Platner’s Nazi-Fan Defender Annie Wu Finally Admits She’s Been Cashing Campaign Checks the Whole Time

Annie Wu is an X account who has gone hard for Graham Platner on this site (and really all of social media) for some time now. She is always on the defense and presents as a young woman passionate about Leftist causes who believes in Platner.

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Annie, why haven't you disclosed that you're working for the Platner campaign? Are you ashamed about it? — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 27, 2026

It has now been discovered she is being paid by the Platner account to post. She has been for some time, actually.

hey so



FEC reports are public! for this exact reason!! i think that transparency is good for democracy + people like you who wanna check!



ive never lied or denied it



& i actually don’t think serious people assume everyone needs to announce every professional job on twitter https://t.co/nZu2unqJqD — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) May 27, 2026

She definitely believes 'lies of omission' aren't actually lies. She never said she was being paid, but she never said she was NOT being paid, either. Ok, girl.

So when Annie was tweeting stuff like this, she was literally being paid by the campaign.



I am not a politics expert, but that seems pretty dishonest to me! pic.twitter.com/DDUGqQ8WvE — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 28, 2026

No law forces influencers to disclose paid political campaigns. Sell protein powder? Must disclose. Sell a politician? Totally fine. Wild how that works.

Frankly, it's fairly obvious that there are a lot of people who are financially involved with the Platner (and Steyer) campaign, without disclosing it.



The reason he 'survived' his uhhh scandals is because there were too many people financially invested in the campaign. All the… — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 28, 2026

How many of these 'influencers' are being paid? Who actually believes in Leftist causes and who is just enriching their bank account? It would be great to see if Zaid Jilani were being paid by any politician or organization, for example.

Need to set up a little bot that follows each of her tweets with a tweet that notes “This tweet was paid for by Graham Platner” — Rogue CFPB (@RogueCfpb) May 28, 2026

That would be so clever.

Too poor for New York. Too ugly for LA. Too honest for DC… Just masochistic enough for Philadelphia. — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) September 22, 2024

This is Annie's 'pinned' tweet. It actually sounds like she is PERFECT for DC and not at all honest.

b4 logging off…



believe me or not — i care deeply about transparency + honesty in political spaces



i engaged w/ many likely not-in-good-faith ppl on here sincerely bc this genuinely is how i think about my work, disclosure, personal ethics + the line of personal/professional — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) May 28, 2026

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Annie keeps pretending she is not a scam artist and it is sort of hilarious.

i to mean what i say & say what i mean



i try to take accountability when im wrong (see 2022)



& i always try to ensure the work i do is based on my values, never $, power proximity, clout, etc. while not losing sight of pragmatism, harm reduction + how power actually gets built — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) May 28, 2026

She's taken thousands of dollars from the campaign of a Nazi. That's Annie's values.

If you cared about transparency, your Twitter bio would mention the current campaign you're working for. — Kai Samuelsen 🧦🗽🚅 (@KaiDaigoji) May 28, 2026

Bingo!

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