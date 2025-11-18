Bluesky Bubble Boy: Bill Maher Schools Patton Oswalt and His 'Sudden Amnesia' About Gender Ideology

Stephen Miller Slams NYC's Housing Giveaway: 40% of Rent-Controlled Units Occupied by Migr...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:20 AM on November 18, 2025
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

It can't be easy being one of the ever-shrinking number of sane, somewhat rational Democrats left in America. Like Senator John Fetterman, comedian Bill Maher must look around at his fellow Hollywood leftists and wonder if he is the one taking crazy pills. 

While we disagree with Maher on most issues, we can assure him that he is not the one who has gone completely batpoop insane.

His friend Patton Oswalt, on the other hand, is a far different story. Watch below as Maher has to explain to Oswalt why he doesn't remember some of the truly lunatic policies that have come from the left, particularly in California. 

'I'm sorry, I don't remember that.' 

'I know. Because it doesn't get in the Bluesky bubble.' 

Perfect. The only thing that makes it more perfect is Oswalt trying to laugh and claim that he isn't just on Bluesky, when everyone knows that is exactly where he lives, figuratively, if not literally. 

We can blame the legacy media, of course. That's true, and they do protect the gender cult every day. 

But Oswalt doesn't know the truth (or conveniently pretends not to know) because Oswalt doesn't want to know the truth. 

Charlotte’s Affluent Karens Line Up to Save Illegal Kids – Zero Show Up for Struggling American Ones
justmindy
That is an evergreen tweet just as much as Auron MacIntyre's 'You don't hate the media enough' tweet. 

'Malignant little troll.' 

That tracks. 

Some Nazis tried that defense at Nuremberg, along with the 'just following orders' defense.

It didn't work out so well for them.

Ahh, well, let's not praise Maher too much here.

When the conversation moved to police and body cams, both Oswalt AND Maher got it wrong. 

No, there has been no systemic police brutality against anyone, let alone minorities, that body cams have revealed — quite the opposite. 

Just another lie that Oswalt tells himself in order to virtue signal and convince himself that he is the good guy.  

No, it's not incredible. It is 100 percent predictable. 

They're like little children who think that if they just plug their ears, cover their eyes, and scream, then reality ceases to exist. 

Exactly.

There's a reason that BLM activists aren't shouting for even more body cams, like they were a few years ago. Now, those same people want those body cams to go away. 

But, returning to the gender cult issue, Oswalt may have another reason for wanting to deny the truth and reality. 

Yikes. 

ALL the yikes. 

We didn't check every one, but at least some of those tweets are real AND they are still up.

Oswalt has always claimed these were jokes. We're not laughing at them. 

And given this recent conversation with Maher, where he pretends to be ignorant of the recent history of gender ideology and child abuse, maybe his old tweets should earn Patton Oswalt a door-knock from the FBI. 

