Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY



That thing that never happens is not only happening again, but -- whoo, boy! -- is it happening BIZARRELY in the city of Coldwater, Kansas.

Coldwater is a small town in Comanche County, about 130 miles west of Wichita. Apparently, however, some of its fewer than 1,000 residents mistook it for a city in Mexico based on who they've elected to their City Council and TWICE elected mayor.

Advertisement

That person would be Jose 'Joe' Ceballos, a Mexican national who has served in public office illegally -- and also voted illegally -- for years.

But Ceballos' scam is over, according to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Watch:

BREAKING - The mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, Jose Ceballos, has been revealed to be a foreign national who not only got elected while not being a citizen, but has also been voting in federal and state elections since at least 2022. pic.twitter.com/udkdUaD23t — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 6, 2025

Not only is Ceballos ineligible to hold elected office in Kansas (though technically, this is not a criminal violation), but he has also voted in multiple elections, which IS a felony. Kobach has charged him with three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury.

According to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, he is seeing hundreds of similar criminal cases in the state's voting records, though none quite so brazen as a Mexican citizen voting illegally as a two-time mayor.

Of course, this story gets even stranger, given the assurances we have received from Democrats that such illegal voting never, EVER happens.

Was reliably told this is impossible. https://t.co/mgisJ9v7YZ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 6, 2025

Weird.

Funny how that (never) happens all the time.

This is a hell of an electoral whoopsie, how in the world does this happen?! https://t.co/h0e8vTrUFA — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 6, 2025

In the video above and in news reports, the rest of the City Council has not even bothered trying to dispute the charges. Hilariously, they have just been saying, 'Let's see how this all plays out.'

LOL.

To be clear, there are no indications that Ceballos is in the United States illegally. But that doesn't mean he can vote, let alone BE THE FREAKING MAYOR.

And he won his last election with 83 percent of the vote!

Apparently, even in Kansas, too many people vote based on a letter next to a name, and don't bother with any other considerations.

This isnt in California or New York



This is in Kansas https://t.co/M4GocFL9cN — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) November 6, 2025

Advertisement

Scary, isn't it?

Doing the jobs Americans won't do (being a mayor in Kansas) https://t.co/ZhcToPFMhL — Amanita Virosa (@AmanitaVirosa2) November 6, 2025

HA!

And he’s NOT the only one, folks!

Go around any blue states and their Dems-ran cities and you’ll find similar cases including ex-cons as well as criminals being elected as cities and council’s officials https://t.co/k4uzXRbATI — Some Beautiful Names I Have (@IdiotsPunisher) November 6, 2025

He's not even close to the only one. Here in this writer's home state of Virginia, the Speaker of the House is a convicted crack dealer.

No, we are not kidding.

And yall laughed at Texas for codify being a citizen to vote. https://t.co/4Ft9Oizh1t — Jackie Sager (@lovelyleo8884) November 6, 2025

Nope, nobody's laughing now.

Well, we are laughing, but it is sort of a rueful laugh at how crazy things have gotten.

What a bizarre story. He's been charged with six counts of election fraud. It'll be interesting to see how this all turns out. https://t.co/zHqyYx5DEg — Michael Taube (@michaeltaube) November 6, 2025

According to Kobach, the charges Ceballos faces carry with them a punishment of up to 68 months in prison and $200,000 in fines.

But we have a much better idea.

Advertisement

Abso-freaking-lutely.

And it might be worth considering suspending the right to vote for 83 percent of the residents of Coldwater, Kansas.





============================================

Related:

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York

You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest Election Takeaway

Yes, Van Jones, You Are EXACTLY the Useful Idiot Who Fell for Mamdani Hook, Line, and Sinker

A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at Mamdani HQ Victory Party

Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.