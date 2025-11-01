'Problem Solved': Vail School District Teachers Mock Charlie Kirk's Death With Graphic T-Shirts

Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen...
Amy
Amy | 2:40 PM on November 01, 2025
Various

You would think that by now the sick people who are celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk would have learned it's best to keep their ghoulish joy out of the public eye. You would be wrong.

It seems the staff at Vail School District in Arizona haven't been paying attention:

Andrew Kolvet is a TPUSA spokesperson and produces The Charlie Kirk Show. We can't imagine how painful it has to be for Charlie's friends and family to have to see things like this.

They absolutely need consequences.

The district issued a statement on its Facebook page:

His post concludes:

Who's buying this explanation?

Pretty sure the answer is nobody. Even if we pretend for a moment that this pathetic 'apology' is true, how absolutely tone-deaf do you have to be to wear a shirt like that in the wake of this senseless tragedy?

It looks like they have since deleted or restricted the Facebook post, but the other thing these disgusting people should have learned by now is that the Internet is forever:

It's exactly what it appears to be. When people tell you who they are, believe them.

