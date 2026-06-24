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From Maccabees to Mamdani: Why 'As a Jew' Progressives Are Leading the Charge Against Their Own People

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 AM on June 24, 2026
Seinfeld

Meghan McCain sent her heartfelt condolences to her Jewish friends after last night's horrific election results swept in the Hamas Caucus. Sohrab Ahmari reminded her there were Jewish people working on those campaigns. That's true. It's why parents need to teach their children their history and not to be self-loathing.

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So many young people want to fit in and they are turning their back on their history.

Their parents sent them to pricey Universities where their heads were filled with nonsense. 

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So, to these people, Jewish people who believe in the right of Israel to exist are the baddies. 

There are always people throughout history who directly work in opposition for what is best for their own people.

Mamdani is a fully on militant Islamist. Anyone who believes differently is nuts. Last night did nothing but boost his confidence. He is going to go even harder now. It's going to get very difficult for Jewish people in New York. It's a shame.

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Useful idiots.

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2026 ELECTIONS HAMAS ISRAEL JUDAISM NEW YORK

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