We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving



Politics doesn't take a break on Thanksgiving (and neither do we), but it's usually one of those nice days on social media when political discussion shares a front seat with heartwarming posts from people sharing images of their family, their food, and their holiday traditions.

It really is a nice change of pace ... for normal people, anyway. But not for miserable leftists, of course.

Naturally, on a day when most normal people expressed their gratitude for the blessings they have been given, elite Hollywood AWFL Ellen Barkin couldn't find anything to be thankful for.

So many people in our country are hungry and without shelter. How do you give thanks for that? — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) November 27, 2025

Yeesh! What a horrid person.

Yes, there are people in America who have no home. And, while no Americans are truly starving in the strict sense of the word, there are people who go hungry.

But this has been the case in every society and nation throughout human history. It doesn't mean that we don't have many reasons to give thanks.

For instance, many homeless or hungry people might be very thankful if a certain Hollywood actress worth around $60-80 million would put down her phone and lend a hand.

You are welcome to give all your vast wealth to those less fortunate. But you won't. Because youre a typical hypocritical leftist and a tiresome braying harpy. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) November 27, 2025

'Tiresome braying harpy.'

That tracks.

Why are you online saying this and not taking all of your needy neighbors to the grocery store right now? — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) November 27, 2025

Oh, Barkin might talk a big game on social media, but that's where her virtue signaling ends. There's no way she'd ever live where those filthy littles could actually be her neighbors. The horror!

Of course, her own personal wealth aside, Barkin also misses the point of Thanksgiving completely.

You don’t. You give thanks for what you DO have. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) November 27, 2025

This is not difficult.

Ypu give thanks for what you have, which is a lot more than most people. https://t.co/2HxVmN4zkc — DON'T GIVE A SHIRT DGAS (@curtisjmason) November 28, 2025

She could try being thankful for the fact that her Jewish parents were able to emigrate from Poland and allow her to be born and grow up in New York City instead of Eastern Europe.

You don’t give thanks for that.



You act to help as you can, and be thankful you can help.



Unless you’re in Hollywood, I guess. https://t.co/9KsWeoLtEU — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) November 28, 2025

Thanksgiving isn’t about… What? You think it’s about giving thanks for bad things? We’re not thankful for, as example, rich people who virtue signal while sleeping on a pile of cash.



I am thankful for “Diner” and hope you’ll start writing checks. https://t.co/WjGseY1r6R pic.twitter.com/ym8KpBzIJJ — Dean Karayanis (@HistoryDean) November 27, 2025

Diner was a great movie. And Barkin has had a prolific and successful career that she couldn't have had in any other country on Earth.

And she can't find anything in America to be grateful for?

Some people don't know how to give thanks for anything. If you can't feel gratitude, you can't feel generosity either. Maybe Ellen should do something like volunteer at a foodbank to gain some perspective. https://t.co/zU0Anjt1cg — James Pyles (@jamespyles) November 28, 2025

Why help solve a problem when it is so much easier to just complain about it?

A thankful heart comes from serving others, and obviously you haven't. https://t.co/4UnocqDk0G — Cooter Duke III (@CooterDukeIII) November 27, 2025

Out of curiosity, we asked AI to tell us all about Barkin's volunteer work. Not surprisingly, it came up empty. Other than attending black-tie fundraisers.

You mean those celebrity galas she regularly attends don't count as helping?

Get a grip and give it a rest. https://t.co/UrzPo3QlQY pic.twitter.com/bNJmOu4itF — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 27, 2025

Either that or pick up a ladle at a shelter. Thousands of them were running on Thanksgiving Day, working to help give the homeless and hungry people Barkin pretends to care about a warm holiday meal.

I am so glad you’re getting such a huge, well deserved ratio. https://t.co/Ob5DjlxulG — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) November 27, 2025

The ratio was pretty epic.

Yet it still leaves the question of why leftists are like this, just freaking always.

The only answer that we can come up with is that they are simply and fundamentally miserable people, filled with self-loathing. And they share shallow, soulless posts like Barkin's on social media because ... well, they do say that misery loves company.

But if anyone is having trouble finding reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend, you can always give thanks that you are not Ellen Barkin.

We know we're thankful for that.





