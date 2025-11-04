Oh, the Irony! Ex-WaPo Reporter Complains That Merrick Garland Didn't Weaponize the DOJ ENOUGH



'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it' just got taken to a whole new level.

Despite mountains of evidence against people like James Comey and Letitia James, the left is claiming with a straight face now that President Trump is 'weaponizing' the DOJ. These are the same people who had no problem with New York actually making up new crimes to charge Trump with before he was re-elected. These are also the same people who are promising to repay Trump's 'retribution' with even harder political persecution of their own if they regain power in Washington.

Heads, they win; tails, we lose. Those are the rules they like to play by.

Hilariously, however, that's not enough for them. Former Washington Post reporter and current MSNBC hack Carol Leonnig is promoting a new book with the argument that Trump is destroying the Justice Department, and the only reason he can do that is because former Attorney General Merrick Garland didn't weaponize the DOJ quickly enough.

Watch her explain her case to Rachel Maddow:

Rachel Maddow and author of book accusing Trump of destroying the integrity of the DOJ...



…lament that Merrick Garland didn’t take into account the “political calendar” and go after Trump sooner so he'd be in prison before the 2024 election.



“We don’t know what might’ve been." pic.twitter.com/iSkxMchraI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 4, 2025

Yes, these are the same people who are claiming now that the DOJ should be divorced from politics, yet argue that Garland should have considered the 'political calendar' and not waited to sic corrupt attack dog Jack Smith on Trump.

Never mind that none of Smith's charges stuck. Obviously, they don't care about that. They just wanted Trump to be ineligible to run for re-election.

All they did is investigate him. They had nothing so they made it up. https://t.co/bt2qiHmAov — LiseLaSalle@The Trouble With Justice (@Thetroublewit) November 4, 2025

Ahh, but see, if only Garland had acted sooner, they could have fabricated charges faster and gotten their wish to keep Trump off the ballot in some states.

Democrats one and only regret about using the DOJ and lawfare against a political opponent? Not doing it sooner. https://t.co/Vh43bZlmff — Small Fringe Minority (@DonFinley487078) November 4, 2025

And they expect us to feel sorry for Comey? Not likely.

These people lack basic self-awareness or they would feel foolish being so openly and simultaneously hypocritical.



“Trump shouldn’t do what our guy should have done more of” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Eif35IK0Me — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 4, 2025

What can we say? Leftist logic is like trying to draw a continuous line through an M.C. Escher illustration.

It’s glorious to watch them bemoan the fact that they could just taste their wildest fever dream coming to fruition — then, NOTHING. They can't get over it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 4, 2025

That is enjoyable, but it is also a pretty ominous warning of what they will do if they get a hold of the reins again.

There will be no end to the political prosecutions. And it won't stop there. Eric Holder is already promising to 'fundamentally transform' SCOTUS (to borrow a phrase from Holder's wingman).

“Trump politicized the DOJ!"



also



“Why wasn’t Garland driven by the political calendar!?" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 4, 2025

LOL.

Well, when you say it like that, it does sound pretty insane.

Credit to @NextUpHalperin for continually and strongly criticizing the premise that prosecution of a private citizen is tied in to any political calendar. 👇



It’s an egregious abuse of power and is in fact exactly what Jack Smith was doing.



And if it weren’t for the integrity… https://t.co/5lMkP1KWZo — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 4, 2025

This is why the leftist legacy media kicked Mark Halperin out of their club.

He is far too rational for them.

They threw everything they had at him including bullets and they failed. The calendar wouldn’t have changed a thing. Their complete and utter obsession with the man who up ended their sandbox is kinda sad. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) November 4, 2025

Terminal TDS destroys self-awareness.

But even after Trump is gone, we can rest assured that they will try to do the same to JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or whoever comes next.

The self-unawareness and hypocrisy are just staggering. If you could weaponize that it could flatten a country.



It's also hilarious to watch Madcow. The serious look, the lean forward, the tilted head, the pen in hand ready to jot down important things, and the incessant eye… — Stonecold Buckwheat (@SCBuckwheat) November 4, 2025

Maddow is super-duper serious. Didn't you know that?

The Left is so hypocritical they don't even know that they are hypocrites https://t.co/U0WHSBeNYH — Bonzaiii (@BoomDiggedy) November 4, 2025

This is another example of the Great Hallucination. In this clip the story is that the DOJ knew about a crime committed by Trump and just didn't do anything about it. As if some government agency could have just waved a magic wand and fixed everything. It's childish. https://t.co/lZlJvF42G3 — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) November 4, 2025

Childish, yes. But also extremely dangerous.

That guest was a huge Russian Collusion pusher. Lot of fake news from her since 2016. — Mr. Fisher : Universal Exports (@ma165386) November 4, 2025

Sadly, Leonnig used to be a respected reporter before TDS ate her brain. She exposed Obama's corrupt Solyndra loans in 2011 and won a well-deserved Pulitzer in 2014 for her reporting on illegal NSA domestic spying.

But she threw that all away for Orange Man Bad Obsession.

An obsession so profound, she has no problem exhorting Merrick Garland for not persecuting Trump even more egregiously than he did.





