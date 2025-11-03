The Two Zohrans: Mamdani Visits Gay Bar While Also Embracing Ugandan Leader



With Election Day in New York City tomorrow, if voters haven't figured out yet what a fraud Zohran Mamdani is, it can only be because they don't want to know the truth about him. Or worse, that they just don't care.

We've seen his fake accents, his play-acting at being a revolutionary or oppressed while being raised with the utmost privilege, and perhaps most disgracefully, promising to be a mayor for all New Yorkers while smiling and shaking hands with one of the unindicted co-conspirators of the 1993 World Trade Center attack.

As a final bit of icing on the two-faced Mamdani cake, this weekend, Mamdani showed up at a gay bar in New York in the wee hours of the morning, exhorting the crowd to vote for him on November 4.

so it’s 1am and zohran just showed up at the gay bar pic.twitter.com/tc8hZRPdKG — matt (@mattxiv) November 2, 2025

Well, that was nice of him. And all of the partiers seemed very enthusiastic about helping Mamdani 'make history.'

But we're betting that no one in that crowd knows one of Mamdani's other good friends, Ugandan First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga. Much less, the legislation she pushed to pass in Uganda.

This is Zohran smiling with the lady who made being gay punishable by death in Uganda. https://t.co/KKtBoEaQAn pic.twitter.com/SdORgaE53A — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 2, 2025

Say, why didn't Mamdani bring her with him to the nightclub at 1 AM?

The “Kill the Gays” lady said she presented the law as a Christmas gift for Ugandans.



Can’t wait to see what Zohran offers NYC next Christmas! 🎄🫃 🔫 pic.twitter.com/8tAiklUqBY — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) November 3, 2025

Wow. Some Christmas present.

But don't worry. We're sure that New Yorkers will find a way to blame that Ugandan law on Ron DeSantis.

does this guy just walk around and take pics with evil people why are there so many of these 😭😭😭 https://t.co/498msVCWb7 — l*** h&ghes (@CapocolloPapi) November 3, 2025

It's because he is one of the very same evil people.

WAKE UP NYC! This is what you're really getting.

Remember the Auntie Hajib lie... https://t.co/FSluiL8YTx — American Revivalist (@MikeCBurlew) November 3, 2025

They'd better wake up pretty fast. By Tuesday evening, it could be too late.

The thing about Zohran is that he has no beliefs, he just hates America



thats why he will go to gay clubs and take pictures with extremist imans



The interesting thing is that the left doesn't seem to realize this and they are all in on the guy https://t.co/UoFbyugn6D — Arminho (@smallsoat) November 3, 2025

We don't believe that Mamdani really is a radical Muslim. It's a costume that he puts on, like his accents.

He's just a fraud.

But we also don't think he'd do anything to stop this:

If he becomes mayor it’s just a matter of time https://t.co/8mLhgnUuUp — Sam Beale (@SamBeal36867756) November 3, 2025

The nightclub scene in New York could get very interesting.

And by 'interesting,' we mean terrifyingly violent.

Is this what you really want for your safety good luck lol pic.twitter.com/wmsGHomfyP — 👑 shirin 👑🦁🌞💙 (@Shirinto) November 3, 2025

Does anyone really expect him to crack down with police force if Muslims in New York start attacking the gay community?

Of course, he won't. He's a Communist. Violence among the people is a desired outcome.

Two faced is not enough faced for Zohran…

I’m making a new term right now…

He’s Zo-faced…

So-many that he’s Zo-many. https://t.co/qxiT3lxLyV — Wes Houck (@RealWesEarl) November 3, 2025

Even Harvey Dent wasn't this two-faced.

They have moved past this, aren’t you listening? Free buses!!! — James cook (@Jamescook190398) November 3, 2025

HA!

The scary part, however, is if New Yorkers do know how much of a phony he is and vote for him anyway.

They don’t care.



It’s never been about those issues for them. https://t.co/6W1zwptQpw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 3, 2025

As the saying goes, the issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.

And if there is one thing Mamdani IS consistent about, it is how much he and his family hate America (just ask his father).

If New Yorkers -- particularly those in the gay community -- aren't careful, they are going to get exactly what they deserve tomorrow.





