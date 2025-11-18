Stacey Plaskett Talks About the Text She Received From Her Constituent, Jeffrey Epstein

As Twitchy reported on Monday, there was a lot more to the story of Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett working together with Jeffrey Epstein to take down President Donald Trump. As the Washington Post pointed out, Epstein was texting her questions to ask Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen. So, she was being coached.

We also learned that she took $30,000 from Epstein after he was convicted and continued to communicate with him through 2019.

Plaskett took to the House floor on Tuesday to address the so-called scandal.

STACEY PLASKETT: “I got a text from Jeffrey Epstein, who at the time was my constituent. It was not public knowledge at that time that he was under federal investigation." It was, however, a full 11 years after he was first arrested for child sex crimes. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) Nov 18, 2025

He was still her constituent, though, and she had to look after her constituents.

She knew Epstein as a donor, not a mere constituent. He had her phone number, and she visited his home in NYC a few months before the exchange to ask for $30k on behalf of DCCC. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) Nov 18, 2025

Do all of your "constituents" have your personal phone number? If I was, (Thank God I'm not) would I have access to your number to send you texts? @StaceyPlaskett 🤡 — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) Nov 18, 2025

The amazing thing is that he was one of her constituents because of his pedophile island. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) Nov 18, 2025

So, all your constituents have your personal cell number and can text you questions during a hearing? Asking for America. — Ashley (@American47Ash) Nov 18, 2025

Key words: “public knowledge” She had more knowledge than that. — Tyler Ray (@TylerayTX) Nov 18, 2025

he moved his primary residence to the Virgin Islands after his 2007 conviction because their reporting requirements were less strict than New York's, where he had a mansion in Manhattan. Also harder for them to "check up" on him considering he "lived" on an island. — 🅅🄾🅇 (@voxkrieg) Nov 18, 2025

Wow, nearly 24hrs of staff brainstorming and that’s the masterpiece they landed on. Inspiring stuff. 🙄 — Miyamoto Musashi 🇺🇸 (@musashi_1600) Nov 18, 2025

Of all the allegations, charges, or even rumors of outside influence controlling the votes in DC, this may be the most ‘in your face’ offense of them all. This evolves beyond influence; it’s pure puppetry. Drain the swamp. All of it. Now. — Josh. (@JoshCPA67) Nov 18, 2025

A lot of people in the replies want to know how many of her constituents had her private cell phone number so they could text her during hearings.

Cool. That it? Are you sure you don't want to check your phone and see if any other constituents have talking points for you? — Antifa Armored Division (@GimmeFreeStuf14) Nov 18, 2025

