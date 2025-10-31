Beggars Can't Be Choosers: Woman Rejects 'White-Centric' Donations, Sparks Outrage Over SN...
They're SICK: Leftists Across X Project Their Own Immorality on JD Vance Hugging Erika Kirk

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 AM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert


Earlier this week, when Vice President JD Vance visited the University of Mississippi to speak and field questions at a Turning Point USA event, he was introduced by Erika Kirk, the new TPUSA chief and widow of Vance's friend Charlie Kirk. It was a heartwarming moment for anyone with a soul. 

But, as we know about our friends on the left, they have no souls. 

Across Twitter for the past couple of days, some of the worst people in the world have seized on this touching moment and tried to turn it into something gross and vile. 

In other words, they are projecting themselves onto Vance and Kirk to try to drag them down into the mud where they live every day. 

Here are some of the worst examples of the depravity of the left in America: 

Just sick. We don't call him 'Waja**hat' for nothing, folks. 

Then, Canadian harpy Marlene Robertson chimed in, reminding everyone why Trump should invade Canada and send all of their hosers like Robertson into exile in Greenland. 

We like how she deliberately misspelled Usha's name. Always classy, that one. 

There was more, and worse.

YouTuber Keith Edwards even made a fake AI image of the hug, probably in some sick fantasy of his while wallowing in his basement. 

Ugh. We got a little nauseated looking through all of these posts, so here is a compilation of many of them

These people are not just sick in the head; they are sick in the black place where their souls normally would be. 

Fortunately, most people are not this awful. Twitchy's Chad Felix Greene went on a mission against these horrible trolls, calling them all out for the sickos that they are. 

Bingo. It is 100 percent projection from the left, assuming everyone else is as immoral as they are. 

No, there is nothing facetious about it. Sociopathy runs rampant on the left. 

We almost pity them for having to go through life as bitter, heartless, and miserable as they are. 

... Almost. 

Greene wasn't finished, though. He and others also reminded the left of many other hugs and wondered why there weren't any suspicions about those. 

Oops. 

Obama kissing Biden MUST mean that they were both cheating on their spouses with each other. Right, leftists? 

Uh-oh! AOC's fiancé and Mamdani's wife should probably be worried.

Or, you know, not. 

Because, unlike the left, Greene (and most sane people) understand that friends can show affection to each other without it being a scandal or the material for an NC-17 movie. 

Many others have been calling out the left for their depravity, but Greene summed it up with three simple words. 

Yep. That's really all there is to it. 

Don't get us wrong. We love humor. It's what we do here. And there were plenty of examples of people having some good-natured fun about the hug between Vance and Kirk. There's nothing wrong with that. 

But the people we featured here -- like Wajahat Ali, Marlene Robertson, Keith Edwards, and others -- were not making jokes. The very concept of humor is alien to them. 

They're just bad people. 

And we should be grateful every day of our lives that we are nothing like them. 

