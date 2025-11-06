Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York



In the Communist fantasy world that Zohran Mamdani lives in, he believes that his awful planned policies will attract people and business to New York City. Reality begs to differ, as multiple media outlets are reporting that as many as one million New Yorkers are preparing to flee his socialist paradise as soon as possible.

Of course, no other states want anyone to come there who voted for this incompetent 'democratic socialist,' as X users have been hilariously pointing out since the mayoral election was decided.

Even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got in on the fun, running a poll a couple of days ago about the best way to prevent New York leftists from infiltrating The Sunshine State.

Floridians — response to the Mamdani election in NYC should be to: — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 5, 2025

LOL. Build that wall!

However, not everyone in the Big Apple fell for Mamdani's act. There are many very good people who want nothing to do with him, many of them among New York's bravest and finest.

Others may have forgotten 9/11, but they most assuredly have NOT.

The city's Fire Commissioner, Robert Tucker, announced his resignation yesterday. And it sure looks like many police officers are going to follow suit.

Just about every NYPD cop I’ve spoken to has told me they’re putting their papers in to leave. They’re not about to stay in a city where the mayor, and the people who elected him, openly hates them.



It’s cool, though… when you’re getting assaulted, robbed, or raped, a social… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) November 5, 2025

... a social worker or 'violence interrupter' is going to show up and make everything alright.



Elections have consequences and you’re about to get a major consequence.

Who can blame them? Mamdani has said he wants to empty prisons, wants no qualified immunity for law enforcement doing their jobs, is threatening to arrest ICE and anyone working with them, and has even said that violence is an 'artificial construct.'

Good Lord!

Fortunately, DeSantis had the solution for NYPD officers as well. Mamdani voters might not be welcome in Florida to escape the consequences of their vote, but the governor is more than happy to welcome the men in blue, even offering them a nice signing bonus.

The $5k recruitment bonus we give to new officers will be utilized by a number of these NYPD officers.



There is no reason to risk your life serving when the mayor hates you and believes your department shouldn’t even exist. https://t.co/OMKxXVUFM6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 5, 2025

Florida's bonus for new officers is not a new policy; DeSantis enacted it when the 'Defund the Police' movement was at its height.

But it's great to know that he is still offering it, and we're betting that many of New York's finest will take him up on the offer.

Mamdani: Defund the police.



DeSantis: We'll pay you extra! https://t.co/8L6xDzD3Xd — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 5, 2025

Seems like a pretty easy choice, NYPD.

There is no better place to be a person in uniform than Florida under the leadership of DeSantis. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) November 5, 2025

And there's about to be no WORSE place than Mamdani's New York.

Florida is a Law and Order state. We back the blue. Welcome. https://t.co/nvAxqailI0 — DebinHoSo🇺🇸 (@DebinHoSo) November 5, 2025

DeSantis has ensconced his status as the best governor in America even further.

ICE is HIRING — masonbo (@masonbo) November 5, 2025

Oh, that's a good point. We're sure Kristi Noem and Tom Homan would welcome them as well.

And then they get to serve alongside Superman.

NYC doesn't want cops, let them have no cops. 🥂 — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 5, 2025

NYC just played a very stupid game. They deserve ALL the stupid prizes.

LMAO.....NY deserves this! Watching NY go down the tube as a massive spiral ....awesome....sadly https://t.co/xMPi0pq1lX — TRUTHBETOLD? (@truthbealways) November 6, 2025

It is sad to know what's about to happen to New York, once the greatest city in the world.

But some people can only learn lessons the hard way.

Police should live where they are appreciated and compensated ❤️ https://t.co/RggQmk0hd3 — Believe in Goodness (@GailSchieder) November 6, 2025

And where their government understands the vital role they play in society, not one that is going to treat them like the enemy.

at least we will have plenty of source material for escape from new york 2https://t.co/OVMpY27PIU — DBCooter (@dbcooter999) November 5, 2025

LOL.

You know, that movie was supposed to be fictional.

I guess New York City will finally get their wish to replace police officers with social workers.



Let's see how that turns out... — Michael Giannulis (@mikegiannulis) November 5, 2025

What could possibly go wrong?

Ok, I said that Texas was full. But cops can come here. So can fire fighters. — J Lynne (@lynne_catmom) November 5, 2025

Get em Gov! Just save some for SC ❤️ — Ron Blakley (@BlakleyRon) November 5, 2025

Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas need to offer this to New York City police officers ready to exit the city https://t.co/PGBo6n62rC — Leslie Mullin (@LeslieMullin1) November 5, 2025

It looks like many places would welcome good police and their families, in addition to Florida.

Meanwhile, New York City is about to enter the 'FO' phase of the worst FAFO game ever.

We don't think they're going to enjoy it all that much.



============================================

