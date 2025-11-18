WOOF! Kathy Hochul's Lies About Her Record Are ALMOST as Awful as Her Magazine Cover Photo

Stephen Miller Slams NYC's Housing Giveaway: 40% of Rent-Controlled Units Occupied by Migr...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on November 18, 2025
Craig Ruttle/Pool via AP, File


You know that Kathy Hochul is not popular even among Democrats in New York when she is being challenged for re-election by her own lieutenant governor.

Yikes.

Hochul is also being challenged by Rep. Elise Stefanik, the rare New York Republican who could win a statewide election, even with New York City stacking the deck.

Luckily, Hochul has media lackeys who are all too happy to prop up her 2026 campaign with puff pieces that enable her to lie about her record unchallenged. For instance, there was this piece yesterday by City & State New York, which granted Hochul the cover of its Women Power 100 issue.

Uhh, WUT? 

As a quick reminder, Hochul was most recently seen on stage with Zohran Mamdani as the crowd feverishly chanted, 'Tax the Rich!' But sure, she's putting money back in voters' pockets. 

And Joe Biden just won a spelling contest. 

Let's not even start on the whole 'keeping New Yorkers safe' claim. 

Nope. You are far from the only one. 

Recommended

Bluesky Bubble Boy: Bill Maher Schools Patton Oswalt and His 'Sudden Amnesia' About Gender Ideology
Grateful Calvin
Oops. 

Hey, at least the New York City subways will be heated for the coming winter months. 

Even AI chatbots know better than to believe Hochul's lies. 

But beyond her policies, what was she thinking with this awful, terrible, horrible photo shoot?

They're not alone. 

In fairness to the photographer, is there any lighting, wardrobe, or backdrop where Hochul would look any LESS like the Wicked Witch of the West? 

That's an insult ... to the Sears catalog models. 

That's more like it.

HA. It was a futile, but valiant effort.

It's like someone asked Grok to create an image of Gavin Newsom as a woman. 

As for the Buffalo part of her quote, we're not sure what that has to do with anything. 

As a whole, the city of Buffalo votes Democrat, but Bills fans would boo her out of any bar she walked into. 

Yep. Just like that. LOL. 

Oh, we're pretty sure it's not an act. 

We'll just have to wait and see if voters in New York State, whom Hochul has made less safe and less wealthy by every objective measure, will fall for it anyway. 

