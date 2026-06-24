From Maccabees to Mamdani: Why 'As a Jew' Progressives Are Leading the Charge Against Their Own People

Meghan McCain sent her heartfelt condolences to her Jewish friends after last night's horrific election results swept in the Hamas Caucus. Sohrab Ahmari reminded her there were Jewish people working on those campaigns. That's true. It's why parents need to teach their children their history and not to be self-loathing.

Advertisement

How do people who say stuff like this process the fact that the Mamdani sweep was often spearheaded by young Jewish staffers — and supported by many young Jews at the rank-and-file level? pic.twitter.com/sEP1pxpIWl — Sohrab Ahmari 🇺🇸 (@SohrabAhmari) June 24, 2026

So many young people want to fit in and they are turning their back on their history.

Easy. They are self hating Jews whose religion is leftism. They don’t believe in the Bible and were taught in college incorrectly that the world’s almost 2 billion Muslims are an oppressed minority. Universities made them dumb. Their parents failed them as Jews. https://t.co/pR1NUtC0aT — Not A. Snowflake (@snowflake_not) June 24, 2026

Their parents sent them to pricey Universities where their heads were filled with nonsense.

None of the candidates who've won in New York could've done so without the support of the Jewish community bcz of the sheer size of the Jewish community there. The largest group of Jews in the country just gave AIPAC a massive middle finger & deranged Zionists are melting down. https://t.co/Y2TePVib8p — Professional Roach✝️Ⓥ☭ (@2903DOT02_50) June 24, 2026

So, to these people, Jewish people who believe in the right of Israel to exist are the baddies.

How do people not know that we know that there are hardcore Jewish socialist progressive insane people who will stand by a jew-hating jihadist DSA scumbag and be his jew-hating jihadist DSA scumbag beard (and the DSA is not Denmark style “democratic socialism” it’s Cuban style… https://t.co/56lirGNATe — Clifford Asness (@CliffordAsness) June 24, 2026

There are always people throughout history who directly work in opposition for what is best for their own people.

They were chanting "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free" at the @nycDSA victory party.



DSA followers are radicalized with obvious approval of the @NYCMayor, and were all calling for the end of @Israel last night.



Still afraid of them calling you "Islamophobic"? pic.twitter.com/xCg8oIwAwx — SCOOCH.NYC (@david_sivella) June 24, 2026

Mamdani is a fully on militant Islamist. Anyone who believes differently is nuts. Last night did nothing but boost his confidence. He is going to go even harder now. It's going to get very difficult for Jewish people in New York. It's a shame.

Advertisement

Kapos. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) June 24, 2026

Trotsky and Kaganovich were socialists. Why then did the Soviet Union send my great grandfather to the gulag for practicing Judaism? — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) June 24, 2026

Yes they’re like the Jews who fought on the side of Antiochus against the maccabees in 167 BC. Or the yevsektsiya in the USSR.



This has happened many times before during other eras of Jewish oppression, before and history does not look kindly on these fools. pic.twitter.com/21n66V7Nys — Venkman Capital (@it_IS_a_star) June 24, 2026

Because the Jews who spearheaded this kind of campaign make hating Israel and denouncing it the major feature of their Judaism. “As a Jew” Jews. — berthillon (@berthillon) June 24, 2026

Useful idiots.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.