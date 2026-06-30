The Nation Scolds AOC for Never Apologizing for Covering for the Pro-Genocide Wing of Her Party

This is something we like to see: blue-on-blue infighting. We've told you recently about congressional candidate Scott Wiener, who's about as Left as you can get, keeps getting harassed at Pride events for being Jewish and bullied into saying "free Palestine." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also about as liberal as you can get, as is The Nation, which is now scolding AOC for never addressing or apologizing for covering for the "pro-genocide wing" of her party at the DNC in 2024.

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AOC has never addressed or apologized for her decision to cover for the pro-genocide wing of her party at the DNC in 2024. For her sake, and for the sake of the left’s political future, she needs to do both.https://t.co/IUceuIqhs2 — The Nation (@thenation) June 28, 2026

Kareem Elrefai writes:

Perhaps the highest-profile intervention from the pro-Harris wing of the left came when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke passionately in support of Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The speech, which was rapturously received by the crowd, was a potent symbol of AOC’s newfound power within the party. But it also contained a moment that still haunts AOC to this day—her infamous and false declaration that Harris and Biden were “working tirelessly” to end the genocide in Gaza. I wrote about my feelings of shock at the time, and I was not alone in having a strong reaction to AOC’s speech. While reasonable minds could (and did) disagree about the strategy of endorsing Harris, it was a betrayal for a politician widely seen as the standard-bearer for the democratic socialist bloc in Congress to lie to the public and claim that the very people perpetrating a genocide were actually “working tirelessly” to stop it.

So, if AOC wants a chance at being president, she needs to apologize for that speech.

Get her — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 30, 2026

Commie on Commie action! — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 30, 2026

There's no genocide, you silly twats. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2026

Stop with the genocide claims. The charade is not over. Only the most mentally ill people still believe that fiction — Michael Torres (@themtorres) June 28, 2026

Sorry, guys. She's not going to run for President on a pro Hamas platform. — Regs (@r3gulations) June 29, 2026

I stopped reading @thenation when I was a kid when I realized how it was infested with Israel hatred. Problem only got worse, I opened my eyes and read everything and realized everything in the magazine was garbage — Happy Center (@HappyCenter3) June 29, 2026

Since I am diametrically opposed to anything that makes the Left, AOC, or The Nation feel like they have a future, I hope that nothing is addressed, nothing is apologized for, and the whole lot of you disappear into a political sinkhole, never to be heard from again. — Browsus Maximus (@DadlyDoNothing) June 30, 2026

But there was never a genocide, so even your headline makes no sense. — #JusticeForMalkiRoth (@NorCalNordau) June 29, 2026

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Oh boy, keep this up and see how that goes over for the party in 2028



You guys have lost it completely — Randombird (@livinfreebird) June 30, 2026

Get her ass comrades — Jeremy Avery (@therealjavery) June 30, 2026

A lot of The Nation's followers agree with the premise and say they're done with AOC, who's a fraud.

Don't ever trust this actor. Total fake shell of a human. — Frank Sumatra (@bobbymagee0) June 29, 2026

She is turning out to be the lefts version of John Fetterman. Highly disappointed in her. — Lisa D. (@PollySugartree) June 29, 2026

She's the Left's version of John Fetterman! Even AOC is getting squeezed out by the new crop of Islamo-communists.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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