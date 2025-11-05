Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash

NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani's Fight Against the Billionaire Oligarchy Is Off to a VERY...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on November 05, 2025
Twitchy


Yesterday, Democrats didn't just remind us who they are at the voting booth -- with New York City electing a Communist with jihadist friends and Virginia electing an Attorney General who dreams of murdering Republicans and their children -- but they reminded us in other news headlines as well. 

As Twitchy reported yesterday, a UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in at least seven fatalities and 11 injuries, according to the latest news reports. 

Before the fires had even been put out and the bodies counted, however, one of the worst people on X, Morgan J. Freeman (again, not the actor), descended on the carnage with what he thought was the tragic accident's most important takeaway: 

Unbelievable. Except that it's all too believable with modern-day leftists. Freeman has no basis for this accusation, of course. There is no evidence that the crash had anything to do with a government shutdown (which is on Senate Democrats, in any case), but that doesn't matter. He just wanted to stand above dead bodies and claim victory for his twisted ideology. 

We don't know what is wrong with people like Freeman, other than the complete absence of a soul and human decency, but we thank God every waking morning that we are nothing like him. 

There is no bar that leftists cannot slither under. 

There was no thought for anything but himself. That is the narcissism of the left that knows no humanity. 

Freeman isn't just some rando on X, much as he should be. He has half a million followers. His post received more than 4,400 likes. Even if some of those come from troll farms, there are far too many ghouls just like him. 

Don't worry. He'll find another way to be an even more horrible person very soon. 

There is no comity with people like this. 

Freeman wasn't trying to make sense. He was just trying to use any excuse to 'dunk' on Trump, regardless of any facts or reason. 

That is how broken the left is. 

Pardon our bluntness, but his brand is excrement. 

And he stays true to it every day. 

Awful doesn't even begin to describe him. 

Ultimately, this isn't really even about Trump or TDS. Not anymore. 

That is simply the excuse that people like Morgan Freeman use to justify their extremist, violent tendencies and lack of humanity. 

As Virginia sadly showed America last night, leftists do not care about human decency. They do not care about their fellow Americans. And they certainly do not care about grieving family members who might see or hear the repugnant things they say. 

All they care about is power. 

We hope everyone is starting to understand what we are up against. 

