Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims'



Apparently, yesterday was something called 'Transgender Day of Remembrance.' You'll have to forgive us for not noticing, but we can't help getting confused, given that the gender alphabet mafia demands that America bend the knee to their delusions about 8,000 other times throughout each calendar year.

One account on X that did notice this shameful commemoration was, of course, the official account of the Democrat Party. In a spectacular faceplant that ignored just about every instance of political violence over the past couple of years, Democrats yesterday wanted to make sure that we remembered victims of violence.

No, not all of the people whom gender cultists have killed or attempted to kill, but the alleged victims of ANTI-transgender violence.

Today, we mourn the transgender Americans whose lives were lost to anti-transgender violence.



Democrats believe every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and to live their life fully and honestly. pic.twitter.com/R0Ieqs65WH — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 20, 2025

Wow. Talk about not being able to read the room.

Just as a quick recap, here are just a few of the horrific, violent acts committed BY people who identify or are affiliated with LGBTQ+ insanity in recent years:

The murder of three children and three faculty at The Covenant School in Nashville

The arrest of William 'Lily' Wentworth in Colorado, who planned to shoot up more churches shortly after the Covenant School shooting

The slaughter of children at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania

The assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah

The assault against Riley Gaines at San Francisco State University by an LGBTQ+ mob that held her hostage

The arrest of 'Riley Jane' English earlier this year, who went to the U.S. Capitol with explosives, intent on killing Pete Hegseth and Scott Bessent, among others

The murder of a U.S. border agent in 2025 by the Zizian trans cult

This is only a partial list, of course, and it does not even include the endless number of times that Trantifa has shown up at Christian rallies to commit violence against people of faith.

But sure, Democrats. Let's remember the mythical epidemic of 'anti-transgender' violence.

Chad Felix Greene put that falsehood to rest, pretty definitively.

For perspective, there have been 16 confirmed hate crime motivated murders of trans-identifying people in the US since 2015.



More people have been murdered by trans terrorists, mainly Christians, in hate and political killings in that same time period.https://t.co/GavxdyxYAa https://t.co/xN8W2K93kD — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 20, 2025

Andy Ngo also responded with some harsh reality for the trans cult.

There are so few homicides related to anti-transgender bias in the U.S. that trans activists have to lie about there being more transphobia involved in killings when there were none (i.e., career criminal black male suspects killing trans prostitutes.) — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 20, 2025

Others also joined in the overwhelming chorus of replies, pointing out the violence inherent in trans activists.

I'll mourn the lives lost to these transgender mass shooters https://t.co/OvIjHi7dA1 pic.twitter.com/ryaYEKNqUX — Toad (@LearnToToad) November 20, 2025

Transgender day or remembrance pic.twitter.com/h3LOHoqw02 — Tapas (@Tapas1776) November 20, 2025

We're praying for everyone lost due to transgender violence today?

Good idea. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LMCtHIxmuP — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) November 20, 2025

If only that's what the Democrats meant.

But we know they didn't.

Just out of curiosity when does “victims of violence by transgender people Remembrance Day”come up?



It seems like a bigger problem right now https://t.co/kBdJHpQ73W pic.twitter.com/HiOdny4eQ7 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 20, 2025

That will never happen on the left.

Remember that neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris ever called or spoke to the families of the victims of the Covenant School massacre.

Tell them to stop murdering people https://t.co/0rqk6FExxU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 20, 2025

Democrats won't ever do that either.

"Democrats believe every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect"



Unless you're a woman who wants to use a public bathroom or locker room without being forced to look at penises. Then you can go fuck yourself. https://t.co/4a2mQFrwSw — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 20, 2025

We didn't include that in our list above, but every time a 'trans woman' exposes himself to women in bathrooms or locker rooms, that IS violence.

For "transgender" day of remembrance,



I would ask that the Democrats mourn every child who had their endocrine system destroyed by puberty blockers and sex rejection "treatments"



And every person who were led to destroy their healthy bodies by liars masked as health… https://t.co/Xj7FIAnF3g — Cynthia Breheny (@PTElephant) November 20, 2025

That is violence as well. Disgraceful violence, mutilating or sterilizing children on the absurdly false promise that they can change their sex.

Transgenderism is an anti-nature and anti-life movement pushed by cultural Marxists and supported by the Democrat Party to destroy families.



It preys on the mentally ill and destroys lives. Call out this evil for what it is and reject those who continue to preach it. https://t.co/yqL9eOCw1K pic.twitter.com/FDDqkXtYil — Big Rock Insights (@BigRockInsights) November 20, 2025

It's just one of many reasons that the Democrats' approval rating is currently in the teens.

Fixed it for you guys. Let us all remember together. https://t.co/atNsordEIj pic.twitter.com/m3DeYw1J86 — Ash Farms (@AshFarms) November 20, 2025

That would have been a much more appropriate graphic yesterday.

Which is why the Democrats did not post it.

We've noticed recently that some on the left are trying to backpedal and pretend that they never supported this insanity. (We won't let them get away with that, by the way.)

But there is still a lot of work to be done if the account of the Democrat Party is still sending out propaganda like they did on 'Transgender Day of Remembrance.'





============================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its adoption of insane and violent gender ideology.

