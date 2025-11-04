Video Captures a UPS Cargo Plane as it Crashes and Explodes Causing a Massive Fire at Louisville Airport

A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff at the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky. Video captured by bystanders showed that the plane appeared to be on fire before crashing. A massive explosion can be seen as the plane hit the ground, engulfing several nearby buildings in flames. Police are reporting several injuries, but the total number of casualties is not known at this time.

DISASTER: Emergency crews are responding to a UPS cargo plane crash near Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport that ignited multiple explosions and fires. Several structures were destroyed, and authorities report multiple injuries with details pending. Thick black smoke… pic.twitter.com/8Riq0uBljE — @amuse (@amuse) November 4, 2025

BREAKING: Massive explosion after a UPS plane crashes near Louisville International Airport in Kentucky.pic.twitter.com/bDeezqxMWg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that UPS Flight 2976 crashed at 5:15 p.m. local time after departing from the airport. The plane was en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 4, 2025

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.This information is preliminary and subject to change. Louisville Metro Police, along with fire, rescue, and EMS agencies, were responding to battle the massive multi-structure blaze.

Police have asked that people avoid the area and have issued a shelter-in-place order for the area.

LMPD and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plan crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane. Grade lane will be closed indefinitely between Stooges and Crittenden. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QB7YaWscat — LMPD (@LMPD) November 4, 2025

LENSAlert EMERGENCY SHELTER-IN-PLACE UPDATE: The shelter-in-place has been extended. All areas north of the airport to the Ohio River are now a part of the shelter-in-place. Please remain away from the area. — LMPD (@LMPD) November 4, 2025

UPS has been notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft in Louisville, KY. Updates will be posted on https://t.co/zvvXSPZgid as they become available. — UPS Airlines (@UPSAirlines) November 4, 2025

Aerial footage from a local news helicopter shows the extent of the fire that first responders are trying to contain.

The number of injuries and possible fatalities is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as information becomes available.