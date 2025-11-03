The Two Zohrans: Mamdani Visits Gay Bar While Also Embracing Ugandan Leader

American Psycho: Gavin Newsom Tells Meet the Press That He HATES Politicians Who...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool, File


With Election Day in New York City tomorrow, if voters haven't figured out yet what a fraud Zohran Mamdani is, it can only be because they don't want to know the truth about him. Or worse, that they just don't care.

Advertisement

We've seen his fake accents, his play-acting at being a revolutionary or oppressed while being raised with the utmost privilege, and perhaps most disgracefully, promising to be a mayor for all New Yorkers while smiling and shaking hands with one of the unindicted co-conspirators of the 1993 World Trade Center attack. 

As a final bit of icing on the two-faced Mamdani cake, this weekend, Mamdani showed up at a gay bar in New York in the wee hours of the morning, exhorting the crowd to vote for him on November 4. 

Well, that was nice of him. And all of the partiers seemed very enthusiastic about helping Mamdani 'make history.' 

But we're betting that no one in that crowd knows one of Mamdani's other good friends, Ugandan First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga. Much less, the legislation she pushed to pass in Uganda. 

Say, why didn't Mamdani bring her with him to the nightclub at 1 AM? 

Advertisement

Wow. Some Christmas present. 

But don't worry. We're sure that New Yorkers will find a way to blame that Ugandan law on Ron DeSantis.

It's because he is one of the very same evil people.

They'd better wake up pretty fast. By Tuesday evening, it could be too late. 

We don't believe that Mamdani really is a radical Muslim. It's a costume that he puts on, like his accents. 

Advertisement

He's just a fraud. 

But we also don't think he'd do anything to stop this: 

The nightclub scene in New York could get very interesting. 

And by 'interesting,' we mean terrifyingly violent.

Does anyone really expect him to crack down with police force if Muslims in New York start attacking the gay community? 

Of course, he won't. He's a Communist. Violence among the people is a desired outcome. 

Even Harvey Dent wasn't this two-faced. 

HA! 

The scary part, however, is if New Yorkers do know how much of a phony he is and vote for him anyway. 

Advertisement

As the saying goes, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution. 

And if there is one thing Mamdani IS consistent about, it is how much he and his family hate America (just ask his father). 

If New Yorkers -- particularly those in the gay community -- aren't careful, they are going to get exactly what they deserve tomorrow. 

2026 ELECTIONS NEW YORK LGBTQ+ ZOHRAN MAMDANI

