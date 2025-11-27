'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political Violence



As two National Guardsmen continue to fight for their lives this morning after being shot in a terrorist attack perpetrated by one of Joe Biden's Afghan 'refugees,' one other National Guardsman has had absolutely enough of the violent rhetoric that comes from the American left ... and its inevitable outcomes.

Yesterday, shortly after the shooting, former Green Beret and National Guard veteran Terry Schappert unleashed the FURY on the left and what they are doing to America.

-The American Left : "Trump is a literal Nazi and must be killed if need be to save our Republic!"

Trump gets shot but survives.

-The American Left : "Charlie Kirk is a hateful bigot that really deserves to die!"

Kirk is murdered in front of his daughter.

-The American Left:… — terry schappert (@terryschappert) November 26, 2025

... 'The National Guard is not here to bring order to the streets - they are jack-booted thugs working for Trump, a literal Nazi!'

Two National Guard troops were just shot and murdered doing their jobs.

*Breathe*

I don't want to hear a F******G word from these people about norms, decency, or law and order.

They are Orcs.

Every word of what he said. Even and especially the NSFW word.

(Like many people, at the time, Schappert believed that the guardsmen had lost their lives).

While the origin of Orcs in Tolkien's legendarium is a matter of some debate, there is no question about their characteristics. They are creatures of pure violence and malice, not only committed to acts of wickedness, but actually taking pleasure in their cruelty, slaughter, and torture.

Yep. That sounds like your basic American leftist today.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Terry come unhinged on here. But I share his anger. https://t.co/knVcQIq8Eo — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) November 26, 2025

Schappert is the exact opposite of Democrat politicians who like to sound tough by using scripted swear words on social media. Like many veteran warfighters, he speaks very softly, and we rarely see the big stick he carries. On the contrary, he spends a lot of his time on X talking about his rescue dogs and how much he loves them.

That's what made his outburst yesterday all the more powerful. That, and its accuracy.

The definitive statement from us whom I consider “my people”: https://t.co/ZJ2xG19krp — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) November 26, 2025

This.



100% this.



And unless and until we stop acting like everything's normal and stop all this performative BS, this'll continue.



It's time we take certain laws (e.g., sedition, treason, etc.) seriously and start acting against enemy combatants on our soil. https://t.co/NN6zmGoShy — 4nt1p4tt3rn 🏴‍☠ Appalachistan Wolf Lodge #47 (@4nt1p4tt3rn) November 26, 2025

People need to start facing some consequences. And we don't just mean the shooters—the politicians who encourage them as well.

It’s not going to stop until we rise up and fight back. — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) November 26, 2025

Arsonists and Carpenters cannot share the lumberyard. — Scott M (@tscottme) November 26, 2025

Well said.

And the orcs are “in the shire” — Joe (@Joe_Halloween) November 26, 2025

Those who read the Lord of the Rings books (not the movies) will understand Schappert's reply to that comment:

Time for a scouring. — terry schappert (@terryschappert) November 26, 2025

Long past time.

We need Meriadoc Brandybuck to blow the Horn of the Mark. And not stop blowing it until all of the illegal criminals that the left and the Biden administration welcomed into America with zero vetting.

Not to mention the Seditious Six getting prosecuted for inciting treason among the military.

One one way to deal with Orcs. pic.twitter.com/AFWI6rAeON — blessedimmigrantvet2 (@immigrantvet2) November 26, 2025

As Aragorn himself said (in the movies this time, not the books) about the Uruk-hai before the Battle of Helm's Deep, 'Show them no mercy. For you shall receive none.'

Do you know how the American Left came to being? They were regular folks once: then overtaken by the dark powers, brainwashed, demoralized, and transed. A mutilated and terrible form of life. And now... perfected: the ultimate Useful Idiots. https://t.co/KRbuwqft1W — Mostly Peaceful Patriots (@Most_Peace_Patr) November 27, 2025

Pretty much, yes. (We like the Saruman reference, too.)

Well said. This is the real truth, this is what they wanted, even though they will pretend they are disgusted by the violence. https://t.co/wRQ13rk0jO — Gary (@fireclan55) November 26, 2025

And pretending is all that it is. We've already seen many on the left covering themselves in shame, trying to blame Trump for the guardsmen being in DC to begin with. Because the politicians they follow have spent months calling Trump a Nazi and all law enforcement officers the Gestapo.

And then they think anyone will believe them when they say they're 'horrified' that two servicemembers were gunned down in the street.

Don't believe it for a second. Terry Schappert is correct. They're Orcs.

And Orcs are not known for feeling or showing ANY remorse.





