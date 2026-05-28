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Platner’s Nazi-Fan Defender Annie Wu Finally Admits She’s Been Cashing Campaign Checks the Whole Time

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 28, 2026
Are we the baddies meme

Annie Wu is an X account who has gone hard for Graham Platner on this site (and really all of social media) for some time now. She is always on the defense and presents as a young woman passionate about Leftist causes who believes in Platner. 

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It has now been discovered she is being paid by the Platner account to post. She has been for some time, actually.

She definitely believes 'lies of omission' aren't actually lies. She never said she was being paid, but she never said she was NOT being paid, either. Ok, girl.

No law forces influencers to disclose paid political campaigns. Sell protein powder? Must disclose. Sell a politician? Totally fine. Wild how that works.

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How many of these 'influencers' are being paid? Who actually believes in Leftist causes and who is just enriching their bank account? It would be great to see if Zaid Jilani were being paid by any politician or organization, for example.

That would be so clever. 

This is Annie's 'pinned' tweet. It actually sounds like she is PERFECT for DC and not at all honest.

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Annie keeps pretending she is not a scam artist and it is sort of hilarious.

She's taken thousands of dollars from the campaign of a Nazi. That's Annie's values.

Bingo!

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC GRAHAM PLATNER

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