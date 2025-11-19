'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency

There is a hilarious Monty Python episode called 'The Cycling Tour,' in which Michael Palin takes his bike out for a ride and, in a series of unfortunate events, winds up in a Soviet prison awaiting execution. In typical Python farcical fashion, however, the firing squad keeps missing him. This prompts John Cleese's USSR officer (back when Cleese was a funny person) to walk into the prison and utter the hysterical line, 'Next time? Definitely!'

If we didn't know better (and if that episode hadn't aired in 1972), we'd think that the Pythons were looking forward into the future to poke a little fun at the dead legacy media in the 21st century. Specifically, their never-ending obsession with finding new walls to close in on the man they hate: President Donald Trump.

Kara Swisher is one of those journos afflicted with terminal, incurable TDS. She has been cheering for something, anything to take down the Bad Orange Man practically since he walked down that golden escalator in 2015.

True to form, Swisher recently announced the demise of the Trump Presidency on her podcast, courtesy of the giant rake that the left keeps stepping on: the so-called Epstein Files.

‘This Is It’: Kara Swisher Makes Bold Prediction Epstein Files End Trump’s Presidency Earlyhttps://t.co/8GYiv8UjzY — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 18, 2025

HAHAHAHA. Oh, dear.

But wait. It gets better with some of Swisher's proclamations as transcribed by Mediaite:

Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher predicted on the most recent episode of her Pivot podcast with co-host Scott Galloway that the slow release of the Epstein Files is the scandal that will finally take President Donald Trump down ...



'... More stuff. To me, what has to happen, these emails—and by the way, I spent all day reading them—these emails are problematic enough. There’s a photo, and Epstein has referred to it. There’s a video, there is definitely a photo of him in some fashion, and that will get out. And then it’ll—because as you said, visual stuff is what people respond to. People are very upset about the East Wing, because visually, it’s repulsive to look at. So if there’s a photo, I think the p****y-grabbing thing was voice, which was problematic enough, but there’s a photo like what happened to [Prince] Andrew, I think it’s game over, and then we have President f*****g JD Vance.'

LOL. They are still so MAD about the East Wing renovation.

But you'd think Swisher was tracking down Osama Bin Laden, the way she makes her proclamations with near orgasmic ecstasy.

Never mind the fact that the only people who've been implicated in recent Epstein disclosures are media types like Katie Couric and Democrat Representative Stacey Plaskett, who was being run by the notorious human trafficker AFTER he was convicted.

Nope. That doesn't matter. Nor does it matter that not a single release so far has indicated any wrongdoing by President Trump.

Swisher's got him. She's got him THIS time, at long last.

All together now!



The walls!! The walls are cloooooosing in!! https://t.co/lHxN1NmKpZ — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 19, 2025

Some walls should close in on Swisher. Preferably padded ones that come with a straitjacket.

We'd ask her to play another record, we're tired of this broken one, except that Swisher doesn't OWN another record.

They're going to be very upset when Trump sees his shadow, and we still get three more years of his presidency.

Did you notice how FURIOUS Swisher was that Vance is going to be the next President?

She's going to be even more furious when that happens in the 2028 election, and not in 2026.

In Charlie Bown's defense, Lucy actually had a real football to tempt him with. In Swisher's case, she just keeps kicking at a ball that isn't even there.

They will never NOT step on the rug.

So what happens to Kara's commentary gigs when this doesn't come even close to happening? https://t.co/SmUIDvtDJT — Patrick (@PMC713) November 18, 2025

There will be no consequences for her in legacy media circles. Because they also desperately want this to be true.

But she'll continue to be even more of a laughingstock among people with working brains.

LOL.

An evergreen tweet.

We know that Hakeem 'Brooklyn Barack' Jeffries is definitely squirming these days with recent revelations about his association with Epstein.

Trump? Not so much. Because he HAD no association with Epstein after he learned of the horrible crimes. Unlike many on the left, who continued to court favor with him.

Kara had been wrong about everything for decades. I don't even know how she let anyone know this as she told us repeatedly that the internet would stop working if we didn't pass Net Neutrality over a decade ago. — Blue State Blues (@BlueStateBlues3) November 19, 2025

Didn't we all die a decade ago because of Net Neutrality? We were reliably told we would all die.

But Swisher's aptitude at being hilariously wrong on other issues is nothing compared to her TDS.

When she is wrong - for like the 1000th time - will yall promise to ignore this loon? https://t.co/X5TZjEZbqx — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) November 18, 2025

We can't make any promises.

We know she's a loon, but it's just too much fun to drag her every time she is wrong. Which is basically every day of her life.



But hold out hope, Kara Swisher. Like John Cleese's Soviet prison guard, even when the Epstein files accomplish nothing to satisfy your fever dream of 'getting' Trump ... there's always NEXT time!





