Oh, the Irony! Ex-WaPo Reporter Complains That Merrick Garland Didn't Weaponize the DOJ ENOUGH

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on November 04, 2025
Meme


'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it' just got taken to a whole new level. 

Despite mountains of evidence against people like James Comey and Letitia James, the left is claiming with a straight face now that President Trump is 'weaponizing' the DOJ. These are the same people who had no problem with New York actually making up new crimes to charge Trump with before he was re-elected. These are also the same people who are promising to repay Trump's 'retribution' with even harder political persecution of their own if they regain power in Washington. 

Heads, they win; tails, we lose. Those are the rules they like to play by. 

Hilariously, however, that's not enough for them. Former Washington Post reporter and current MSNBC hack Carol Leonnig is promoting a new book with the argument that Trump is destroying the Justice Department, and the only reason he can do that is because former Attorney General Merrick Garland didn't weaponize the DOJ quickly enough. 

Watch her explain her case to Rachel Maddow: 

Yes, these are the same people who are claiming now that the DOJ should be divorced from politics, yet argue that Garland should have considered the 'political calendar' and not waited to sic corrupt attack dog Jack Smith on Trump. 

Never mind that none of Smith's charges stuck. Obviously, they don't care about that. They just wanted Trump to be ineligible to run for re-election.  

Ahh, but see, if only Garland had acted sooner, they could have fabricated charges faster and gotten their wish to keep Trump off the ballot in some states. 

And they expect us to feel sorry for Comey? Not likely. 

What can we say? Leftist logic is like trying to draw a continuous line through an M.C. Escher illustration. 

That is enjoyable, but it is also a pretty ominous warning of what they will do if they get a hold of the reins again. 

There will be no end to the political prosecutions. And it won't stop there. Eric Holder is already promising to 'fundamentally transform' SCOTUS (to borrow a phrase from Holder's wingman). 

LOL. 

Well, when you say it like that, it does sound pretty insane. 

This is why the leftist legacy media kicked Mark Halperin out of their club. 

He is far too rational for them. 

Terminal TDS destroys self-awareness. 

But even after Trump is gone, we can rest assured that they will try to do the same to JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or whoever comes next. 

Maddow is super-duper serious. Didn't you know that? 

Childish, yes. But also extremely dangerous. 

Sadly, Leonnig used to be a respected reporter before TDS ate her brain. She exposed Obama's corrupt Solyndra loans in 2011 and won a well-deserved Pulitzer in 2014 for her reporting on illegal NSA domestic spying. 

But she threw that all away for Orange Man Bad Obsession. 

An obsession so profound, she has no problem exhorting Merrick Garland for not persecuting Trump even more egregiously than he did.

============================================

