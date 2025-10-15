Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump

Back in August, it was an attack by a gang on DOGE's Ed "Big Balls" Coristine for defending a woman from a carjacking that moved President Donald Trump to call for federalizing the Washington, D.C., police force and sending in the National Guard to curb the violent crime. Two suspects were apprehended, and we're learning now, in October, that they've been freed on probation.

BREAKING - DC Judge Kendra Briggs has allowed the two “teens” who jumped Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine to avoid jail and sentenced them to simple probation, stating her job is to “rehabilitate,” not punish. pic.twitter.com/7LRv7fVbQP — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 15, 2025

"Rehabilitate, not punish." Restorative justice strikes again.

Teens who jumped ex-DOGE staffer Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine avoid jail, sentenced to probation https://t.co/WrlU82fCsQ pic.twitter.com/PzzimtFymd — New York Post (@nypost) October 15, 2025

Anthony Blair reports for the New York Post:

Two teenagers who jumped former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine have avoided jail after pleading guilty to simple assault at a Washington, DC, court. The boy and girl, both 15, from Hyattsville, Maryland, were sentenced to probation at a DC court on Tuesday, just over two months after the pair were arrested for the savage Aug. 3 attack, WUSA9 reported. The boy was handed a 12-month probation and allowed to return home under strict house arrest, while the girl was given a nine-month probation and remanded to a local youth shelter.

Here's Coristine himself:

To this day, they’ve only caught two out of the ten. Eight of them remain on the street.



That night could’ve gone far differently. Think of your daughters and mothers. The same group attacked people before and after us, breaking ribs and stomping heads.



This senseless crime… https://t.co/YVg9vObWMx — Edward Coristine (@as400495) October 15, 2025

"… must be stopped."

Of the ten attackers, two were adults. The DC DoJ refused to prosecute them!



Hopefully, this changes soon. https://t.co/c5U5hsII8J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2025

The judge's lenient sentencing came up in the Oval Office during a press conference with President Donald Trump:

President Trump to Newsmax’s @MikeCarterTV on D.C. not giving any jailtime to the teenagers who attacked “Big Balls”...



“It’s incredible. It’s stupid. Jeanine Pirro was doing a fantastic job and she is beside herself. Because these radical left judges that — they beat the hell… pic.twitter.com/FGmHyBJclg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 15, 2025

What exactly is being taught in our law schools? This "judge" thinks she's a social worker. Maybe she needs to leave the bench and repurpose her life. — CBStrike27 (@CBStrike27) October 15, 2025

Her job is not to "rehabilitate". Kick her off the bench & start disbarment proceedings.



I'm sick of these activist judges sending thugs back into society. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) October 15, 2025

The judge should be removed from the bench over this.



Period. End of story. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 15, 2025

Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent. The job is to punish and to rehabilitate. Neither is effective without the other. — wowzem (@wowzem1) October 15, 2025

What better place for them to rehabilitate than prison?

***

