Gavin Newsom Maintains Biden’s Sharp and Could Handle Being President Now in Kristen Welker Interview

Governor Gavin Newsom has made his undying admiration for former President Joe Biden widely known. He’s gone so far as to lie about not seeing any obvious signs of cognitive decline with his friend and political hero. He’s been asked to defend his crazy assertions, and it went exactly how you would expect it to.

Gavin Newsom slithers around in an attempt to explain why he’s defended Joe Biden’s capacity to serve a second term: Welker: You stood by him till the end. Did you ever have concerns about his capacity to serve another four years? Newsom: “I never had that." Welker: Did you legitimately believe that he was capable of serving as president until January of 2029? Newsom: “There was no interaction that I had that suggested otherwise." Welker: What do you say to Americans who feel misled by you? Newsom: "There was nothing to suggest what you just said or, or others have suggested in terms of my interaction. That's all I can be accountable for."

Here’s the segment with Kristen Welker of NBC’s Meet the Press. (WATCH)

Newscum should get an oscar for this great acting. I think he missed out on a successful acting career. — TruthSeeker2nd (@TruthSeeker2nd) November 2, 2025

Narcissistic Sociopath says what now? — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) November 2, 2025

‘Biden is sharp as a tack!’

Besides maintaining that Biden hasn’t lost a step cognitively, Newsom has made other outlandish claims regarding the former president. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom: Joe Biden “one of the most successful presidents in the last century."



"I will defend that to my grave."



You do that, Gav. pic.twitter.com/SiUJIeyfgU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 29, 2025

Gavin Newsom worked closely with Biden, saw no decline, and calls him historic. But he sees Trump slipping—from California. The loyalty is louder than the logic. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 2, 2025

We get that the two are friends, but a little honesty and reality wouldn’t hurt Newsom or Biden.

It gets even more ridiculous when Newsom can’t see the obvious with Biden, but has no problem seeing the imaginary with President Donald Trump. (WATCH)

Newsom (who worked more closely with Biden than probably any other governor) says he never saw any decline in Biden. But Newsom now clearly sees cognitive and physical decline in Trump, from afar.



Never Newscum.pic.twitter.com/Mo6DibLEgz https://t.co/wIr0zz8FsX — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 2, 2025

Millions of Americans saw how Biden Could Not Operate on Daily Basis — Texas Rose II (@1961MLB) November 2, 2025

The thing about the looney left is they never backtrack, never concede they were or are wrong.



They double, triple and quadruple down every time.



Thats what makes them extremists, bc that mindset sets in motion a race to the bottom. — Lunaticoup (@BowlfulofBugs) November 2, 2025

I’m speaking to the President right now 🤪 pic.twitter.com/TKfGfbMp0v — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) November 2, 2025

The man will literally say anything to appear relevant to his naive base.



Don’t California my Country! — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 2, 2025

That’s why we must do everything we can to make sure he never reaches the Oval Office, which is where he has his eyes set.

