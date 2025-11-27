XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competitio...
Wajahat Ali: National Guard Who Were 'Unleashed' to 'Terrorize' Americans 'Deserve Better'
(Holy) Ghost in the Machine? Christians Grapple With AI-Generated Song Rising to Top...
Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal...
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark...
Roost Not Roast: Why Some Lucky Turkeys are Giving Thanks This Thanksgiving Day
Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry –...
Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really
Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated...
JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees...
America First Response: USCIS Stops All Afghan Immigration After National Guard Attack
'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political...

Ayanna Pressley Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Demanding That Trump Not Deport Illegal Haitians

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on November 27, 2025
ImgFlip


Back in the first Trump presidential term, the media and Democrats (but we repeat ourselves) had a collective hissy fit when the President accurately described Haiti, as well as some other locations, as 's***hole countries.' 

Advertisement

The usual suspects in Hollywood -- none of whom live in Haiti or even travel there without a full armed security detail -- all banded together to denounce Trump and try to lie to America that Haiti was a paradise, where they only occasionally engage in cannibalism. 

Remember this?

Of course, after five minutes of that current thing, Hollywood forgot all about Haiti and ignored it as it continued its s***hole existence. 

Haiti was such a paradise, in fact, that Joe Biden (or whoever was actually the president from 2021-2025) imported hundreds of thousands of Haitians with absolutely zero vetting. 

Now that Trump is back in office, he is sending all of those people who add nothing to America back home, so it's time for another hissy fit from the left. 

Only this time, they seem to agree that Haiti is, indeed, a s***hole. Isn't that right, Rep. Ayanna Pressley? 

Recommended

XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competition
Brett T.
Advertisement

Why shouldn't they go back? What is this humanitarian crisis of which she speaks? Were Bill Maher, Conan O'Brien, and their cohorts lying to everyone? 

Say it ain't so! 

Of course, X delivered a gargantuan ratio to Pressley for trying to play the emotional blackmail game, using people who simply are not our responsibility. 

Yes, it is. 

Speaking of which, the comedy Clueless came out 30 years ago, and there was a humanitarian crisis in Haiti happening then, which the movie addressed. 

How long can a humanitarian crisis last before it is no longer a crisis and just a completely failed state? 

Why isn't Hollywood dedicating their vast wealth and influence to fix their delightful island? 

Advertisement

Come to think of it, where are the Clintons?

Whoopsies. Say, whatever happened to all of that Clinton Foundation money? 

Oh, yeah. Thanks for the reminder. 

Well done, Chelsea. 

As quickly as possible. 

And 'temporary' has lasted far too long already. 

You'd think they'd want to go back to fix their own country. 

Except that Biden didn't import 'refugees.' He imported criminals. 

Advertisement

These are the people that Pressley wants to keep in America. 

According to the Biden administration, it was Ohio. Much to the misfortune of people's pets. 

But America isn't playing that game anymore. 

Maybe the problem with Haiti is all of the Haitians who live there. 

And there are about to be 350,000 more Haitians living there who never should have left. 

But they're welcome to try to find 'asylum' in any of those other countries above (which will never take them). 

Advertisement

As the old saying at last call goes, 'You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here.' 

============================================

Related:

How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six

Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated In Another Country

'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political Violence

WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE, Every Dem Falls for It

Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims'

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AYANNA PRESSLEY DONALD TRUMP HAITI HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competition
Brett T.
How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six
Grateful Calvin
Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie Kirk and We're Here for It
Aaron Walker
Wajahat Ali: National Guard Who Were 'Unleashed' to 'Terrorize' Americans 'Deserve Better'
FuzzyChimp
Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING
Sam J.
(Holy) Ghost in the Machine? Christians Grapple With AI-Generated Song Rising to Top of Gospel Chart
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competition Brett T.
Advertisement