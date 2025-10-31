Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Hearing the Call? C-SPAN Kamala Harris Voter Quits Democrat Party On-Air Saying He’s...
Dem Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Keep Walking Up to Me at Airports and on...
Why Washington Can't Ignore America’s Caregivers. AARP’s John Hishta Breaks It Down.
Lauren Stewart on Larry Elder: Democrats Overplayed Their Hand on the Shutdown
VIP
NY Times Editorial Spells Out One Step Trump Has Taken to Control the...
Are Trump, Republicans About To Strong-Arm Democrats: Nuke the Filibuster?
Democrats’ Violent Rhetoric Peaks with Tanden’s ‘Sign from God’ Jab at Earle-Sears’ Burnin...
'Drinking This AM??' Nancy Pelosi's Attempt to Blame House GOP for the Shutdown...
Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Vi...
James Woods Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Gavin Newsom After His '5-Alarm Fire'...
Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SN...

Hackers Compromise UPenn Computer Systems, Send Out Hilarious 'Non-Fundraising' Email

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on October 31, 2025
Oh No Popcorn meme


We want to make it very clear that we here at Twitchy do not in any way condone or support hackers who attack the computer systems of our nation's institutions. 

Advertisement

We do, however, wholeheartedly support humor, particularly when that humor tells a truth that the left does not want America to see. 

So, our dismay at a report from Chris Rufo that the computer systems at the University of Pennsylvania had been compromised this morning was somewhat alleviated when we saw the hilarious message that the hackers sent out to countless alumni, boosters, and others earlier today. 

[Warning for some NSFW language in the post below.]

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We've spent hours looking for the lie in the email message, but we have yet to find one. 

We particularly love the closing line, 'Please stop giving us money.'

One notable UPenn alum who really appreciated the honesty was Paula Scanlon, who was forced to accept male swimmer Will Thomas onto her team and into her locker room. And if she or her teammates tried to protest, UPenn mandated psychological re-education for them. 

Recommended

Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is a Maddening Parade of Lies
Doug P.
Advertisement

Maybe the hackers can also send her an official apology on university letterhead while they're at it. 

We share that sentiment as well. 

None detected. 

They should bronze the letter and hang it right next to the Rocky Balboa statue in front of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. 

It's like poetry. 

Now, now. We can neither confirm nor deny that any of the troll masters in the Trump administration -- or the President himself -- had anything to do with this hack.

(But it would be even more hilarious if they did.)

Even Elon Musk got a kick out of it.

Kind of perfect, isn't it? 

Then again, maybe Musk and his AI creations were behind the whole thing. 

Advertisement

We can't rule that out. 

We can guarantee that this thought never once crossed the minds of anyone in the UPenn administration. 

LOL. Even if you don't speak Latin, that university motto is pretty easy to translate. 

We shed actual tears. 

(Shh, don't tell anyone that they were tears of laughter.)

HA! 

Were Biden and his infernal signature machine anywhere in the vicinity of Philadelphia this morning? 

If this is true, that individual would be the greatest whistleblower EVER. 

Advertisement

Once again, we simply cannot condone or encourage this sort of illegal activity. 

We sincerely hope that the hackers are caught and punished to the full extent of the law. 

In this case, we hope that punishment consists of a couple of free cheesesteaks, a few cold Yuenglings, and tickets to a Flyers game. 

============================================

Related:

They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging Erika Kirk

'They INVERTED Animal Farm': Walter Kirn Calls Out Hollywood's (and Wikipedia's) Orwell Revisionism

The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the Year

THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence

JD Vance Reminds America What It Feels Like to Have a REAL Vice President With TPUSA Q and A

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is a Maddening Parade of Lies
Doug P.
Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SNAP Entitlement
justmindy
Dem Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Keep Walking Up to Me at Airports and on Streets Saying ‘I LOVE YOU!’
Warren Squire
'Drinking This AM??' Nancy Pelosi's Attempt to Blame House GOP for the Shutdown Goes All Kinds of Wrong
Doug P.
Democrats’ Violent Rhetoric Peaks with Tanden’s ‘Sign from God’ Jab at Earle-Sears’ Burning Campaign Bus
justmindy
Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Virginians Suffer
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tom Elliott's Supercut of What Obama and the Dems Pushed on America Is a Maddening Parade of Lies Doug P.
Advertisement