CBS News Hates Trump More Than They Hate Drug Cartels

Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on November 06, 2025
Twitchy


That thing that never happens is not only happening again, but -- whoo, boy! -- is it happening BIZARRELY in the city of Coldwater, Kansas. 

Coldwater is a small town in Comanche County, about 130 miles west of Wichita. Apparently, however, some of its fewer than 1,000 residents mistook it for a city in Mexico based on who they've elected to their City Council and TWICE elected mayor. 

That person would be Jose 'Joe' Ceballos, a Mexican national who has served in public office illegally -- and also voted illegally -- for years. 

But Ceballos' scam is over, according to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Watch: 

Not only is Ceballos ineligible to hold elected office in Kansas (though technically, this is not a criminal violation), but he has also voted in multiple elections, which IS a felony. Kobach has charged him with three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury.

According to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, he is seeing hundreds of similar criminal cases in the state's voting records, though none quite so brazen as a Mexican citizen voting illegally as a two-time mayor. 

Of course, this story gets even stranger, given the assurances we have received from Democrats that such illegal voting never, EVER happens. 

Weird. 

Funny how that (never) happens all the time. 

In the video above and in news reports, the rest of the City Council has not even bothered trying to dispute the charges. Hilariously, they have just been saying, 'Let's see how this all plays out.'

LOL. 

To be clear, there are no indications that Ceballos is in the United States illegally. But that doesn't mean he can vote, let alone BE THE FREAKING MAYOR. 

And he won his last election with 83 percent of the vote! 

Apparently, even in Kansas, too many people vote based on a letter next to a name, and don't bother with any other considerations. 

Scary, isn't it? 

HA! 

He's not even close to the only one. Here in this writer's home state of Virginia, the Speaker of the House is a convicted crack dealer. 

No, we are not kidding.

Nope, nobody's laughing now. 

Well, we are laughing, but it is sort of a rueful laugh at how crazy things have gotten. 

According to Kobach, the charges Ceballos faces carry with them a punishment of up to 68 months in prison and $200,000 in fines. 

But we have a much better idea. 

Abso-freaking-lutely. 

And it might be worth considering suspending the right to vote for 83 percent of the residents of Coldwater, Kansas. 

