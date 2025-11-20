Dem Candidate in Tennessee Says She Hates All the Things That Make Nashville an 'IT' City

Emma Vigeland Explains How the Epstein Files Are an 'Elizabethan Revenge Tragedy'
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 20, 2025
Imgflip

Aftyn Behn is the Democratic nominee for Congress for Tennessee's 7th District, which includes the majority of Nashville, which she hates, by the way.

One more time:

WZTV Nashville reports that the line comes from a 2020 podcast in which she concluded, "I hate all the things that make Nashville apparently an 'IT CITY' to the rest of the country." And now she wants to represent it in Congress.

"… vote for her."

Watch them elect her. Nashville's a blue city in a sea of red, so they'll vote for the Democrat no matter what.

Is part of her platform to drive away tourist dollars?

***

