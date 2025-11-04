Leftists and Humorless Scolds FREAK OUT At Greg Abbott's Obvious Joke About the NYC Election

Decency Is on the Ballot: WaPo Agrees Jay Jones Is Unfit
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on November 04, 2025


We regret to inform everyone, but leftists in America continue to remain the singularly most humorless, miserable people on the planet. 

Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott decided to have a little fun at the expense of New York City, which is poised today to elect Communist fraud Zohran Mamdani as its next mayor. 

LOL. 

We're not sure who needs to hear this (apparently, every Democrat in the country), but you can't actually impose a tariff on an individual person, let alone one traveling from state to state. Abbott was obviously having a little fun with the fact that many New Yorkers who are NOT insane look like they might flee the city, and Mamdani's plans for open crime policies, government-run grocery stores, and 'free' buses. 

This is a common joke in red states such as Texas and Florida that don't want people to bring their blue voting record to successful states that reject such politics. 

Naturally, of course, Abbott's wisecrack caused countless miserable scolds on the left to throw a gigantic hissy fit. 

Oooh. Lefty grifter Ed Krassenstein even capitalized the word 'violating.' That's how we know he must be super serious. 

He was not alone, however. Many of the other worst people on X also got fished in. 

We were happy to see that Jemele Hill took a five-second break from calling everything she doesn't like 'RAAYYYCISSS!' to pretend that she knows how to meme. 

This account is known for being wrong about everything, and yesterday was no exception, seeing as how that tweet was posted almost immediately after The New York Post reported that nearly one million New Yorkers are already making plans to bolt the city if Mamdani wins

If there's one thing New York is most decidedly NOT, it is 'good.' But at least Governor Kathy Hochul has a cringe 'press office' account on X, just like Gavin Newsom. 

If one single post sums up leftist logic and their twisted, warped mindset, it might be that one. 

No, in fact, the dumbest thing on the Internet yesterday was people like Feigl-Ding taking the bait. 

But they always bite that worm. Every single time. 

Don't worry, Molly Ploofkins. NO ONE thinks you are funny. Or that you have a double-digit IQ. 

And, of course, it wouldn't have been a great joke if frothy-mouthed lunatic Keith Olbermann didn't vulgarly respond to it. 

Hey, at least Olbermann didn't threaten to kill anyone with his response. Maybe his medication is starting to work. 

Sadly, we can't say the same for everyone on the left, many of whom resorted to their favorite political argument: violence. 

Stay classy, leftists. We would expect nothing less from the party of Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones. 

Fortunately, not everyone is as miserable as these people are. Many found Abbott's joke hilarious. 

Outstanding. Let's get the Texas Rangers to patrol all of the state's other borders, in addition to the Southern one. 

In Florida, Governor DeSantis will deploy the alligators and mosquitoes to keep the blue voters out. 

HAHA. 

Don't pay the tariff! Like Chinese products, New Yorkers are of inferior quality and likely will break down after an hour in the Texas heat.

Ouch! That candy tax is always a stiff one. Especially on Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. 

Still, many who got the joke wished that it wasn't one. 

If they buy a MAGA hat and an American flag, they can cut the tax in half. 

Send them to Los Angeles. 

LOL. We've said it many times. John Carpenter had the right solution for New York City all along. 

If Mamdani does win tonight, many New Yorkers will flee the city. This is a virtual certainty. 

And we're sure Texas, Florida, and other states will take them in. 

Governor Abbott won't be able to impose a tariff on them, but maybe he can administer an IQ test. If the refugees score in the triple digits, that means they probably didn't vote for Mamdani and should be welcomed. 

Anyone who fails? Tell them that Texas has relocated to Chicago. 

