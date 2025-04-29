LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster

First off, this author is kicking off a new semi-recurring feature we are trying out called ‘Lawsplaining’ where we don’t quite do a full on legal deep dive, but we do apply some of our legal expertise in discussing the current issues at hand. Got it? Cool.

And while that headline is a little winding, it does actually accurately describe what we are looking at, here:

NEW: We @nypost have obtained court docs from 2018 showing

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was being accused of gang membership by his wife’s ex and the father of two of her kids.



"She is dating a gang member," Jennifer Vasquez Sura's ex, Edwin Trejo Ramos alleged in a petition filed in… pic.twitter.com/2Vg1gTYGUf — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) April 29, 2025

The cut off text:

“She is dating a gang member,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura’s ex, Edwin Trejo Ramos alleged in a petition filed in Prince George’s County Circuit Court to seek an emergency court hearing on the custody of the couple’s two children. @jchristenson_ H/t @MikenzieFrost for first reporting on the docs

She also links to the NY Post coverage of this story:

We would normally enlarge this document but, to be very blunt, it really should not contain all the information it does and we don’t want to be dinged for disclosing private information by another entity such as Twitter/X or Facebook. Many sites are looking for any excuse they can to throttle conservative content. Specifically it publicizes the address and phone number of Jennifer Vasquez Sura, who is now the wife of Garcia. It is possible that this data is out of date—this document was filed in 2018—but whether people end up harassing her or harassing some rando who had the bad luck to move into her old home or inherit her old number, we think the behavior is just as bad. To be blunt, this reporter shouldn’t have published the document without more redactions.

In any case, the purpose of this article is to point out that this document does not actually show us very much if you cut through what it actually means. Allow us to explain.

This is an emergency motion for custody. The person who filed it, Edwin Ramos, is described in the New York Post article as ‘Abrego Garcia’s wife’s ex.’ Which is not entirely helpful because you are left wondering ‘ex-husband? Ex-boyfriend?’ They don’t’ tell us.

Meanwhile a Fox News article …

… describes him as a person who claims to be the father of two of her three children.

… describes him as a person who claims to be the father of two of her three children. We are not sure how they know that, but it seems likely to be true given all the circumstances we are aware of. In any case, whatever he is to these children, he stated that he wanted emergency custody because 1) allegedly Sura attempted to kill herself, 2) she allegedly left her kids with an eleven-year-old (presumably as a babysitter) and, most pertinent to our coverage, 3) he alleges that ‘she is dating a gang member.’

We cannot stress enough that these are just allegations and we have seen enough lies told in custody cases not to take it as more than just allegations—although he does appear to claim that the police are witnesses to some or all of what he alleged, which presents another avenue of investigation. And ultimately Ramos did not win this petition for custody, according to Fox News in Boston…

… which said that:

… which said that:

The custody documents do not name the gang member in question. A judge determined the issue was not an emergency in September 2018, and in early 2019, the issue was dismissed for a lack of jurisdiction.

We are not able to independently verify this, but that’s about what we would expect to happen. To be blunt, even if we believe every word written by Ramos, it does not sound like the kinds of facts that justify an emergency transfer of custody which would be an ex parte proceeding. Ex parte means without the other side having a chance to respond. It is extraordinary for any court to even consider any kind of action without giving the other side a chance to be heard, and what he alleged just wasn’t extraordinary enough.

Indeed, Ramos might have been making the mistake of using emergency procedures, when he might have had a decent chance of winning if he used an ordinary motion to change custody. We say that having no idea how strong his evidence might be.

But bluntly, we see this sort of thing happen all the time in custody disputes: A person representing themselves files the wrong kind of petition or motion and then loses. Then that non-lawyer mistakenly thinks that losing the wrong petition or motion means he can’t win a the right petition/motion and gives up.

We aren’t definitely saying that this is what happened, but how can we say this? We have seen enough people fall into that trap, that it wouldn’t surprise us if that happened here.

Or Mr. Ramos was too busy to pursue the issue. The NY Post article claims that Ramos ‘is currently incarcerated in Maryland’ and the events leading up to that incarceration (including being arrested, the pre-trial hearings and eventually the trial or the guilty plea) might have taken up too much of his free time to pursue this custody issue further. Further, his chances of winning any custody dispute while in prison is low enough to be indistinguishable form zero, and even if he was free, today, he might have trouble winning a case given that conviction—whatever he was charged with. So there is good reason to think he wouldn’t have much of a chance of winning custody, which means he might not have tried to do so for that reason. Why try when you think you have very little chance of winning?

But we also stress that the fact he lost that emergency petition doesn’t mean he wasn’t telling the truth or that the judge didn’t believe him. As we said, the judge might have believed every word he said, and still found that it didn’t justify emergency relief. But at the same time, we are a long way from proving Ramos was telling the truth.

Additionally, every source correctly notes that the document doesn’t specifically name Garcia and it is theoretically possible that the alleged gangster Ramos is talking about is not Garcia. The NY Post article does point at facts that suggest that Garcia could be the boyfriend, but it doesn’t conclusively prove it:

Abrego Garcia and Sura — a US citizen — met in 2016, according to NBC News. The couple moved in together in 2018, and in June 2019, they got married while Abrego Garcia was being held in an immigration center, standing on opposite sides of a security glass wall. Sura gave birth to their son a few months later.

So, the timeline suggests that Garcia and Sura might have been seen as ‘dating’ but this author doesn’t feel absolutely certain. For all we know, maybe they broke up for a few months and she started dating a different person that Ramos felt was a gangster and a danger the children. We aren’t saying that is what happened. We are just giving that as a practical example of a scenario where Ramos might not even be talking about Garcia.

So, bluntly, at the moment, this doesn’t seem to be much of anything just yet.

Of course, even if he was definitely a gang member, none of that makes it okay for the Trump administration to have accidentally deported him to the wrong country. Further, even if he wasn’t a ganster, it doesn’t mean he gets to come back to America, except very briefly before we throw him out again. As we wrote previously about this case:

So, to be clear, Abrego Garcia had no right to stay here. He just wanted us to deport him to a country other than El Salvador, because it is somehow our problem that El Salvador allegedly can’t control crime in its country, and therefore it would allegedly violate some treaty against torture to send him back to his home country.

And we summed up what the current legal status was back then (and as of this writing, this hasn’t changed):

None of which changes the basic calculus. The Trump Administration admits it made a mistake, but as we pointed out earlier today, if the government of El Salvador doesn’t want to release him, the Trump administration can’t be ordered to make them do it, or to retrieve him from a country not willing to give him up. He shouldn’t have been deported but as a practical matter, he won’t come back unless the government of El Salvador releases him and even if he does return, it doesn’t seem like he is likely to stay here in America. None of those facts change if he is a wife-beater, or if he isn’t. But maybe we can stop with the canonization?

The same can be said regarding Garcia’s alleged gang membership. That bottom line is the same regardless of whether it is ever proven that he is a gang member or not.

That being said, it would be wise for an enterprising reporter to find Ramos and see what he has to say. He might have more to say or even more evidence, one way or the other. But without more than this document, we cannot be sure if Ramos is telling the truth, or if he was even talking about Garcia at all.

Still, ultimately, the Democrats seem to be complaining about what amounts to hair splitting. Garcia had no right to stay here. He admitted he had no right to stay here. He’s just complaining he was sent to the wrong country because allegedly El Salvador doesn’t have sufficient control of its gangs. He could make the same argument if we sent him to California. He might be technically right, but ultimately, he is receiving what amounts to a ‘paper cut of injustice’ at most. There was no version of this where this supposed Maryland man stays in Maryland, or this father stays with his children—unless they are willing to follow him as he is deported elsewhere. (And if someone else, including Ramos, is the biological father of some of those children, he might be able to block them from leaving the country.) Basically, Democrats are fighting for Garcia to be brought back… so he can be thrown out again. At some point, it is pretty hard to care about this thin reed of a technicality. He shouldn’t be in El Salvador right now, but the courts can't force the Trump administration to bring him back and, honestly, this author doesn’t see why it really matters.

