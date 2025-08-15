In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good
VIP
When It Comes to Social Security, Dems Need to Either Pay Up or...
Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling
Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway...
BREAKING: BOOM! Putin Says Ukraine War Never Would Have Happened If Trump Reelected...
CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the...
Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips...
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of...
NEVER Gonna Happen, but A+ for Effort! Dems Push for D.C. Statehood After...
The Australian Has a SADZ That the Olympics 'Anti-Trans' Rules Will Ruin a...
Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video
VIP
Unshackling Kids from Violent Schools: The Urgent Case for School Choice
A Slave to the Narrative: Lefty Says American Slavery Was Uniquely Bad, Other...
Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless...

Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-Putin Summit

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on August 15, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Gosh, Jake, why are you so edgy lately?

Advertisement

An interview with Lying Adam Schiff isn't that important anyway.

God is sick of liars and was done listening to Adam Schiff.

Poor Jake. He just can't seem to get it together. 

Most Leftists are joyless.

To be fair, he should be in jail.

Recommended

Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is starting to have long lasting effects. 

Jake needs a nap.

Lawrence is certifiable. 

Known liar Adam Schiff, that is. 

Oh, if he thinks he can make money out of it, he will.

Advertisement

True, it's time for some fresh talent, particularly those people who can be honest and who aren't bought out by the Democratic Party. 

Maybe Jake should calm down and try being honest, for once.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY JAKE TAPPER MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger
Grateful Calvin
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of Her Values
Amy Curtis
Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips Over His OWN Post
Amy Curtis
Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling
justmindy
Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video
Grateful Calvin
In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger Grateful Calvin
Advertisement