself -- had anything to do with this hack.

(But it would be even more hilarious if they did.)

Even Elon Musk got a kick out of it.

The “Graduate School of Education” doesn’t know how computers work — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2025

Kind of perfect, isn't it?

Then again, maybe Musk and his AI creations were behind the whole thing.

GP Maybe UPenn's own AI just became self-aware and accurately reported on the state of UPenn? https://t.co/NowzPPtPnN — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 31, 2025

Advertisement

We can't rule that out.

Have U Penn considered that if they stopped openly breaking Federal anti-discrimination law, theyd have had nothing to worry about? pic.twitter.com/0Z9CZFji4T — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 31, 2025

We can guarantee that this thought never once crossed the minds of anyone in the UPenn administration.

"Institutum elitistarum stercoris canini plenum tardorum" would still look good on the school seal and diploma https://t.co/BtdxbsDTNO — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 31, 2025

LOL. Even if you don't speak Latin, that university motto is pretty easy to translate.

This just breaks my heart.

Not. https://t.co/NrAKLbt1Ho — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 31, 2025

We shed actual tears.

(Shh, don't tell anyone that they were tears of laughter.)

Speaking as a graduate of this institution..... https://t.co/BdnGqm3TtK pic.twitter.com/bDGOl9GRA3 — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 31, 2025

HA!

Were Biden and his infernal signature machine anywhere in the vicinity of Philadelphia this morning?

Let’s be honest. There is a slim chance that they weren’t hacked and instead someone with a conscience finally told the truth? https://t.co/2h8dZ3meb1 — Wade 🐊 McClusky (@WMcluskey) October 31, 2025

If this is true, that individual would be the greatest whistleblower EVER.

Advertisement

More hackers like this please https://t.co/kHpF2MOrnU — 𝕁𝕚𝕟𝕛𝕖𝕣༄🎃₊ ⊹✧˖°.🍂‧₊ (@JNJSnap) October 31, 2025

Once again, we simply cannot condone or encourage this sort of illegal activity.

We sincerely hope that the hackers are caught and punished to the full extent of the law.

In this case, we hope that punishment consists of a couple of free cheesesteaks, a few cold Yuenglings, and tickets to a Flyers game.





============================================

Related:

They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging Erika Kirk

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism

The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the Year

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence

JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.