'I Am Going to Abhor Evil': Nick Freitas Drops Biblical FIRE on the Left's 'I'm Offended' Arguments

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on November 01, 2025
meme


Nick Freitas is one of the best, most based representatives in Virginia's House of Delegates. He should be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives if Team Abigail Spanberger hadn't 'found' a mystery flash drive in the middle of the night in the 2020 election, which conveniently contained a huge number of votes for her. 

But Freitas hasn't let his fraudulent loss that year stop him. He regularly drops amazing commentary on X regarding the corruption and anti-Americanism among Virginia Democrats and their supporters. This year, he has been a staunch ally of Winsome Sears, Jason Miyares, and John Reid ahead of the election this coming Tuesday. 

This morning, Freitas recorded a video announcing his attitude toward the left and their constant use of victimhood status as a form of argument. 

To put it mildly, Freitas has absolutely zero Fs left to give. Watch: 

What he said. 

Every word, every SYLLABLE, of what he said. 

(And we even love the coffee mug.)

Same. 

The left loves to use 'being offended' and emotional blackmail in place of actual arguments. While they support some of the most evil policies imaginable. 

We have no obligation to make people like that 'feel comfortable.'

We do not care at all about that other 'Nick F.' on X. 

The fact that Freitas uses Romans to help make his argument exposes another favorite tactic of the left: using the Bible -- or their misrepresentation of it -- to try to cow conservatives into submission. 

That's not going to work anymore, particularly with practicing Christians like Freitas who know the Bible far better than their atheist opponents on the left. 

No, we do not. The days of 'playing nice' with people who want to medically and surgically mutilate children are OVER. 

The left doesn't just believe in killing babies in the womb; they celebrate it. Up to and including the point of birth. 

Just ask former Virginia governor Ralph Northam about that. Or ask the state legislatures in Colorado and New Jersey. 

You cannot reason with a party that has long since left reason and civility behind. Frankly, there's not much point in even trying. 

We could use many more just like him in leadership positions. The current Republican ticket in Virginia contains three of them. 

That is an outstanding distinction. 

Yep. We gave his video a standing ovation as well. 

When a leftist not only assassinated Charlie Kirk, but Democrats across America cheered for that -- and continue to -- they are only making millions more Americans believe what Freitas believes, and think the way he thinks. 

Freitas announced earlier this year that he is going to retire from the House of Delegates and not continue to pursue that or any higher public office. He is not seeking re-election this year, but he has endorsed another great conservative, Karen Hamilton, for his seat.

While we certainly respect his personal decision, if he keeps talking like this, Virginians might not allow him to retire. 

Because we need him. And many more like him. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

