Escape From New York: X Gives Hilarious Relocation Advise to Dems Fleeing Commie Mamdani's NYC

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on November 06, 2025
meme

As election day approached, the New York Post reported that polling showed that nearly one million New Yorkers were planning to move out of the city if Zohran 'The Commie' Mamdani was elected mayor.

It turns out that the failed rapper's plan to take from the rich to give free bus rides to the poor, like a modern-day Robin Hood, if Robin wanted to globalize the intifada, wasn't very popular with those making over $250 thousand a year.

According to the poll conducted by J.L. Partners, over seven hundred thousand current residents are planning to leave the Big Apple behind now that Zohran has won the election. Another two million are considering relocation. If that were to happen, and forgive us if we are taking the 'We'll believe it when we see it' approach, it would be the largest population shift in U.S. history.

We're not convinced that it will actually happen. How many libs moved to Canada after Donald Trump won his second term? Who knows, maybe a guy who ran on a platform of taking away the wealth you've spent a lifetime building is motivating.

Let's say, for the sake of argument, that these folks are serious about protecting their wealth and are prepared to pack up and leave. Where would they go? According to the poll, Tennessee, Florida, and the Carolinas would be the most popular destinations.

In the spirit of neighbor helping neighbor, X users in the south are providing some advice to Zohran's refugees. Useful information to aid in the search for a new home. Things that real estate agents just won't voluntarily disclose.

South Carolina sounds inviting. With white sand beaches, gentle ocean breezes, and no real winter to speak of. What's not to love?

Reptiles and rednecks may be a bit concerning to a cultured NYC liberal.

Florida might be a better choice. Lower taxes, happening nightlife, and perpetual summer. Florida sounds like a great choice.

Who wants to get bit on the butt by an Eastern Diamondback, or lose their purse puppy to a sewer gator?

But the locals all seemed so welcoming last time we were at Disney.

If Florida is out, what about North Carolina?

There has to be somewhere. Right?

You vote for one commie, and all of a sudden, nobody wants you.

They might just have to stay in New York. How bad could it be?

Yeah, it's going to get pretty bad. The butt-bitting rattlesnakes might be worth the risk.

Good luck, New York. You're going to need it.

