Escape From New York: X Gives Hilarious Relocation Advise to Dems Fleeing Commie Mamdani's NYC

As election day approached, the New York Post reported that polling showed that nearly one million New Yorkers were planning to move out of the city if Zohran 'The Commie' Mamdani was elected mayor.

Advertisement

It turns out that the failed rapper's plan to take from the rich to give free bus rides to the poor, like a modern-day Robin Hood, if Robin wanted to globalize the intifada, wasn't very popular with those making over $250 thousand a year.

Nearly a million New Yorkers ready to flee NYC if Mamdani becomes mayor — possibly igniting mass exodus: poll https://t.co/ztUU4GqdE0 pic.twitter.com/PNTtAfkrD6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2025

JUST IN: A million New Yorkers claim they will flee the city if Mamdani wins tomorrow. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 3, 2025

According to the poll conducted by J.L. Partners, over seven hundred thousand current residents are planning to leave the Big Apple behind now that Zohran has won the election. Another two million are considering relocation. If that were to happen, and forgive us if we are taking the 'We'll believe it when we see it' approach, it would be the largest population shift in U.S. history.

We're not convinced that it will actually happen. How many libs moved to Canada after Donald Trump won his second term? Who knows, maybe a guy who ran on a platform of taking away the wealth you've spent a lifetime building is motivating.

Let's say, for the sake of argument, that these folks are serious about protecting their wealth and are prepared to pack up and leave. Where would they go? According to the poll, Tennessee, Florida, and the Carolinas would be the most popular destinations.

In the spirit of neighbor helping neighbor, X users in the south are providing some advice to Zohran's refugees. Useful information to aid in the search for a new home. Things that real estate agents just won't voluntarily disclose.

South Carolina sounds inviting. With white sand beaches, gentle ocean breezes, and no real winter to speak of. What's not to love?

Don't come to South Carolina, you won't like it here.



Gators, snakes, bugs, rednecks with guns, the heat, the humidity, the food.



It's terrible. Awful. Nasty. Horrible. https://t.co/5HaEJzXLt2 — Old Sarge (@MichaelGrahamSC) November 5, 2025

Reptiles and rednecks may be a bit concerning to a cultured NYC liberal.

Florida might be a better choice. Lower taxes, happening nightlife, and perpetual summer. Florida sounds like a great choice.

Florida sucks too. Gators in every sewer waiting to snatch your children and dogs, mosquitos the size of hummingbirds, and rattlesnakes that zip upstream into your toilets… — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) November 5, 2025

Who wants to get bit on the butt by an Eastern Diamondback, or lose their purse puppy to a sewer gator?

But the locals all seemed so welcoming last time we were at Disney.

If Florida is out, what about North Carolina?

Don’t even stop for gas. pic.twitter.com/NxusA7pSr4 — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) November 4, 2025

There has to be somewhere. Right?

I feel the need to remind everyone Missouri is awful and do not recommend it to anyone looking-- https://t.co/xkJd1fOM7p — ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) November 5, 2025

Advertisement

Don’t come to Colorado! We don’t need anymore Democrats — Royal pain (@Royalpa49041981) November 4, 2025

To anybody considering coming out west, just a word of caution:



DO NOT COME TO MONTANA. 🚫



Our weather is unbearable. In the summers it can be 125° on the plains outside Great Falls AND whiteout blizzard conditions in the mountains in Glacier Park!



Our winters drop down to… https://t.co/Y9FQBSmmIO pic.twitter.com/5DJtCpiVeF — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) November 5, 2025

Texas is pretty horrible. I wouldn’t even look into coming here. — Frank (@justinfrank1984) November 5, 2025

You vote for one commie, and all of a sudden, nobody wants you.

They might just have to stay in New York. How bad could it be?

Yeah, it's going to get pretty bad. The butt-bitting rattlesnakes might be worth the risk.

Good luck, New York. You're going to need it.