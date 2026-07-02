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Not Just New York: 15-Term Colorado Incumbent Loses to Democratic Socialist From Ethiopia

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 02, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak

Here's some news from a couple of days ago that we're just getting to now, so forgive the delay. Everyone is well aware of the Democratic Socialist sweep in the New York Democratic primaries on Tuesday night, but End Wokeness reminds us that the commies aren't just taking over in New York.

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The New York Post reports:

Melat Kiros, the 29-year-old anti-Israel socialist who stunningly defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) in Tuesday night’s primary race, said she will not support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as the party leader.

“I’m not supporting anyone for leadership who takes corporate PAC money. I’m dead serious about this issue. We have to start setting a standard now,” Kiros, a Democratic Socialists of America member who bashed Dem leaders throughout her campaign, told Politico after her victory.

Kiros, an Ethiopia-born Ph.D. student and former attorney backed by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), has called for an end to US aid to Israel, abolishing ICE, and universal healthcare.

She went viral following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack against Israel after she was fired from her New York law firm for penning an open letter arguing that calling for the elimination of Israel is not antisemitic.

Kiros is expected to cruise in the general election, as Colorado’s 1st District is rated solidly Democratic by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

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This new crop of representatives is going to make The Squad look moderate. As we reported on Tuesday, The Nation scolded presidential hopeful Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not addressing or apologizing "for her decision to cover for the pro-genocide wing of her party at the DNC in 2024." If not even AOC is safe, House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries certainly isn't.

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That's what you get for electing Gen Z candidates. She was four years old on 9/11.

They're young, have PhDs, and have no real-life experience outside of academia and organizing.

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They're all running in solidly blue districts, so there's no chance of a Republican winning in the general. The people of Denver have chosen communism and antisemitism.

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