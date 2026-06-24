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NYC Voters Elect 9/11 'America Deserved It' Blamer Who Waves Hamas Flags and Loves Synagogue Bomb Plotter

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 AM on June 24, 2026
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The results from New York City last night are truly horrific. The bad part is many of those people are going to Congress so their craziness can link up with the already nuts coalition of AOC, Tlaib, Omar, etc and they can inflict real damage on our whole country. 

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It's not just dangerous national candidates who won last night though, some of the folks going to the State House in New York are just as awful. 

Aber Kwas literally says America deserved 9/11, it was our punishment for unfair policies against other countries. She won handily last night. 

She also praised a person who plotted to blow up a Manhattan synagogue. Lovely. 

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The same people who live in the shadow of the worst terrorist attack on our country ever by Islamic jihadists, just elected their sympathizers. 

She doesn't even try to hide it. She fully supports Hamas. 

At lightning speed.

They hate America and that is why they are running for elected office. Americans are too complacent and these people are on fire to destroy America from within. 

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Thankfully, this person can only make New York worse. The scary part is a whole bunch of people who think just like her are going to Congress in DC.

She can't even get a whole sentence out without saying 'like' twelve times.

But now they have power. That's terrifying. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS NEW YORK

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