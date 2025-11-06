Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY

That thing that never happens is not only happening again, but -- whoo, boy! -- is it happening BIZARRELY in the city of Coldwater, Kansas.
Coldwater is a small town in Comanche County, about 130 miles west of Wichita. Apparently, however, some of its fewer than 1,000 residents mistook it for a city in Mexico based on who they've elected to their City Council and TWICE elected mayor.
That person would be Jose 'Joe' Ceballos, a Mexican national who has served in public office illegally -- and also voted illegally -- for years.
But Ceballos' scam is over, according to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Watch:
BREAKING - The mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, Jose Ceballos, has been revealed to be a foreign national who not only got elected while not being a citizen, but has also been voting in federal and state elections since at least 2022. pic.twitter.com/udkdUaD23t— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 6, 2025
Not only is Ceballos ineligible to hold elected office in Kansas (though technically, this is not a criminal violation), but he has also voted in multiple elections, which IS a felony. Kobach has charged him with three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury.
According to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, he is seeing hundreds of similar criminal cases in the state's voting records, though none quite so brazen as a Mexican citizen voting illegally as a two-time mayor.
Of course, this story gets even stranger, given the assurances we have received from Democrats that such illegal voting never, EVER happens.
Recommended
Was reliably told this is impossible. https://t.co/mgisJ9v7YZ— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 6, 2025
Weird.
https://t.co/WHDXGr38jO pic.twitter.com/adHxSU91ka— MystressMinx (@Mrs_Kitty78) November 6, 2025
Funny how that (never) happens all the time.
This is a hell of an electoral whoopsie, how in the world does this happen?! https://t.co/h0e8vTrUFA— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 6, 2025
In the video above and in news reports, the rest of the City Council has not even bothered trying to dispute the charges. Hilariously, they have just been saying, 'Let's see how this all plays out.'
LOL.
"Kansas 🧐MAYOR🧐 is citizen of Mexico"— Alice, Queen of Normans ✨ (@____Alice_White) November 6, 2025
lmao https://t.co/h4US3vaW4w pic.twitter.com/DTm9j8hbUz
To be clear, there are no indications that Ceballos is in the United States illegally. But that doesn't mean he can vote, let alone BE THE FREAKING MAYOR.
And he won his last election with 83 percent of the vote!
Apparently, even in Kansas, too many people vote based on a letter next to a name, and don't bother with any other considerations.
This isnt in California or New York— MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) November 6, 2025
This is in Kansas https://t.co/M4GocFL9cN
Scary, isn't it?
Doing the jobs Americans won't do (being a mayor in Kansas) https://t.co/ZhcToPFMhL— Amanita Virosa (@AmanitaVirosa2) November 6, 2025
HA!
And he’s NOT the only one, folks!— Some Beautiful Names I Have (@IdiotsPunisher) November 6, 2025
Go around any blue states and their Dems-ran cities and you’ll find similar cases including ex-cons as well as criminals being elected as cities and council’s officials https://t.co/k4uzXRbATI
He's not even close to the only one. Here in this writer's home state of Virginia, the Speaker of the House is a convicted crack dealer.
And yall laughed at Texas for codify being a citizen to vote. https://t.co/4Ft9Oizh1t— Jackie Sager (@lovelyleo8884) November 6, 2025
Nope, nobody's laughing now.
Well, we are laughing, but it is sort of a rueful laugh at how crazy things have gotten.
What a bizarre story. He's been charged with six counts of election fraud. It'll be interesting to see how this all turns out. https://t.co/zHqyYx5DEg— Michael Taube (@michaeltaube) November 6, 2025
According to Kobach, the charges Ceballos faces carry with them a punishment of up to 68 months in prison and $200,000 in fines.
But we have a much better idea.
November 6, 2025
Abso-freaking-lutely.
And it might be worth considering suspending the right to vote for 83 percent of the residents of Coldwater, Kansas.
============================================
Related:
Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest Election Takeaway
Yes, Van Jones, You Are EXACTLY the Useful Idiot Who Fell for Mamdani Hook, Line, and Sinker
A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at Mamdani HQ Victory Party
Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash
Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member