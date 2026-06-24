NYC Voters Elect 9/11 'America Deserved It' Blamer Who Waves Hamas Flags and Loves Synagogue Bomb Plotter

The results from New York City last night are truly horrific. The bad part is many of those people are going to Congress so their craziness can link up with the already nuts coalition of AOC, Tlaib, Omar, etc and they can inflict real damage on our whole country.

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It's not just dangerous national candidates who won last night though, some of the folks going to the State House in New York are just as awful.

Mamdani-endorsed Aber Kwas won the Democrat Primary tonight for a State Senate seat in New York.



Here she is saying that 9-11 was America's fault because of our "system of capitalism, racism, white supremacy and islamophobia." pic.twitter.com/ouSUB44nz3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 24, 2026

Aber Kwas literally says America deserved 9/11, it was our punishment for unfair policies against other countries. She won handily last night.

Aber Kawas won her seat in the New York State Senate race after Zohran endorsed her.



She previously wrote Tumblr posts praising a jihadist convicted of plotting to blow up a Manhattan synagogue.



Democratic Party is broken. https://t.co/CfEEHroitb pic.twitter.com/P9A0nFfynE — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) June 24, 2026

She also praised a person who plotted to blow up a Manhattan synagogue. Lovely.

Aber Kawas really out here being full terrorist supporter and NYC voters said okay cool. pic.twitter.com/CFp4k8IMgS — Didumissthenews (@didumissthenews) June 24, 2026

The same people who live in the shadow of the worst terrorist attack on our country ever by Islamic jihadists, just elected their sympathizers.

BREAKING: Palestinian Aber Kawas has won her seat for NY State Senate.



She’s said 9/11 was America’s fault due to “capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia.”



Here she is waving a Hamas headband. pic.twitter.com/bJildloSjq — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 24, 2026

She doesn't even try to hide it. She fully supports Hamas.

The Democrat terrorist caucus is growing fast! https://t.co/eu6EtIxBkD — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 24, 2026

At lightning speed.

This has to be the stupidest thing I ever heard in my entire life. You hate America? Why are you here? These type of people don’t have the best interest in mind for the American people. https://t.co/03Cs49xMTp — Rickey Victory (@MrRickeyVictory) June 24, 2026

They hate America and that is why they are running for elected office. Americans are too complacent and these people are on fire to destroy America from within.

Best of luck New York.



You deserve everything you get. https://t.co/o56luNd0fZ — Patrick Wrightson (@promethurious) June 24, 2026

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Thankfully, this person can only make New York worse. The scary part is a whole bunch of people who think just like her are going to Congress in DC.

This person is just DUMB and wrong.



European colonial powers and the United States abolished the Atlantic trade in the 19th century, slavery in many Arab nations persisted much longer, often ending only in the mid-to-late 20th century under international pressure. Saudi Arabia… https://t.co/XUtXlqw4OG — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) June 24, 2026

She can't even get a whole sentence out without saying 'like' twelve times.

The ascendant faction of the Democratic Party in the bluest parts of the country consistently proves itself to be both monstrously evil and hilariously incoherent. https://t.co/iAaKU2rddL — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) June 24, 2026

But now they have power. That's terrifying.

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