Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on November 21, 2025


Apparently, yesterday was something called 'Transgender Day of Remembrance.' You'll have to forgive us for not noticing, but we can't help getting confused, given that the gender alphabet mafia demands that America bend the knee to their delusions about 8,000 other times throughout each calendar year.  

One account on X that did notice this shameful commemoration was, of course, the official account of the Democrat Party. In a spectacular faceplant that ignored just about every instance of political violence over the past couple of years, Democrats yesterday wanted to make sure that we remembered victims of violence. 

No, not all of the people whom gender cultists have killed or attempted to kill, but the alleged victims of ANTI-transgender violence. 

Wow. Talk about not being able to read the room. 

Just as a quick recap, here are just a few of the horrific, violent acts committed BY people who identify or are affiliated with LGBTQ+ insanity in recent years: 

  • The murder of three children and three faculty at The Covenant School in Nashville
  • The arrest of William 'Lily' Wentworth in Colorado, who planned to shoot up more churches shortly after the Covenant School shooting
  • The slaughter of children at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis
  • The attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania
  • The assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah
  • The assault against Riley Gaines at San Francisco State University by an LGBTQ+ mob that held her hostage
  • The arrest of 'Riley Jane' English earlier this year, who went to the U.S. Capitol with explosives, intent on killing Pete Hegseth and Scott Bessent, among others
  • The murder of a U.S. border agent in 2025 by the Zizian trans cult

This is only a partial list, of course, and it does not even include the endless number of times that Trantifa has shown up at Christian rallies to commit violence against people of faith.

But sure, Democrats. Let's remember the mythical epidemic of 'anti-transgender' violence. 

Chad Felix Greene put that falsehood to rest, pretty definitively.

Andy Ngo also responded with some harsh reality for the trans cult. 

Others also joined in the overwhelming chorus of replies, pointing out the violence inherent in trans activists. 

If only that's what the Democrats meant. 

But we know they didn't. 

That will never happen on the left. 

Remember that neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris ever called or spoke to the families of the victims of the Covenant School massacre.

Democrats won't ever do that either. 

We didn't include that in our list above, but every time a 'trans woman' exposes himself to women in bathrooms or locker rooms, that IS violence.

That is violence as well. Disgraceful violence, mutilating or sterilizing children on the absurdly false promise that they can change their sex.

It's just one of many reasons that the Democrats' approval rating is currently in the teens. 

That would have been a much more appropriate graphic yesterday. 

Which is why the Democrats did not post it.

We've noticed recently that some on the left are trying to backpedal and pretend that they never supported this insanity. (We won't let them get away with that, by the way.)

But there is still a lot of work to be done if the account of the Democrat Party is still sending out propaganda like they did on 'Transgender Day of Remembrance.' 

============================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its adoption of insane and violent gender ideology.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path.

