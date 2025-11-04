Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger
AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions
Stephen Colbert Says He's More Conservative Than Most People Think
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia,...
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have...
Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Democrat Candidate Leaves Voicemail for Senator Wishing He Gets Cancer and Dies
Rolling Stone Debunks the 'Tidal Wave of Hateful Misinformation' About Zohran Mamdani
Dick Cheney’s Death Sparks a Stunning Truth About American Longevity
Dem David Hogg Lectures Scott Jennings for Wearing a Rolex Watch Despite His...
Oh, the Irony! Ex-WaPo Reporter Complains That Merrick Garland Didn't Weaponize the DOJ...
Mehdi Hasan Says If Anything Happens to Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz Is...
Mamdani’s Money, Fuentes’ Extremism, and the BBC’s Trump Spin
Olivia Julianna's Attempt to Blame Republicans for Obamacare Increases By Showing What SHE...

Video Captures a UPS Cargo Plane as it Crashes and Explodes Causing a Massive Fire at Louisville Airport

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:10 PM on November 04, 2025
Townhall Media

A UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff at the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky. Video captured by bystanders showed that the plane appeared to be on fire before crashing. A massive explosion can be seen as the plane hit the ground, engulfing several nearby buildings in flames. Police are reporting several injuries, but the total number of casualties is not known at this time.

Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that UPS Flight 2976 crashed at 5:15 p.m. local time after departing from the airport. The plane was en route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates.This information is preliminary and subject to change.

Louisville Metro Police, along with fire, rescue, and EMS agencies, were responding to battle the massive multi-structure blaze.

Police have asked that people avoid the area and have issued a shelter-in-place order for the area.

Recommended

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
Advertisement

Aerial footage from a local news helicopter shows the extent of the fire that first responders are trying to contain.

The number of injuries and possible fatalities is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

FOX NEWS HAWAII KENTUCKY LIBS OF TIKTOK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City
Sam J.
Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger
Brett T.
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have Been Revealed
Brett T.
AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions
Brett T.
Dem David Hogg Lectures Scott Jennings for Wearing a Rolex Watch Despite His Heroes Sporting Them, Too
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell Brett T.
Advertisement