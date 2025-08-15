Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-Putin Summit

Gosh, Jake, why are you so edgy lately?

Ooops CNN hot mic catches an angry Jake Tapper!! pic.twitter.com/VdA9c6mHqw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 15, 2025

He wants his show back so that he can go to Adam Schiff😂🤦🏻‍♂️ — R. Scott Clark (@RScottClark) August 15, 2025

An interview with Lying Adam Schiff isn't that important anyway.

Annnd then Democrat Senator Adam Schiff claims Jake Tapper's signal went our, causing Tapper to toss back to Anderson Cooper in the Lower 48 pic.twitter.com/dVnZivxRkV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 15, 2025

God is sick of liars and was done listening to Adam Schiff.

YIKES: A few minutes prior to both of these, CNN's Jake Tapper is heard on a hot mic after a break saying "she knows I went to Big Ray's," which is a clothing chain in Anchorage. Or something else.



Either way, not great! pic.twitter.com/rgwheOU5D4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 15, 2025

Poor Jake. He just can't seem to get it together.

FWIW Tapper is angry most of the time. — Kyle Cotner (@kylecotner) August 15, 2025

Most Leftists are joyless.

Here with Sen. Schiff, who is under two separate criminal investigations. — Milgram 33% (@ExpertsSay__) August 15, 2025

To be fair, he should be in jail.

What a vainglorious twerp Jake is. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 15, 2025

CNN is such a mess. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 15, 2025

They’re all so pissed😂 — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) August 15, 2025

Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is starting to have long lasting effects.

@CNN @DNC just proved their minds are broken, especially @jaketapper for the stolen limelight 🤣 — retard99 (@cmonErnie) August 15, 2025

Jake is fine.

Just give him his blanket. — Equihopper 🇺🇸 (@IllegalCluster) August 15, 2025

Jake needs a nap.

Such a whiny beta https://t.co/p3SDtmvtA9 — Sara Gray (@TheRealSaraGray) August 15, 2025

At least Jake Tapper wasn't having a meltdown

al la Lawerence O'Donnell and screaming

"Stop the Hammering !!" 😅 https://t.co/qYUetUGB5h — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 15, 2025

Lawrence is certifiable.

@jaketapper you put on a person who has done nothing but broke laws and tried to undermine this country with his Russian hoax b******* @SenAdamSchiff . You are more than pathetic https://t.co/GMowxkRz6z — Accountability Warrior 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) August 15, 2025

Known liar Adam Schiff, that is.

He can write a book about it. — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) August 15, 2025

Oh, if he thinks he can make money out of it, he will.

Tapper is tapped out. We need much better, stronger journalists capable of accurately reporting the urgency of NOW. — somervilleny (@somervilleny) August 15, 2025

True, it's time for some fresh talent, particularly those people who can be honest and who aren't bought out by the Democratic Party.

And then immediately begins laundering Russian talking points in his interview with Schiff. Jake Tapper is a total stooge anti-American POS. — Sports Appreciator (@City_of_Utah) August 15, 2025

Tapper is a low talent fake and bum with the worst ratings, upset that another low rated bum, higher on the food chain at the low rated network, upstaged him! pic.twitter.com/fphk8SCXqn — BrilliantHoops (@BrilliantHoops) August 15, 2025

Maybe Jake should calm down and try being honest, for once.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

