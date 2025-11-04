Leftists and Humorless Scolds FREAK OUT At Greg Abbott's Obvious Joke About the NYC Election



We regret to inform everyone, but leftists in America continue to remain the singularly most humorless, miserable people on the planet.

Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided to have a little fun at the expense of New York City, which is poised today to elect Communist fraud Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor.

After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 3, 2025

LOL.

We're not sure who needs to hear this (apparently, every Democrat in the country), but you can't actually impose a tariff on an individual person, let alone one traveling from state to state. Abbott was obviously having a little fun with the fact that many New Yorkers who are NOT insane look like they might flee the city, and Mamdani's plans for open crime policies, government-run grocery stores, and 'free' buses.

This is a common joke in red states such as Texas and Florida that don't want people to bring their blue voting record to successful states that reject such politics.

Naturally, of course, Abbott's wisecrack caused countless miserable scolds on the left to throw a gigantic hissy fit.

This is illegal.

MAGA has become the party of Violating the Constitution. https://t.co/qvArsKiyDS — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 3, 2025

Oooh. Lefty grifter Ed Krassenstein even capitalized the word 'violating.' That's how we know he must be super serious.

He was not alone, however. Many of the other worst people on X also got fished in.

We were happy to see that Jemele Hill took a five-second break from calling everything she doesn't like 'RAAYYYCISSS!' to pretend that she knows how to meme.

1. This is illegal

2. No one from NYC is moving to Texas of all places 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nIobt3fQVg — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 3, 2025

This account is known for being wrong about everything, and yesterday was no exception, seeing as how that tweet was posted almost immediately after The New York Post reported that nearly one million New Yorkers are already making plans to bolt the city if Mamdani wins.

We're good https://t.co/EkoYiTeeDN — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) November 4, 2025

If there's one thing New York is most decidedly NOT, it is 'good.' But at least Governor Kathy Hochul has a cringe 'press office' account on X, just like Gavin Newsom.

I’d rather be dead in New York than alive in Texas https://t.co/MTUAbbFhAE — Asscela Express 🚅 (@biz_socks) November 3, 2025

If one single post sums up leftist logic and their twisted, warped mindset, it might be that one.

Dumbest thing on the internet today - a governor cannot impose tariffs. And one cannot impose tariffs on people for moving from one state to another. https://t.co/aSrP08IIez — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 3, 2025

No, in fact, the dumbest thing on the Internet yesterday was people like Feigl-Ding taking the bait.

But they always bite that worm. Every single time.

Greg Abbott thinks he's funny. pic.twitter.com/7QdZKXaPb1 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 4, 2025

Don't worry, Molly Ploofkins. NO ONE thinks you are funny. Or that you have a double-digit IQ.

And, of course, it wouldn't have been a great joke if frothy-mouthed lunatic Keith Olbermann didn't vulgarly respond to it.

Take all the MAGA you want, A*****e. No charge — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 4, 2025

Hey, at least Olbermann didn't threaten to kill anyone with his response. Maybe his medication is starting to work.

Sadly, we can't say the same for everyone on the left, many of whom resorted to their favorite political argument: violence.

Stay classy, leftists. We would expect nothing less from the party of Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones.

Fortunately, not everyone is as miserable as these people are. Many found Abbott's joke hilarious.

I love a governor with a sense of humor!😂 https://t.co/7NJnLJneNG — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) November 3, 2025

Outstanding. Let's get the Texas Rangers to patrol all of the state's other borders, in addition to the Southern one.

Ron DeSantis better get on the ball with this one. We don’t want commies coming to Florida either. https://t.co/sPHiD54Lp0 — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) November 3, 2025

In Florida, Governor DeSantis will deploy the alligators and mosquitoes to keep the blue voters out.

Texans will have to pay extra to buy a New Yorker. https://t.co/caHsiROcC8 — Stop the Nonsense (@kasthomas) November 4, 2025

HAHA.

Don't pay the tariff! Like Chinese products, New Yorkers are of inferior quality and likely will break down after an hour in the Texas heat.

He learned that from me on Halloween putting tariffs on my kids candy they brought back https://t.co/eAE9QlRIbr pic.twitter.com/I6p7640Pm2 — 90s Random Consultant (@ManchesterUtd81) November 4, 2025

Ouch! That candy tax is always a stiff one. Especially on Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Still, many who got the joke wished that it wasn't one.

I know this is a joke, but it shouldn't be. https://t.co/X3f0kJmg6n — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) November 3, 2025

I’ve been saying for years that Texas should put a state income tax on new residents. Make it temporary like 5 years, and it decreases annually until that expires https://t.co/YHSyrJ2ndw — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) November 3, 2025

If they buy a MAGA hat and an American flag, they can cut the tax in half.

Republicans better seriously consider what they're going to do with these refugees looking to resettle to their state from New York.



New research shows nearly in 1 in 10 New Yorkers are preparing to move.



I would take ZERO from NYC. https://t.co/E0igaqBcPv — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 4, 2025

Send them to Los Angeles.

He's joking, but I'm not: We need to build a wall around New York after Mamdani wins. Escape from New York, baby! https://t.co/ASKIYNSM6k — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 3, 2025

LOL. We've said it many times. John Carpenter had the right solution for New York City all along.

If Mamdani does win tonight, many New Yorkers will flee the city. This is a virtual certainty.

And we're sure Texas, Florida, and other states will take them in.

Governor Abbott won't be able to impose a tariff on them, but maybe he can administer an IQ test. If the refugees score in the triple digits, that means they probably didn't vote for Mamdani and should be welcomed.

Anyone who fails? Tell them that Texas has relocated to Chicago.





============================================

