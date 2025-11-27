How Dare You Do That! Stephen A. Smith Goes Totally BALLISTIC on Mark Kelly and the Seditious Six



We're not sure if ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is planning to run for President, but if he is, he clearly knows the path he is going to take with his campaign.

Just don't be insane.

Much like Bill Maher or John Fetterman, we don't agree with most of Smith's political positions. But, given how batpoop crazy most of the Democrat Party seems to be in 2025, there is an obvious opening for someone who will call them out on the lunacy.

And -- whoo, boy! -- does Smith know how to call people out when he wants to. Delivering rants has been his bread and butter for years, so it's not surprising that he is quite good at it.

But even we were floored by the absolute NUKE that Smith just dropped on Mark Kelly for telling military servicemembers to ignore or disobey the commander-in-chief.

This is four minutes of pure molten lava. Watch:

🚨NEW: Stephen A. Smith *GOES NUCLEAR* on Mark Kelly for telling military to disobey TRUMP🚨



"How dare you do that!? I'm not a military person and I know better than that! You don't tell military men and women to ignore an order from the commander-in-chief! You don't do that!"… pic.twitter.com/gQgQeNiJGg — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 27, 2025

Wow.

As we noted above, we don't agree with everything Smith said in his tirade (particularly his characterizations of Trump), but we do agree with his total evisceration of Kelly and the rest of the Seditious Six.

Smith particularly stands out here in that he is one of a tiny number of prominent figures on the left who are calling them out. Another was Democrat pollster Frank Luntz, who said much of what Smith said, minus the fire and brimstone.

🚨NEW: Frank Luntz *UNLOADS* on Dems for telling military to disobey "illegal" Trump Admin orders🚨



"Why the h*ll did you put this video out? I know you're trying to poke at him! ... You're doing this just to create a political issue. And shame on you."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/VpyRtVXs71 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 26, 2025

Outside of these two, most other leftist or left-leaning politicians and media personalities have been busy defending the indefensible.

I’m not a Stephen A. Smith acolyte. I find him overly pretentious on ESPN and some of his takes on sports I disagree with. And he’s certainly not a Republican or even a conservative.



However, he very adroitly addresses the Mark Kelly and Sedition 6 video. He’s right! Watch. https://t.co/1Jeqo8y1h1 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 27, 2025

No, he is not a conservative. But that makes his monologue even more notable.

To Mr. Smith I say

GET SOME!!!!

Great post. Spot on! https://t.co/4i98hCEYVg pic.twitter.com/4zswPOdBSz — Gunny (@Gunny53920829) November 27, 2025

This is what I would think a "sensible" Democrat would think, if there's any left. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) November 27, 2025

There aren't very many, that's for sure. In elected office, Fetterman is basically the only one.

SCORCHING!

Even @stephenasmith recognizes this was wrong and he's no friend of Trump nor Republicans. What Stephen misses (as he said he's not military) here is Kelly's more than just a Senator, but a retired Col, and as such still very much subject to UCMJ, which he absolutely violated. https://t.co/R7Se3AAjDD — Daniel Pendergast (@tenndergast) November 27, 2025

Smith made another great point during the rant. He delivered the uncomfortable truth to Democrats that they likely wouldn't have had to deal with a second Trump term if they had not concocted bogus impeachments and indictments against him after his first term.

As I said before...if all you Trump haters had left him alone and not cheated in 2020 then you would not have to deal with him now...now it is different...it is good that you recognize that...maybe next time you will not cheat on elections? https://t.co/85VC6dtO3a — Deadheads For Trump (@deadheadz4trump) November 27, 2025

Actions, meet consequences.

Smith is correct. The fact that Dems cannot list a single illegal order is telling. If Repubs had told the military to ignore a Dem POTUS, the Dems would be screaming bloody murder. https://t.co/K7kzcmXt6u — Adam Plotkin (@AdamPlotkin) November 27, 2025

Elissa Slotkin has already admitted that they don't know of any illegal orders. They made the video to incite rage and sedition. That's it. That's the only reason.

Stephen A Smith and Bill Maher are the last of the classic liberals being honest with the Democratic Party.

There needs to be more truth.



Thank you .@stephenasmith https://t.co/6Cdvo5ORrm — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) November 27, 2025

Democrats won't listen to either one of them, though. The hardcore left is the entire party now, and they believe this violent rhetoric will win nationally because of recent victories in blue areas like New York, New Jersey, and (sadly) Virginia.

We disagree, but time will tell.

This is why I love @stephenasmith even though we don't align politically. He respects our military and nation. He doesn't want a military uprising perpetuated by vague directives from Confessional representatives about "unlawful" orders, which meant orders they don't like. — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) November 27, 2025

If Smith keeps talking like this, we might need to start taking him seriously as a potential presidential candidate.

On the other hand, if Smith keeps talking like this, there is ZERO chance that the insane Democrat Party will nominate him.





