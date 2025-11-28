We're Thankful We're Not YOU: Ellen Barkin Can't Find Anything to Be Thankful for on Thanksgiving

BlueAnon Ballroom: Tiffany Cross Thinks Trump’s White House Addition Is His ‘Plan C’...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on November 28, 2025
ImgFlip


Politics doesn't take a break on Thanksgiving (and neither do we), but it's usually one of those nice days on social media when political discussion shares a front seat with heartwarming posts from people sharing images of their family, their food, and their holiday traditions.

It really is a nice change of pace ... for normal people, anyway. But not for miserable leftists, of course. 

Naturally, on a day when most normal people expressed their gratitude for the blessings they have been given, elite Hollywood AWFL Ellen Barkin couldn't find anything to be thankful for. 

Yeesh! What a horrid person. 

Yes, there are people in America who have no home. And, while no Americans are truly starving in the strict sense of the word, there are people who go hungry. 

But this has been the case in every society and nation throughout human history. It doesn't mean that we don't have many reasons to give thanks. 

For instance, many homeless or hungry people might be very thankful if a certain Hollywood actress worth around $60-80 million would put down her phone and lend a hand. 

'Tiresome braying harpy.'

That tracks. 

Oh, Barkin might talk a big game on social media, but that's where her virtue signaling ends. There's no way she'd ever live where those filthy littles could actually be her neighbors. The horror! 

Of course, her own personal wealth aside, Barkin also misses the point of Thanksgiving completely. 

This is not difficult. 

She could try being thankful for the fact that her Jewish parents were able to emigrate from Poland and allow her to be born and grow up in New York City instead of Eastern Europe. 

Diner was a great movie. And Barkin has had a prolific and successful career that she couldn't have had in any other country on Earth. 

And she can't find anything in America to be grateful for? 

Why help solve a problem when it is so much easier to just complain about it? 

Out of curiosity, we asked AI to tell us all about Barkin's volunteer work. Not surprisingly, it came up empty. Other than attending black-tie fundraisers. 

You mean those celebrity galas she regularly attends don't count as helping? 

Either that or pick up a ladle at a shelter. Thousands of them were running on Thanksgiving Day, working to help give the homeless and hungry people Barkin pretends to care about a warm holiday meal. 

The ratio was pretty epic. 

Yet it still leaves the question of why leftists are like this, just freaking always. 

The only answer that we can come up with is that they are simply and fundamentally miserable people, filled with self-loathing. And they share shallow, soulless posts like Barkin's on social media because ... well, they do say that misery loves company. 

But if anyone is having trouble finding reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend, you can always give thanks that you are not Ellen Barkin. 

We know we're thankful for that. 



