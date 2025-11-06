Karoline Leavitt Points Out What the WH Is Up Against When It Comes...
GHOUL Aaron Rupar DOGWALKED for Lying About RFK Jr. Running Away After Man...
What Is the Islamic Caliphate, and How Is It Taking Over NYC? FDNY...
Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected...
Pelosi Retirement Breaks Democrats: Power Slips Through Jeffries' Fingers
Elizabeth Warren Says Dems Don't Need to Suck Up to Billionaires to Win,...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
HA! Democrat Rep ACCIDENTALLY Gives the Whole Game UP Ranting About Trump, SNAP,...
LOL-WAT? Katie Couric Admits She's DONE Being 'Impartial' About Trump and HOOBOY, Was...
VIP
CBS News Hates Trump More Than They Hate Drug Cartels
Obama Praises Nancy Pelosi's Skill at 'Bringing People Together' (Seriously? ROLL TAPE!)
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing...
Bill Melugin Calls BS on Dem Claims That ICE is 'Kidnapping' Anybody
So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America...

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson


In the Communist fantasy world that Zohran Mamdani lives in, he believes that his awful planned policies will attract people and business to New York City. Reality begs to differ, as multiple media outlets are reporting that as many as one million New Yorkers are preparing to flee his socialist paradise as soon as possible. 

Advertisement

Of course, no other states want anyone to come there who voted for this incompetent 'democratic socialist,' as X users have been hilariously pointing out since the mayoral election was decided. 

Even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got in on the fun, running a poll a couple of days ago about the best way to prevent New York leftists from infiltrating The Sunshine State. 

LOL. Build that wall! 

However, not everyone in the Big Apple fell for Mamdani's act. There are many very good people who want nothing to do with him, many of them among New York's bravest and finest. 

Others may have forgotten 9/11, but they most assuredly have NOT. 

The city's Fire Commissioner, Robert Tucker, announced his resignation yesterday. And it sure looks like many police officers are going to follow suit. 

... a social worker or 'violence interrupter' is going to show up and make everything alright.  

Elections have consequences and you’re about to get a major consequence.

Who can blame them? Mamdani has said he wants to empty prisons, wants no qualified immunity for law enforcement doing their jobs, is threatening to arrest ICE and anyone working with them, and has even said that violence is an 'artificial construct.' 

Recommended

Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good Lord! 

Fortunately, DeSantis had the solution for NYPD officers as well. Mamdani voters might not be welcome in Florida to escape the consequences of their vote, but the governor is more than happy to welcome the men in blue, even offering them a nice signing bonus. 

Florida's bonus for new officers is not a new policy; DeSantis enacted it when the 'Defund the Police' movement was at its height. 

But it's great to know that he is still offering it, and we're betting that many of New York's finest will take him up on the offer. 

Seems like a pretty easy choice, NYPD. 

And there's about to be no WORSE place than Mamdani's New York. 

DeSantis has ensconced his status as the best governor in America even further. 

Advertisement

Oh, that's a good point. We're sure Kristi Noem and Tom Homan would welcome them as well. 

And then they get to serve alongside Superman. 

NYC just played a very stupid game. They deserve ALL the stupid prizes. 

It is sad to know what's about to happen to New York, once the greatest city in the world. 

But some people can only learn lessons the hard way. 

And where their government understands the vital role they play in society, not one that is going to treat them like the enemy. 

LOL. 

You know, that movie was supposed to be fictional. 

What could possibly go wrong? 

Advertisement

It looks like many places would welcome good police and their families, in addition to Florida. 

Meanwhile, New York City is about to enter the 'FO' phase of the worst FAFO game ever. 

We don't think they're going to enjoy it all that much. 


============================================

Related:

You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest Election Takeaway

Yes, Van Jones, You Are EXACTLY the Useful Idiot Who Fell for Mamdani Hook, Line, and Sinker

A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at Mamdani HQ Victory Party

Delete Your Account: Morgan Freeman (Not That One) Posts Vile Reaction to Louisville Plane Crash

Oh, the Irony! Ex-WaPo Reporter Complains That Merrick Garland Didn't Weaponize the DOJ ENOUGH

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME FLORIDA LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK RON DESANTIS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Karoline Leavitt Points Out What the WH Is Up Against When It Comes to the Propaganda Press
Doug P.
HA! Democrat Rep ACCIDENTALLY Gives the Whole Game UP Ranting About Trump, SNAP, and Taxpayers (Watch)
Sam J.
GHOUL Aaron Rupar DOGWALKED for Lying About RFK Jr. Running Away After Man Fainted During Trump Presser
Sam J.
Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected on Republicans
Sam J.
So It BEGINS: Check Out List of Anti-Israel DEMANDS Dem Socialists of America Just Handed Mamdani (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL Sam J.
Advertisement