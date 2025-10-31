They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging Erika Kirk



Earlier this week, when Vice President JD Vance visited the University of Mississippi to speak and field questions at a Turning Point USA event, he was introduced by Erika Kirk, the new TPUSA chief and widow of Vance's friend Charlie Kirk. It was a heartwarming moment for anyone with a soul.

🚨 BREAKING: Incredible moment as Erika Kirk brings Vice President JD VANCE on stage at University of Mississippi and the two embrace



The crowd is going CRAZY and broke into chants of "USA!" 🇺🇸



"Ole Miss, I got a question - Are, you, READY?" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fpjI750U08 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2025

But, as we know about our friends on the left, they have no souls.

Across Twitter for the past couple of days, some of the worst people in the world have seized on this touching moment and tried to turn it into something gross and vile.

In other words, they are projecting themselves onto Vance and Kirk to try to drag them down into the mud where they live every day.

Here are some of the worst examples of the depravity of the left in America:

Very normal, Christian behavior for a grieving widow and a man married to an Indian Hindu American who publicly said he wants her to change her religion. pic.twitter.com/hkkWHF3bn0 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 30, 2025

Just sick. We don't call him 'Waja**hat' for nothing, folks.

Then, Canadian harpy Marlene Robertson chimed in, reminding everyone why Trump should invade Canada and send all of their hosers like Robertson into exile in Greenland.

Ursha, you’re in trouble, girl.



Looks like hubby has moved on from couches. pic.twitter.com/hv7oNA2UR2 — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) October 30, 2025

We like how she deliberately misspelled Usha's name. Always classy, that one.

There was more, and worse.

Just Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk out wearing skin tight black leather pants grabbing married man JD Vance’s head and pulling him close while he whispers intimately in her ear..



She’s still wearing those trashy-looking giant gold and diamond rings on every finger too.



Gross. pic.twitter.com/D07fWiskmm — Maria Leah (@maria_leah385) October 30, 2025

Are Erika Kirk and JD Vance having an affair? pic.twitter.com/xQRJHOfbh8 — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) October 30, 2025

YouTuber Keith Edwards even made a fake AI image of the hug, probably in some sick fantasy of his while wallowing in his basement.

Ugh. We got a little nauseated looking through all of these posts, so here is a compilation of many of them

These people are not just sick in the head; they are sick in the black place where their souls normally would be.

Fortunately, most people are not this awful. Twitchy's Chad Felix Greene went on a mission against these horrible trolls, calling them all out for the sickos that they are.

Apparently all of these people cheat on their partners and assume everyone else does too.



If you see something more than two friends sharing a happy moment, you are the problem here.



Do you not know any people who just care about each other without some devious motivation? https://t.co/MKXqJhDEUS — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2025

Bingo. It is 100 percent projection from the left, assuming everyone else is as immoral as they are.

They're sociopaths.

I don't know how else to explain this level of malicious deception and giddiness at the thought of destroying lives for politics.



They're simply sociopaths. https://t.co/RYryjAktM1 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2025

This is who these people really are. They think it's all a game and anything they think gives them an advantage is justified.



When I say they're sociopaths and lunatics, I'm not being facetious. https://t.co/yyUKiRmpDw — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2025

No, there is nothing facetious about it. Sociopathy runs rampant on the left.

None of these people know what friendship or simply caring for others feels like.



They see a display of genuine affection between friends and assume it must be nefarious because they have no idea what genuine humanity is.



They can't comprehend this innocent moment. https://t.co/awaLEHBEhq — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2025

We almost pity them for having to go through life as bitter, heartless, and miserable as they are.

... Almost.

Greene wasn't finished, though. He and others also reminded the left of many other hugs and wondered why there weren't any suspicions about those.

The way she's looking at him... oh my! https://t.co/PFLFIImKiK pic.twitter.com/V9CbN1XhrS — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2025

Oops.

Come on Chad. This is how friends hug. 😉 pic.twitter.com/fab3iusEAl — B.O.I. (@Htwn_vs_every1) October 31, 2025

“It’s the hands in the hair!! 😱” pic.twitter.com/yX18LWaqTf — EfBothSides (@AprilinTheMidle) October 31, 2025

Obama kissing Biden MUST mean that they were both cheating on their spouses with each other. Right, leftists?

IS THERE MORE TO THIS HUG pic.twitter.com/Rq6BdNSMTi — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2025

Uh-oh! AOC's fiancé and Mamdani's wife should probably be worried.

Or, you know, not.

Because, unlike the left, Greene (and most sane people) understand that friends can show affection to each other without it being a scandal or the material for an NC-17 movie.

Many others have been calling out the left for their depravity, but Greene summed it up with three simple words.

Yep. That's really all there is to it.

Don't get us wrong. We love humor. It's what we do here. And there were plenty of examples of people having some good-natured fun about the hug between Vance and Kirk. There's nothing wrong with that.

But the people we featured here -- like Wajahat Ali, Marlene Robertson, Keith Edwards, and others -- were not making jokes. The very concept of humor is alien to them.

They're just bad people.

And we should be grateful every day of our lives that we are nothing like them.





