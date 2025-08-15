Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling

In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good
justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Leftists love to imagine Obama was some tough guy who kept world leaders shaking in their boots. The only people who should have been scared of Obama were people going to weddings he might drone. Today, Democrats are passing around this picture they say is of 'stern' Obama when he was meeting Putin. Lulz. 

We all know too much about Obama's writings and desires from college. 

As if.

A firm grasp of history is not a strong suit of Leftists. 

Oh, she is very confused. 

A picture speaks a thousand words. 

Only the Democrats are confused. 

But we already knew that. 

Democrats are always duplicitous. This is nothing new.

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

