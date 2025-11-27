Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians



Back in the first Trump presidential term, the media and Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) had a collective hissy fit when the President accurately described Haiti, as well as some other locations, as 's***hole countries.'

The usual suspects in Hollywood -- none of whom live in Haiti or even travel there without a full armed security detail -- all banded together to denounce Trump and try to lie to America that Haiti was a paradise, where they only occasionally engage in cannibalism.

Remember this?

Conan took a private jet to Haiti where he stayed at a gated, walled resort with armed guards….



Just so that he could call you a racist. pic.twitter.com/bqDoNu3kbS — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) September 9, 2024

Of course, after five minutes of that current thing, Hollywood forgot all about Haiti and ignored it as it continued its s***hole existence.

Haiti was such a paradise, in fact, that Joe Biden (or whoever was actually the president from 2021-2025) imported hundreds of thousands of Haitians with absolutely zero vetting.

Now that Trump is back in office, he is sending all of those people who add nothing to America back home, so it's time for another hissy fit from the left.

Only this time, they seem to agree that Haiti is, indeed, a s***hole. Isn't that right, Rep. Ayanna Pressley?

Haiti is grappling with an unspeakable humanitarian crisis that is worsening daily.



To deport 350,000 of our neighbors back there is unconscionable and could be a death sentence.



The Trump Administration must reverse course & stop operating with cruel disregard for human life. pic.twitter.com/nGJsWqz4yx — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 26, 2025

Why shouldn't they go back? What is this humanitarian crisis of which she speaks? Were Bill Maher, Conan O'Brien, and their cohorts lying to everyone?

Say it ain't so!

Of course, X delivered a gargantuan ratio to Pressley for trying to play the emotional blackmail game, using people who simply are not our responsibility.

We’ve done enough for Haiti and if they can’t stand on their own by now it’s not our fault.



It’s time to take care of the American people. https://t.co/nWEBJXC0jY — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 prays for America. (@SavvyTamz_57) November 27, 2025

Yes, it is.

Speaking of which, the comedy Clueless came out 30 years ago, and there was a humanitarian crisis in Haiti happening then, which the movie addressed.

How long can a humanitarian crisis last before it is no longer a crisis and just a completely failed state?

I'm 67 years old and don't remember a time when Haiti wasn't suffering a humanitarian crisis. Maybe it's time they fix their own problems. https://t.co/w3cktTiHT2 — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) November 27, 2025

Why isn't Hollywood dedicating their vast wealth and influence to fix their delightful island?

Nah, Haiti is truly beautiful. Bye, Haitians! pic.twitter.com/XbBYsbHpyO — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) November 27, 2025

Come to think of it, where are the Clintons?

Tell @HillaryClinton to give them their money back. https://t.co/LFpVBCnilS — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) November 27, 2025

No, you're mistaken. The Clinton foundation rebuilt Haiti, it's a utopia now. They'll be fine. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) November 27, 2025

Whoopsies. Say, whatever happened to all of that Clinton Foundation money?

Thought the Clinton Foundation solved Haiti problems. -oh that’s right millions went to their daughter for a wedding instead https://t.co/g8cfcYgqxm — Lonnie Stewart (@lonniestewart2) November 27, 2025

Oh, yeah. Thanks for the reminder.

Well done, Chelsea.

As quickly as possible.

Temporary means temporary. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 27, 2025

And 'temporary' has lasted far too long already.

Who cares. That isn’t our problem. Deport them all. pic.twitter.com/itto4tdN4n — Boston_Mom (@Boston_Terf) November 27, 2025

You'd think they'd want to go back to fix their own country.

Except that Biden didn't import 'refugees.' He imported criminals.

You don’t hate this pathetic excuse for a “congresswoman” enough.



Deport them all. pic.twitter.com/uSnDlyx7RQ — VenusPallas7 🇺🇸 (@VenusSophia777) November 27, 2025

These are the people that Pressley wants to keep in America.

Show me on a map in what US state Haiti is located??? https://t.co/nwk2BB0xJo — T. Ward (@mit1776) November 27, 2025

According to the Biden administration, it was Ohio. Much to the misfortune of people's pets.

But America isn't playing that game anymore.

The Dominican Republic is right next-door and is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. https://t.co/tsTBE79bYx — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) November 27, 2025

'Splain us this: how come the other half of that same island, the half called Dominican Republic, seems to have none of the troubles that plague Haiti? Nor do nearby Jamaica, or Puerto Rico, or BVI, or Anguilla, or Turks & Caicos? https://t.co/y7M1rfG0rZ — VA Beach Law Group (@vabeachlawgroup) November 27, 2025

Maybe the problem with Haiti is all of the Haitians who live there.

And there are about to be 350,000 more Haitians living there who never should have left.

But they're welcome to try to find 'asylum' in any of those other countries above (which will never take them).

As the old saying at last call goes, 'You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here.'





