'Problem Solved': Vail School District Teachers Mock Charlie Kirk's Death With Graphic T-Shirts

You would think that by now the sick people who are celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk would have learned it's best to keep their ghoulish joy out of the public eye. You would be wrong.

It seems the staff at Vail School District in Arizona haven't been paying attention:

Concerned parents just sent us this image of what's believed to be teachers in @vailschools in Tuscon, Arizona mocking Charlie's murder with costumes that read "Problem Solved" and blood down the left side of their shirts.



They deserve to be famous, and fired. pic.twitter.com/bs95p2lkU0 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 1, 2025

Andrew Kolvet is a TPUSA spokesperson and produces The Charlie Kirk Show. We can't imagine how painful it has to be for Charlie's friends and family to have to see things like this.

All of these teachers need to be fired. Children are not safe in the classroom with people who think like this. — American Assn of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) November 1, 2025

They absolutely need consequences.

The district issued a statement on its Facebook page:

John Carruth from Vail School District has already put out a statement. He confirms the image is from Cienaga High School's math department wearing blood-stained shirts (with blood only on the left side, the side where CK was shot) as a reference to "solving math problems."… https://t.co/pXjYiqofep pic.twitter.com/eNJaLpeugY — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 1, 2025

His post concludes:

Who's buying this explanation?

Pretty sure the answer is nobody. Even if we pretend for a moment that this pathetic 'apology' is true, how absolutely tone-deaf do you have to be to wear a shirt like that in the wake of this senseless tragedy?

It looks like they have since deleted or restricted the Facebook post, but the other thing these disgusting people should have learned by now is that the Internet is forever:

If you’re wondering why they deleted it and now have taken down the entire post, it’s because yes, it’s exactly what you think it is. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 1, 2025

It's exactly what it appears to be. When people tell you who they are, believe them.

