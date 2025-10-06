Former Fox News, CNBC Contributor Asks Us to ‘Pray for 60 Minutes’

"60 Minutes"? Didn't they just settle with President Donald Trump for $16 million for selectively editing an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her answers to the questions sound coherent? Well, former Fox News and CNBC contributor Julie Roginsky is asking Americans to pray for "60 Minutes," now that the left-of-center Bari Weiss has taken the reins at CBS News as its editor-in-chief.

CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter said that Weiss's first memo to the CBS News staff listed ten "core journalistic values that have defined this profession since the beginning." Sounds rough.

Several CBS News employees I have spoken with said they are in "wait-and-see" mode.



One was more blunt: "A throwing up emoji is not enough of a reflection of the feelings in here." — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) October 6, 2025

They’re mad about having a new boss who wants them to report unbiased news? Weird. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) October 6, 2025

Call me crazy, but if journalistic ethics and honest reporting make you want to throw up, you...uhh...you might be in the wrong profession. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 6, 2025

"Core journalistic values?" No wonder the mood is so somber there. But in any case, for Roginsky's case, keep "60 Minutes" in your prayers, because it's "the most indispensable news entity we have."

Pray for 60 Minutes. It is the most indispensable news entity we have and it is about to be overseen by someone who thinks we need to give equal weight to people who argue that the earth is flat and to people who argue that the earth is round. — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) October 6, 2025

Thoughts and prayers. — Matt Cover (@MattCover) October 6, 2025

Yes, 60 Minutes of the "fake but accurate" school of journalism. pic.twitter.com/BFOiL4cyUd — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) October 6, 2025

Frankly, at this point if @CBSNews said the earth was round I’d have to at least consider it’s probably flat. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — RGWNCC41 (@SeniorVPofOps) October 6, 2025

I just watched old Lesley Stahl give Rob Reiner the sloppiest BJ in history - but sure, 60 Minutes is "indispensable". — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) October 6, 2025

A smart female journalist and business woman capable of dealing in nuance not just propaganda? What a pity. How will we hold on? — Meg Keene 🎗️ (@MegKeene) October 6, 2025

Pray for an institution that would be most likely to call prayer outdated and a bastion of the far right “Christo-fascists”?



I won’t waste my breath. — SP of the North (@SPoftheNorth) October 6, 2025

She probably didn't literally mean to pray — it was just an expression.

Thank goodness the round earthers get a seat at the table now. — BillyMumphrey (@dudlydorit) October 6, 2025

Yeah well the problem is 60 Minutes gives the most weight to the people who argue the earth is flat. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) October 6, 2025

"Pray" for 60 Minutes?



I am skeptical that St. Francis de Sales and St. Titus Brandsma will be moved by such intercessions for a corporate news asset of a multi-billion dollar news agency. — Lomhusi Vsuav (@lomhusivsuav) October 6, 2025

So much stupid packed into one little tweet, quite the accomplishment. — Duke of Toxic Masculinity 🇺🇸 (@LeviathanLeap) October 6, 2025

Oh, I'm praying, alright.



I'm praying that Bari Weiss sends those unprofessional, lying, apparatchik hacks packing into journalistic oblivion.



They can start a podcast with Don Lemon. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 6, 2025

Bizarre how a letter setting out what would have been considered to be basic journalistic standards a few years ago, has caused a collective mental breakdown amongst modern “journalists”. — WFC (@wheatfrom) October 6, 2025

Pray for insane people like Julie who thinks that 60 Minutes is even a shell of what it once was. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 6, 2025

60 Minutes died in front of our eyes last election cycle. Place all blame on those decisions. I know I’ll never again trust them and I did before, naively. — ragekage (@KG76554) October 6, 2025

Translation - it's the best propaganda tool left in your box.



We haven't forgotten all the lies of the last 20 odd years. — D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) October 6, 2025

This editor hasn't watched "60 Minutes" in decades; it is most certainly dispensable. He isn't religious either, but is offended at the idea of "praying" for a TV show to remain biased.

