Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 15, 2025
imgflip

Back in August, it was an attack by a gang on DOGE's Ed "Big Balls" Coristine for defending a woman from a carjacking that moved President Donald Trump to call for federalizing the Washington, D.C., police force and sending in the National Guard to curb the violent crime. Two suspects were apprehended, and we're learning now, in October, that they've been freed on probation.

"Rehabilitate, not punish." Restorative justice strikes again.

Anthony Blair reports for the New York Post:

Two teenagers who jumped former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine have avoided jail after pleading guilty to simple assault at a Washington, DC, court.

The boy and girl, both 15, from Hyattsville, Maryland, were sentenced to probation at a DC court on Tuesday, just over two months after the pair were arrested for the savage Aug. 3 attack, WUSA9 reported.

The boy was handed a 12-month probation and allowed to return home under strict house arrest, while the girl was given a nine-month probation and remanded to a local youth shelter.

Here's Coristine himself:

"… must be stopped."

The judge's lenient sentencing came up in the Oval Office during a press conference with President Donald Trump:

What better place for them to rehabilitate than prison?

***

