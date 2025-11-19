Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of...
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her...
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About...
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes...
LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells A...
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz
When Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market is Miserable, That’s the Ultimate Buy...
Consider Praying for 'Nate the Lawyer' As He Faces Brain Surgery
VIP
Hot Take: The Founders Were Literally Immigrants
Stacey Plaskett Talks About the Text She Received From Her Constituent, Jeffrey Epstein
Skillet Drops New Version of Classic Christmas Song & Critics Melt Faster Than...
Federal Agents Allegedly Arrest, Zip-Tie a 15-Year-Old at Work
Mamdani-Endorsee Finds It Reprehensible to Apologize for 'A Terror Attack That a Couple...
Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your...

'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on November 19, 2025
Twitter

There is a hilarious Monty Python episode called 'The Cycling Tour,' in which Michael Palin takes his bike out for a ride and, in a series of unfortunate events, winds up in a Soviet prison awaiting execution. In typical Python farcical fashion, however, the firing squad keeps missing him. This prompts John Cleese's USSR officer (back when Cleese was a funny person) to walk into the prison and utter the hysterical line, 'Next time? Definitely!' 

Advertisement

If we didn't know better (and if that episode hadn't aired in 1972), we'd think that the Pythons were looking forward into the future to poke a little fun at the dead legacy media in the 21st century. Specifically, their never-ending obsession with finding new walls to close in on the man they hate: President Donald Trump. 

Kara Swisher is one of those journos afflicted with terminal, incurable TDS. She has been cheering for something, anything to take down the Bad Orange Man practically since he walked down that golden escalator in 2015. 

True to form, Swisher recently announced the demise of the Trump Presidency on her podcast, courtesy of the giant rake that the left keeps stepping on: the so-called Epstein Files. 

HAHAHAHA. Oh, dear. 

But wait. It gets better with some of Swisher's proclamations as transcribed by Mediaite

Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher predicted on the most recent episode of her Pivot podcast with co-host Scott Galloway that the slow release of the Epstein Files is the scandal that will finally take President Donald Trump down ...

'... More stuff. To me, what has to happen, these emails—and by the way, I spent all day reading them—these emails are problematic enough.

There’s a photo, and Epstein has referred to it. There’s a video, there is definitely a photo of him in some fashion, and that will get out. And then it’ll—because as you said, visual stuff is what people respond to. People are very upset about the East Wing, because visually, it’s repulsive to look at. So if there’s a photo, I think the p****y-grabbing thing was voice, which was problematic enough, but there’s a photo like what happened to [Prince] Andrew, I think it’s game over, and then we have President f*****g JD Vance.'

Recommended

Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism
Sam J.
Advertisement

LOL. They are still so MAD about the East Wing renovation. 

But you'd think Swisher was tracking down Osama Bin Laden, the way she makes her proclamations with near orgasmic ecstasy. 

Never mind the fact that the only people who've been implicated in recent Epstein disclosures are media types like Katie Couric and Democrat Representative Stacey Plaskett, who was being run by the notorious human trafficker AFTER he was convicted. 

Nope. That doesn't matter. Nor does it matter that not a single release so far has indicated any wrongdoing by President Trump. 

Swisher's got him. She's got him THIS time, at long last. 

Some walls should close in on Swisher. Preferably padded ones that come with a straitjacket. 

We'd ask her to play another record, we're tired of this broken one, except that Swisher doesn't OWN another record. 

They're going to be very upset when Trump sees his shadow, and we still get three more years of his presidency. 

Advertisement

Did you notice how FURIOUS Swisher was that Vance is going to be the next President? 

She's going to be even more furious when that happens in the 2028 election, and not in 2026.

In Charlie Bown's defense, Lucy actually had a real football to tempt him with. In Swisher's case, she just keeps kicking at a ball that isn't even there.

They will never NOT step on the rug. 

There will be no consequences for her in legacy media circles. Because they also desperately want this to be true. 

But she'll continue to be even more of a laughingstock among people with working brains. 

LOL. 

An evergreen tweet. 

We know that Hakeem 'Brooklyn Barack' Jeffries is definitely squirming these days with recent revelations about his association with Epstein.

Trump? Not so much. Because he HAD no association with Epstein after he learned of the horrible crimes. Unlike many on the left, who continued to court favor with him.

Advertisement

Didn't we all die a decade ago because of Net Neutrality? We were reliably told we would all die. 

But Swisher's aptitude at being hilariously wrong on other issues is nothing compared to her TDS. 

We can't make any promises.

We know she's a loon, but it's just too much fun to drag her every time she is wrong. Which is basically every day of her life. 

But hold out hope, Kara Swisher. Like John Cleese's Soviet prison guard, even when the Epstein files accomplish nothing to satisfy your fever dream of 'getting' Trump ... there's always NEXT time! 

============================================

Related:

This Is a Win? Amy Klobuchar Touts Highway Project That Took FIFTY YEARS to Complete

Bluesky Bubble Boy: Bill Maher Schools Patton Oswalt and His 'Sudden Amnesia' About Gender Ideology

WOOF! Kathy Hochul's Lies About Her Record Are ALMOST as Awful as Her Magazine Cover Photo

Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism
Sam J.
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her 'Constituent' Jeffrey Epstein (Pic)
Sam J.
LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells Are Total DUDS
Sam J.
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz
justmindy
Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of Enforcing Immigration Laws
Doug P.
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About Men in Women's Bathrooms
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism Sam J.
Advertisement