Bluesky Bubble Boy: Bill Maher Schools Patton Oswalt and His 'Sudden Amnesia' About Gender Ideology

It can't be easy being one of the ever-shrinking number of sane, somewhat rational Democrats left in America. Like Senator John Fetterman, comedian Bill Maher must look around at his fellow Hollywood leftists and wonder if he is the one taking crazy pills.

While we disagree with Maher on most issues, we can assure him that he is not the one who has gone completely batpoop insane.

His friend Patton Oswalt, on the other hand, is a far different story. Watch below as Maher has to explain to Oswalt why he doesn't remember some of the truly lunatic policies that have come from the left, particularly in California.

Bill Maher: “[The left] started to teach that every baby is, I don’t know, [let’s not even put the gender on the] birth certificate.”



Patton Oswalt: “Were we teaching that?”



Bill Maher: “Yes we were. Teach it—it was a law here in California.”



Patton Oswalt: "Teaching what?"…

'I'm sorry, I don't remember that.'

'I know. Because it doesn't get in the Bluesky bubble.'

Perfect. The only thing that makes it more perfect is Oswalt trying to laugh and claim that he isn't just on Bluesky, when everyone knows that is exactly where he lives, figuratively, if not literally.

When you have a baby in California, one of the options for parents is to list their newborn as “Non-binary” on the birth certificate



Patton Oswalt has no idea how far gone his party is because legacy media protects him from it https://t.co/NIDgD2Gd3z — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 17, 2025

We can blame the legacy media, of course. That's true, and they do protect the gender cult every day.

But Oswalt doesn't know the truth (or conveniently pretends not to know) because Oswalt doesn't want to know the truth.

That is an evergreen tweet just as much as Auron MacIntyre's 'You don't hate the media enough' tweet.

This malignant little troll can't bring himself to admit to the very things he and his friends spent YEARS preaching as progressive gospel. Now he lies about it, claiming he can't remember any of it.



Absolutely wonderful. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) November 17, 2025

'Malignant little troll.'

That tracks.

So many people predicted this, that when the tide began to turn on the nonsense of gender theory, the Left wouldn’t say they got it wrong.



They’d say, “I don’t recall that”. https://t.co/XWOLQk4udM — IanSoForth (@IanSoForth) November 18, 2025

Some Nazis tried that defense at Nuremberg, along with the 'just following orders' defense.

It didn't work out so well for them.

Ridiculous that those who made the world crazy for five years or so are now pretending it didn't happen. And if it did happen, they had nothing to do with it. Good on Maher for not letting them get away with it. — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) Nov 16, 2025

Ahh, well, let's not praise Maher too much here.

When the conversation moved to police and body cams, both Oswalt AND Maher got it wrong.

What?! The body cams revealed that black people were full of s**t. With maybe a single digit number of exceptions, thousands of police body cams revealed that black people were the instigators of violence toward police. Oswalt is trolling/lying here because he disagrees. — Wordsmith McGee (@cartoonywriter) Nov 16, 2025

No, there has been no systemic police brutality against anyone, let alone minorities, that body cams have revealed — quite the opposite.

Just another lie that Oswalt tells himself in order to virtue signal and convince himself that he is the good guy.

LOL Patton's clueless about the actual outcome of police using bodycams. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/mwaaPguGM4 — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) November 17, 2025

Incredible that Oswalt's conclusion regarding what the the trend of police bodycams has revealed is almost a complete inversion of reality. — Mirror bɘƨɿɘvɘЯ (@mirrorreversed) November 17, 2025

No, it's not incredible. It is 100 percent predictable.

99% of body cam footage showed that the cops responded reasonably. These people are delusional. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 17, 2025

They're like little children who think that if they just plug their ears, cover their eyes, and scream, then reality ceases to exist.

Patton trying to be told something pic.twitter.com/VBJ1wvjFxs — Youniverse (@YouniversalFu) November 17, 2025

Exactly.

This is incredible, in part, because Oswalt's reaction proves the point: he actually thinks body cam footage showed police misconduct at even a fraction of the rate that it shows almost saintly forbearance in the face of extreme threats. https://t.co/8a7SeZolKc — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) November 18, 2025

There's a reason that BLM activists aren't shouting for even more body cams, like they were a few years ago. Now, those same people want those body cams to go away.

But, returning to the gender cult issue, Oswalt may have another reason for wanting to deny the truth and reality.

Yikes.

ALL the yikes.

We didn't check every one, but at least some of those tweets are real AND they are still up.

Oswalt has always claimed these were jokes. We're not laughing at them.

And given this recent conversation with Maher, where he pretends to be ignorant of the recent history of gender ideology and child abuse, maybe his old tweets should earn Patton Oswalt a door-knock from the FBI.





============================================

