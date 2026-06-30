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The Nation Scolds AOC for Never Apologizing for Covering for the Pro-Genocide Wing of Her Party

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 30, 2026
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This is something we like to see: blue-on-blue infighting. We've told you recently about congressional candidate Scott Wiener, who's about as Left as you can get, keeps getting harassed at Pride events for being Jewish and bullied into saying "free Palestine." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also about as liberal as you can get, as is The Nation, which is now scolding AOC for never addressing or apologizing for covering for the "pro-genocide wing" of her party at the DNC in 2024.

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Kareem Elrefai writes:

Perhaps the highest-profile intervention from the pro-Harris wing of the left came when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke passionately in support of Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The speech, which was rapturously received by the crowd, was a potent symbol of AOC’s newfound power within the party. But it also contained a moment that still haunts AOC to this day—her infamous and false declaration that Harris and Biden were “working tirelessly” to end the genocide in Gaza.

I wrote about my feelings of shock at the time, and I was not alone in having a strong reaction to AOC’s speech. While reasonable minds could (and did) disagree about the strategy of endorsing Harris, it was a betrayal for a politician widely seen as the standard-bearer for the democratic socialist bloc in Congress to lie to the public and claim that the very people perpetrating a genocide were actually “working tirelessly” to stop it.

So, if AOC wants a chance at being president, she needs to apologize for that speech.

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A lot of The Nation's followers agree with the premise and say they're done with AOC, who's a fraud.

She's the Left's version of John Fetterman! Even AOC is getting squeezed out by the new crop of Islamo-communists.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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