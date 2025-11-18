WOOF! Kathy Hochul's Lies About Her Record Are ALMOST as Awful as Her Magazine Cover Photo

You know that Kathy Hochul is not popular even among Democrats in New York when she is being challenged for re-election by her own lieutenant governor.
Yikes.
Hochul is also being challenged by Rep. Elise Stefanik, the rare New York Republican who could win a statewide election, even with New York City stacking the deck.
Luckily, Hochul has media lackeys who are all too happy to prop up her 2026 campaign with puff pieces that enable her to lie about her record unchallenged. For instance, there was this piece yesterday by City & State New York, which granted Hochul the cover of its Women Power 100 issue.
I’m keeping New Yorkers safe — and putting money back in their pockets. pic.twitter.com/nsJoxYm2az— Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) November 17, 2025
Uhh, WUT?
As a quick reminder, Hochul was most recently seen on stage with Zohran Mamdani as the crowd feverishly chanted, 'Tax the Rich!' But sure, she's putting money back in voters' pockets.
And Joe Biden just won a spelling contest.
Let's not even start on the whole 'keeping New Yorkers safe' claim.
I’ve never felt more unsafe in Rochester and more broke since she took office. I can’t be the only one! https://t.co/DVzWOHUaeI— Tiffany Lynn (@Tiffunleashed) November 18, 2025
Nope. You are far from the only one.
LOL safe. pic.twitter.com/8MMPkurazY— Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) November 17, 2025
Yeah, so much safety Kathy!https://t.co/dhaKRVHn5X— they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) November 17, 2025
November 17, 2025
Recommended
Oops.
Hey, at least the New York City subways will be heated for the coming winter months.
Ma'am, many millions of common NYers are currently living below the poverty line. Its a common practice to lie. boldly, to the public. https://t.co/sMoJbLuadR— Adam Fitzgerald (@BinLadensRifle) November 18, 2025
lol ok... https://t.co/LiFvSoQkxL pic.twitter.com/oOpdxPwb3m— C. Weber (@CWBOCA) November 18, 2025
Even AI chatbots know better than to believe Hochul's lies.
But beyond her policies, what was she thinking with this awful, terrible, horrible photo shoot?
Whoever took these photos hates you https://t.co/uVeCkudFKk— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 17, 2025
They're not alone.
Ask your photographer for a refund https://t.co/fRcRAFI9TT— PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) November 18, 2025
In fairness to the photographer, is there any lighting, wardrobe, or backdrop where Hochul would look any LESS like the Wicked Witch of the West?
November 18, 2025
This looks like a Sear catalog spread from the early 80s. https://t.co/lZdsvSKlfj— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 18, 2025
That's an insult ... to the Sears catalog models.
Same vibe. https://t.co/4F6hrt3SCW pic.twitter.com/C0i7DU0VNR— Catherine Urbanek (@ciurbanek) November 18, 2025
That's more like it.
A small army of photoshop warriors did all,they could 😂 https://t.co/Oi8VQW4cWX— Tribal (@vtumaneblue) November 18, 2025
HA. It was a futile, but valiant effort.
If you look closely you can see the stitches in her human skin suit. pic.twitter.com/tTOINJltGO— Ben Wronged (@IBenWronged) November 18, 2025
It's like someone asked Grok to create an image of Gavin Newsom as a woman.
As for the Buffalo part of her quote, we're not sure what that has to do with anything.
Soooo tough, cause she's from Buffalo 😂 It's Buffalo you idiot, not Compton. And your own stomping grounds can't f*****g stand you, which is why you watch Bills games at bars in NYC, not western NY. https://t.co/YG36EMGQ9M— The Audacity (@TheFkngAudacity) November 18, 2025
As a whole, the city of Buffalo votes Democrat, but Bills fans would boo her out of any bar she walked into.
November 18, 2025
Yep. Just like that. LOL.
These are the words of a power hungry sociopath. https://t.co/mOdeon1ecA— Jack Wyrdsmyth (@wyrdsmyth) November 18, 2025
November 18, 2025
Oh, we're pretty sure it's not an act.
We'll just have to wait and see if voters in New York State, whom Hochul has made less safe and less wealthy by every objective measure, will fall for it anyway.
============================================
Related:
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY
Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
You're Going to Go Even LOWER? The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Biggest Election Takeaway
Yes, Van Jones, You Are EXACTLY the Useful Idiot Who Fell for Mamdani Hook, Line, and Sinker
A Fun Laugh on a BAD Night: Trump Takes Over Video Screen at Mamdani HQ Victory Party
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Kathy Hochul.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member