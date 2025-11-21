Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates Nashville (She Did)



Democrats never seem to learn when to stop digging. From Jasmine Crockett's Jeffrey Epstein allegations (where she named the wrong Jeffrey Epstein) to representatives like Jason Crow calling for servicemembers to commit treason, whenever they find themselves in a hole, they simply grab a bigger shovel.

In that sense, Tennessee 7th District Congressional candidate Aftyn Behn is the perfect Democrat. Yesterday, Behn was caught on tape trashing Nashville, the city she wants to represent in Congress, and saying that she hates everything about the city that makes it an 'IT' town.

Even though the audio clip is a few years old, there is no question that Behn was the person speaking, and her words were unequivocal. But, in the spirit of 'I reject your reality and substitute my own,' Behn took to X last night to boldly proclaim that she never said what she said. Watch:

NO, I DO NOT HATE THE CITY I REPRESENT 🤣🤣🤣



The national GOP's new attack? That I “hate Nashville." I’ve cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame no less than 10 times. They’re panicking because we’re close to winning. Eyes on the prize, y’all. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/jjwMnyW8ZU — Aftyn Behn for Congress (@aftynfortn) November 21, 2025

Before we get into the substance of Behn's pathetic attempt at a denial here (Really? You cried in the Hall of Fame?), can we take a minute to comment on how cringeworthy all Democrats are with these videos?

Wranglin' Time? WRANGLIN' TIME? And you sing a theme song for that?

Good Lord, the theater kids are out of control.

More substantively, however, we're not sure how Behn thinks she can get away with this when we have her on tape, saying exactly what she said she didn't say.

🚨 Aftyn Behn-- the Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election-- says that she despises Nashville, the city that she's running to represent in Congress:



“I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the… pic.twitter.com/L9lmo1YkkJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 19, 2025

We're no experts, but it seems pretty clear that she hates Nashville.

But you literally said “I hate Nashville.” Those were your exact words. https://t.co/5MoMUGc1o5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 21, 2025

We're not sure if she's this stupid, or if she just thinks that Nashville voters are this stupid.

We will embrace the power of 'AND.'

Aftyn… bless your heart, you hopped on camera in your little Subaru Confessional, rambling like you just argued with a self-checkout machine for twelve straight minutes, and the best defense you managed was:



“I’ve cried in the Country Music Hall of Fame 10 times!”



Ma’am… that… https://t.co/m6xGAwx60n — David Farris (@Farris_TN) November 21, 2025

Oh, boy. When someone in Tennessee says 'bless your heart' ...

The full post above is long, but worth reading in its entirety. Here is the rest of it:

... that ain’t a counterpoint.

That’s a Yelp review from someone spiritually dehydrated.



You didn’t deny calling Tennessee racist.

You didn’t deny saying you hate the city, the music, the bachelorettes, the taverns, the whole identity of Nashville.

You didn’t deny calling sororities “white supremacy.”



You just said you’ve cried in front of a couple plaques and think that magically baptizes you into the culture.



That’s not how it works at all.



And that little “Let’s go, y’all!” at the end? Sounded like when implants say “y’all” for the first time in public and check to see if anyone noticed.



This is the same tired energy from people who move here, hate every inch of the place, then try to run it like we were just waiting for Miss “I Hate Nashville But I Need Your Votes” to show up and teach us right from wrong.



You don’t get to tear into the city, call the whole state racist, dunk on country music, trash Nashville culture, and then shout NO, I DO NOT HATE THE CITY I REPRESENT like a toddler denying they threw the crayons.



Crying in a museum doesn’t cancel the things you said.

Crying in a museum doesn’t make you a Nashvillian.

Crying in a museum just means you had a moment in public again.



Keep talking though — watching you try to un-detonate your own quotes is pure entertainment. Now go log cry number eleven. The Hall of Fame should start charging you emotional support admission.

Daaaaaaayum. See what we mean about the real meaning of 'bless your heart'?

Omg she is a female Gavin newsome with all those hand gestures and awkward facial expressions. https://t.co/HPw8LghF22 — ByAnyMeansNecessary (@TheAssyrianAss) November 21, 2025

She looks like a younger Abigail Spanberger with a fake southern accent.

“No, I didn’t say something I’m on video saying! Oh, and by the way, I’ve cried in a music museum 10 times, so you should definitely vote for me!” https://t.co/TboFVMcHtm — Austin Glover (@AustinDGlover) November 21, 2025

We know that Democrat voters increasingly vote 'blue no matter who,' regardless of a candidate's deplorable behavior (just look at Jay Jones), but we sure hope this doesn't work on anyone else in Tennessee's 7th District.

You’re own comments are the GOPs attack

Another leftist lunatic



Seek help

You are creepy — Keyrok unfrozen cave consultant (@TonyRobertson) November 21, 2025

Of course, she's playing the victim now, just because people noticed what she actually said.

That's page one of the Democrat handbook.

HA!

Sydney Sweeney ain't buying her attempted backpedal, and neither are we.

LOL.

The 'Eye of Sauron' jab was so bad, we were going to call her out on that, too, but the local GOP did it for us quite nicely.

Not panicked, perfectly calm actually.

More so just enraged at the audacity of your asking for donations and our votes while openly despising us and everything Tennessee stands for.

It might do to not insult and look down your nose at the people you claim to want to represent https://t.co/0fXikGWlL3 — Common Sense Conservative (@CmonSenseGOP) November 21, 2025

We also laughed at her claim that she was being 'attacked' because Republicans are 'panicked' about her.

there's nothing more cringey than watching leftist AWFLs trying to walk back their hatred for everything and everyone who's not them https://t.co/cyFg5P60BP — Fake Roman Coin (@FakeRomanCoin) November 21, 2025

The only thing more cringey is Behn calling her car selfie videos 'Wranglin' Time' ... and singing a song about that.

We were going to try to go find a clip of her singing, but we love our readers and don't want to punish you.

Hopefully, the voters in TN-7 will remember that they love their city.

And remember that Aftyn Behn absolutely does not.





