Dem Candidate in Tennessee Says She Hates All the Things That Make Nashville an 'IT' City

Aftyn Behn is the Democratic nominee for Congress for Tennessee's 7th District, which includes the majority of Nashville, which she hates, by the way.

🚨 Aftyn Behn-- the Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election-- says that she despises Nashville, the city that she's running to represent in Congress:



“I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the… pic.twitter.com/L9lmo1YkkJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 19, 2025

One more time:

Democrat nominee, running to represent Nashville says,



“I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville. I hate it."pic.twitter.com/fPBjEiFTVs — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 20, 2025

WZTV Nashville reports that the line comes from a 2020 podcast in which she concluded, "I hate all the things that make Nashville apparently an 'IT CITY' to the rest of the country." And now she wants to represent it in Congress.

Coming up at 5:30:



A clip resurfaces in a podcast, where District 7 Congressional candidate Aftyn Behn is a host, that says “I hate this city.”



We speak to voters on their thoughts.

Some believe it’s taken out of context or not true, and others are upset and say they won’t… pic.twitter.com/PctQaCg9xP — Karen Aguilar (@KarenAFox17) November 20, 2025

"… vote for her."

Watch them elect her. Nashville's a blue city in a sea of red, so they'll vote for the Democrat no matter what.

She seems nice. — Disaffected Elephant (@DEGOPer) November 20, 2025

That's a winning campaign speech for sure. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) November 19, 2025

@realbaronpod You may want to let fellow Tennesseans know: this is someone who might not have the long-term interests of your community in mind. — LACAG.org (@LacagOrg) November 20, 2025

So she will get elected 😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 20, 2025

Tell her to move to San Francisco, NYC or Cambridge. — Kenneth Rapoza (@BRICbreaker) November 19, 2025

So this is what gets you elected as a Democrat these days 👍 got it! — MissEdie (@MsEdieMS) November 20, 2025

That should qualify her and guarantee her the election. — James (@braniff71) November 20, 2025

To be fair, most people who live in the city avoid the big tourist areas like Broadway, because after the 1000th time, listening to screaming bachelorettes start to get old. But hating the city? That's ludicrous for an elected representative. — Tech Transplant (@TechnoTroph) November 20, 2025

Is part of her platform to drive away tourist dollars?

Sounds like she’d make a great marketing rep for Bud Light or Cracker Barrel — Faigley (@Faigley) November 20, 2025

