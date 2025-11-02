Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan...
Uh-Oh, Looks Like We've Disappointed Michelle Obama Again *EYE ROLL*
PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter...
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist...
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters...
Prop 50: Gavin Newsom Rallies Small Crowd to Vote and Make All His...
Seared and Smoked: Winsome Earle-Sears Launches Into Abigàil Spanberger Over Her Support o...
Trigger Treat: Harry Sisson Cries in His Soy Milk Over JD Vance’s Halloween...
American Taxpayers Raised Podcaster on Food Stamps—Now She Wants Socialism

Gavin Newsom Maintains Biden’s Sharp and Could Handle Being President Now in Kristen Welker Interview

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 02, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Governor Gavin Newsom has made his undying admiration for former President Joe Biden widely known. He’s gone so far as to lie about not seeing any obvious signs of cognitive decline with his friend and political hero. He’s been asked to defend his crazy assertions, and it went exactly how you would expect it to.

Start here. (READ)

Gavin Newsom slithers around in an attempt to explain why he’s defended Joe Biden’s capacity to serve a second term:

Welker: You stood by him till the end. Did you ever have concerns about his capacity to serve another four years?

Newsom: “I never had that." 

Welker: Did you legitimately believe that he was capable of serving as president until January of 2029?

Newsom: “There was no interaction that I had that suggested otherwise."

Welker: What do you say to Americans who feel misled by you?

Newsom: "There was nothing to suggest what you just said or, or others have suggested in terms of my interaction. That's all I can be accountable for."

Here’s the segment with Kristen Welker of NBC’s Meet the Press. (WATCH)

‘Biden is sharp as a tack!’

Besides maintaining that Biden hasn’t lost a step cognitively, Newsom has made other outlandish claims regarding the former president. (WATCH)

We get that the two are friends, but a little honesty and reality wouldn’t hurt Newsom or Biden.

It gets even more ridiculous when Newsom can’t see the obvious with Biden, but has no problem seeing the imaginary with President Donald Trump. (WATCH)

That’s why we must do everything we can to make sure he never reaches the Oval Office, which is where he has his eyes set.

