Former Fox News, CNBC Contributor Asks Us to ‘Pray for 60 Minutes’

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on October 06, 2025
Twitter

"60 Minutes"? Didn't they just settle with President Donald Trump for $16 million for selectively editing an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her answers to the questions sound coherent? Well, former Fox News and CNBC contributor Julie Roginsky is asking Americans to pray for "60 Minutes," now that the left-of-center Bari Weiss has taken the reins at CBS News as its editor-in-chief.

CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter said that Weiss's first memo to the CBS News staff listed ten "core journalistic values that have defined this profession since the beginning." Sounds rough.

"Core journalistic values?" No wonder the mood is so somber there. But in any case, for Roginsky's case, keep "60 Minutes" in your prayers, because it's "the most indispensable news entity we have."

She probably didn't literally mean to pray — it was just an expression.

This editor hasn't watched "60 Minutes" in decades; it is most certainly dispensable. He isn't religious either, but is offended at the idea of "praying" for a TV show to remain biased.

Tags:

60 MINUTES CBS NEWS MEDIA BIAS

