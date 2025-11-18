WOOF! Kathy Hochul's Lies About Her Record Are ALMOST as Awful as Her Magazine Cover Photo



You know that Kathy Hochul is not popular even among Democrats in New York when she is being challenged for re-election by her own lieutenant governor.

Yikes.

Hochul is also being challenged by Rep. Elise Stefanik, the rare New York Republican who could win a statewide election, even with New York City stacking the deck.

Luckily, Hochul has media lackeys who are all too happy to prop up her 2026 campaign with puff pieces that enable her to lie about her record unchallenged. For instance, there was this piece yesterday by City & State New York, which granted Hochul the cover of its Women Power 100 issue.

I’m keeping New Yorkers safe — and putting money back in their pockets. pic.twitter.com/nsJoxYm2az — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) November 17, 2025

Uhh, WUT?

As a quick reminder, Hochul was most recently seen on stage with Zohran Mamdani as the crowd feverishly chanted, 'Tax the Rich!' But sure, she's putting money back in voters' pockets.

And Joe Biden just won a spelling contest.

Let's not even start on the whole 'keeping New Yorkers safe' claim.

I’ve never felt more unsafe in Rochester and more broke since she took office. I can’t be the only one! https://t.co/DVzWOHUaeI — Tiffany Lynn (@Tiffunleashed) November 18, 2025

Nope. You are far from the only one.

Yeah, so much safety Kathy!https://t.co/dhaKRVHn5X — they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) November 17, 2025

Oops.

Hey, at least the New York City subways will be heated for the coming winter months.

Ma'am, many millions of common NYers are currently living below the poverty line. Its a common practice to lie. boldly, to the public. https://t.co/sMoJbLuadR — Adam Fitzgerald (@BinLadensRifle) November 18, 2025

Even AI chatbots know better than to believe Hochul's lies.

But beyond her policies, what was she thinking with this awful, terrible, horrible photo shoot?

Whoever took these photos hates you https://t.co/uVeCkudFKk — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 17, 2025

They're not alone.

Ask your photographer for a refund https://t.co/fRcRAFI9TT — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) November 18, 2025

In fairness to the photographer, is there any lighting, wardrobe, or backdrop where Hochul would look any LESS like the Wicked Witch of the West?

This looks like a Sear catalog spread from the early 80s. https://t.co/lZdsvSKlfj — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 18, 2025

That's an insult ... to the Sears catalog models.

That's more like it.

A small army of photoshop warriors did all,they could 😂 https://t.co/Oi8VQW4cWX — Tribal (@vtumaneblue) November 18, 2025

HA. It was a futile, but valiant effort.

If you look closely you can see the stitches in her human skin suit. pic.twitter.com/tTOINJltGO — Ben Wronged (@IBenWronged) November 18, 2025

It's like someone asked Grok to create an image of Gavin Newsom as a woman.

As for the Buffalo part of her quote, we're not sure what that has to do with anything.

Soooo tough, cause she's from Buffalo 😂 It's Buffalo you idiot, not Compton. And your own stomping grounds can't f*****g stand you, which is why you watch Bills games at bars in NYC, not western NY. https://t.co/YG36EMGQ9M — The Audacity (@TheFkngAudacity) November 18, 2025

As a whole, the city of Buffalo votes Democrat, but Bills fans would boo her out of any bar she walked into.

Yep. Just like that. LOL.

These are the words of a power hungry sociopath. https://t.co/mOdeon1ecA — Jack Wyrdsmyth (@wyrdsmyth) November 18, 2025

Oh, we're pretty sure it's not an act.

We'll just have to wait and see if voters in New York State, whom Hochul has made less safe and less wealthy by every objective measure, will fall for it anyway.





