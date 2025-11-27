Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal...
Roost Not Roast: Why Some Lucky Turkeys are Giving Thanks This Thanksgiving Day
Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry –...
Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really
Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated...
JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees...
America First Response: USCIS Stops All Afghan Immigration After National Guard Attack
'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political...
Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is...
WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard
VIP
Sen. Mark Kelly Tells Rachel Maddow He Knows About Political Violence
NYT: 'Almost Clinical' Piece Claims Trump’s Image of Stamina Is Getting Harder to...
John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'
Your Tax Dollars Brought Him Here: Afghan National Who Entered Under Biden Shoots...

How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:30 PM on November 27, 2025
ESPN


We're not sure if ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is planning to run for President, but if he is, he clearly knows the path he is going to take with his campaign. 

Advertisement

Just don't be insane. 

Much like Bill Maher or John Fetterman, we don't agree with most of Smith's political positions. But, given how batpoop crazy most of the Democrat Party seems to be in 2025, there is an obvious opening for someone who will call them out on the lunacy.

And -- whoo, boy! -- does Smith know how to call people out when he wants to. Delivering rants has been his bread and butter for years, so it's not surprising that he is quite good at it. 

But even we were floored by the absolute NUKE that Smith just dropped on Mark Kelly for telling military servicemembers to ignore or disobey the commander-in-chief. 

This is four minutes of pure molten lava. Watch:

Wow. 

As we noted above, we don't agree with everything Smith said in his tirade (particularly his characterizations of Trump), but we do agree with his total evisceration of Kelly and the rest of the Seditious Six. 

Smith particularly stands out here in that he is one of a tiny number of prominent figures on the left who are calling them out. Another was Democrat pollster Frank Luntz, who said much of what Smith said, minus the fire and brimstone. 

Recommended

Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry – We’re Full
justmindy
Advertisement

Outside of these two, most other leftist or left-leaning politicians and media personalities have been busy defending the indefensible.

No, he is not a conservative. But that makes his monologue even more notable.

There aren't very many, that's for sure. In elected office, Fetterman is basically the only one. 

SCORCHING!

Smith made another great point during the rant. He delivered the uncomfortable truth to Democrats that they likely wouldn't have had to deal with a second Trump term if they had not concocted bogus impeachments and indictments against him after his first term.

Advertisement

Actions, meet consequences. 

Elissa Slotkin has already admitted that they don't know of any illegal orders. They made the video to incite rage and sedition. That's it. That's the only reason. 

Democrats won't listen to either one of them, though. The hardcore left is the entire party now, and they believe this violent rhetoric will win nationally because of recent victories in blue areas like New York, New Jersey, and (sadly) Virginia. 

We disagree, but time will tell. 

Advertisement

If Smith keeps talking like this, we might need to start taking him seriously as a potential presidential candidate. 

On the other hand, if Smith keeps talking like this, there is ZERO chance that the insane Democrat Party will nominate him. 

============================================

Related:

Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated In Another Country

'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political Violence

WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE, Every Dem Falls for It

Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims'

Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates Nashville (She Did)

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its violent rhetoric.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELISSA SLOTKIN JOHN FETTERMAN MARK KELLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry – We’re Full
justmindy
Wait, NO WAY! Mollie Hemingway's Thread of the Most 'Surprising' Foreign Accounts Is EYE-OPENING
Sam J.
'They're Orcs': Terry Schappert UNLEASHES on the Left For Their Incitement of Political Violence
Grateful Calvin
JD Vance Remembers What Happened When He Criticized Biden's Refugee Policy and Guarantees That Were Made
Doug P.
Oh, Shut Up: Hillary Clinton Asks, What If the Seditious Six Were Investigated In Another Country
Grateful Calvin
Nuttier-Than-A-Squirrel's-BM Democrat Aftyn Behn Wants At-Home Abortions. No, Really
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Worst Possible Timing: 'Fully Vetted' Afghans Protest in Doha Demanding U.S. Entry – We’re Full justmindy
Advertisement