Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling

Leftists love to imagine Obama was some tough guy who kept world leaders shaking in their boots. The only people who should have been scared of Obama were people going to weddings he might drone. Today, Democrats are passing around this picture they say is of 'stern' Obama when he was meeting Putin. Lulz.

“Here’s a picture of Obama looking stern. It didn’t translate into anything meaningful for Crimea, but Obama definitely looked stern.” https://t.co/Z5bnJ0q0tW — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 15, 2025

Tbf, Obama was probably sexually aroused at that moment. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 16, 2025

We all know too much about Obama's writings and desires from college.

Yeah he really showed him. Pulled out of Crimea that same day — Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) August 16, 2025

As if.

someone is confused, that’s for sure https://t.co/Eno3gQxnZN — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 15, 2025

A firm grasp of history is not a strong suit of Leftists.

“Tell Vladimir I can be more flexible after the elections” pic.twitter.com/OlJjpGBWNd — Sawyer (@flippersrevenge) August 15, 2025

Russia invaded and subsequently annexed Crimea in 2014. Under Obama's watch. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 15, 2025

You might be confused, hun. pic.twitter.com/MUkjyt1lHF — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) August 15, 2025

Oh, she is very confused.

You seriously think we are that stupid? pic.twitter.com/Su1DfdNnOd — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) August 15, 2025

Sure thing retard… pic.twitter.com/ZA1yFzstTd — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 15, 2025

A picture speaks a thousand words.

You mean like this? pic.twitter.com/wFFOA1iZqe — Grand Admiral of Propaganda (@TheIOGuy) August 15, 2025

For those that may be a little confused; Obama was President when Putin annexed ALL of Crimea! Obama sent Ukraine blankets.

Obama was President when Syria threatened its own people with toxic chemical weapons… and he drew a “red line”. 500,000 Syrians were slaughtered and… — Bob McCormick (@bmccormick70) August 15, 2025

Only the Democrats are confused.

Do you think we f’n forgot? pic.twitter.com/cIykX0wH1l — Peter Pilot🚁 (@guardpilot) August 15, 2025

No one made Obama laugh like Putin did.

Now that's true love. pic.twitter.com/XHoZyTz5hN — SpreadTruth (@AdirAngel10) August 15, 2025

But we already knew that.

Of course Democrats choose the “in between shots,” photo to create a fake narrative

1. In all the pics below, first Obama, Biden, and Hillary fake dossier Clinton look pretty chummy with Putin.

2. Putin TOOK CRIMEA UNDER OBAMA..

He basically did nothing.. pic.twitter.com/cQeBUcDTz8 — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) August 16, 2025

Democrats are always duplicitous. This is nothing new.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

