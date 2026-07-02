Not Just New York: 15-Term Colorado Incumbent Loses to Democratic Socialist From Ethiopia

Here's some news from a couple of days ago that we're just getting to now, so forgive the delay. Everyone is well aware of the Democratic Socialist sweep in the New York Democratic primaries on Tuesday night, but End Wokeness reminds us that the commies aren't just taking over in New York.

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"It's just New York City"



Tonight a 15-term Colorado incumbent just lost to a Hasan Piker backed DSA member born in Ethiopia



Oh, and she thinks we deserved 9/11 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2026

She has a law degree from Notre Dame, was fired from her law firm for publicly calling them out for not supporting Palestine after October 7, and at 29-years-old, made a total of $30K last year while being $250K in debt. And Democrats elected her to Congress. https://t.co/i6PQaHJyBv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 1, 2026

The New York Post reports:

Melat Kiros, the 29-year-old anti-Israel socialist who stunningly defeated 15-term incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) in Tuesday night’s primary race, said she will not support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as the party leader. “I’m not supporting anyone for leadership who takes corporate PAC money. I’m dead serious about this issue. We have to start setting a standard now,” Kiros, a Democratic Socialists of America member who bashed Dem leaders throughout her campaign, told Politico after her victory. … Kiros, an Ethiopia-born Ph.D. student and former attorney backed by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), has called for an end to US aid to Israel, abolishing ICE, and universal healthcare. She went viral following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack against Israel after she was fired from her New York law firm for penning an open letter arguing that calling for the elimination of Israel is not antisemitic. Kiros is expected to cruise in the general election, as Colorado’s 1st District is rated solidly Democratic by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

This new crop of representatives is going to make The Squad look moderate. As we reported on Tuesday, The Nation scolded presidential hopeful Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for not addressing or apologizing "for her decision to cover for the pro-genocide wing of her party at the DNC in 2024." If not even AOC is safe, House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries certainly isn't.

A 15 term incumbent in Colorado, Diana Degette, has lost the Democrat primary to a 29 year old socialist, Melat Kiros. That’s four incumbents losing primaries to socialists in a week. Every state now has a Mamdani, the Democrat party is on a rapid descent to communism. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 1, 2026

Socialist Melat Kiros, who just unseated a 15-term incumbent Democrat in Colorado:



“Denver just voted to send a 29 year-old recovering lawyer, barista, immigrant, democratic socialist to Congress.” pic.twitter.com/mdfJXwb3rC — America (@america) July 1, 2026

The communist takeover of the Democratic Party is accelerating. There are no friends or allies when it comes to the left. They always turn on each other. Plenty of examples. — Joaquin Martinez (@JoaquinMar67151) July 1, 2026

Colorado got Californicated a while ago. Denver has been sliding down the same trajectory as LA for the last decade and it's taking the rest of the state with it. Every state needs a @spencerpratt to call out this insanity before we all go to hell in a handbasket. — EllieMae (@RealEllieMaeOnX) July 1, 2026

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She also victim blames the US for 9/11.https://t.co/PxaJ6SAQMa — MSM is complicit in trafficking (@ProudIdealist) July 1, 2026

That's what you get for electing Gen Z candidates. She was four years old on 9/11.

She's a minority immigrant from an African country. Which, means she got preferential treatment in university and law school.



And, she still has student loan debt? That can only mean one thing. Her admission test scores were crap, and her grades were also likely crap. — Facing North 🏴‍☠️ (@FacingNorthX) July 1, 2026

We have people coming here on diversity visas, racking up $250k in debt, making no money to pay it back, and we wonder why American students are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to go to state school — riz (@nathanrizzolo) July 1, 2026

They're young, have PhDs, and have no real-life experience outside of academia and organizing.

Another over-educated failure looking to socialism as a way to explain her circumstances. AOC 2.0 — Adrienne (@JeanDarc815) July 1, 2026

Troubling times ahead for our nation unless a powerful pro-America, pro Western civilization institution can rise. — James J Rogers 🇺🇸 (@JJRogersUSA) July 1, 2026

She is perfect! And she’ll be worth $30-$50 million in no time once she gets into Congress. — MakeTaxationTheftAgain (@DontTweet_OnMe) July 1, 2026

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Anyone else notice that they are all foreigners? — God & Country (@GodandCountryy) July 1, 2026

We’re honestly cooked and all we do is tweet about it. — Z (@insatiablevine) July 1, 2026

They're all running in solidly blue districts, so there's no chance of a Republican winning in the general. The people of Denver have chosen communism and antisemitism.

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