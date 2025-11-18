Skillet Drops New Version of Classic Christmas Song & Critics Melt Faster Than...
Stacey Plaskett Talks About the Text She Received From Her Constituent, Jeffrey Epstein

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 18, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy reported on Monday, there was a lot more to the story of Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett working together with Jeffrey Epstein to take down President Donald Trump. As the Washington Post pointed out, Epstein was texting her questions to ask Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen. So, she was being coached.

We also learned that she took $30,000 from Epstein after he was convicted and continued to communicate with him through 2019.

Plaskett took to the House floor on Tuesday to address the so-called scandal.

He was still her constituent, though, and she had to look after her constituents.

A lot of people in the replies want to know how many of her constituents had her private cell phone number so they could text her during hearings.

