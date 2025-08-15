In Britain, Some Hateful Rhetoric is Good
VIP
When It Comes to Social Security, Dems Need to Either Pay Up or...
Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling
Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway...
Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-...
CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the...
Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips...
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of...
NEVER Gonna Happen, but A+ for Effort! Dems Push for D.C. Statehood After...
The Australian Has a SADZ That the Olympics 'Anti-Trans' Rules Will Ruin a...
Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video
VIP
Unshackling Kids from Violent Schools: The Urgent Case for School Choice
A Slave to the Narrative: Lefty Says American Slavery Was Uniquely Bad, Other...
Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless...

BREAKING: BOOM! Putin Says Ukraine War Never Would Have Happened If Trump Reelected In 2020. Sorry, Joe!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:01 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on Friday to discuss an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. After almost three hours of discussions, both world leaders faced the press. That’s when Putin dropped a bomb on former President Joe Biden. Putin revealed that if Trump had been reelected in 2020, the war would have never happened. BOOM!

Advertisement

Here’s that moment. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to twist this as Putin flattering Trump to gain favor, Trump’s his puppet, etc.

Commenters have come to a more realistic and obvious conclusion.

Recommended

Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-Putin Summit
justmindy
Advertisement

Oh, we’re sure they had their nasty hands in this as well.

Biden was weak, so it’s no surprise that world leaders knew they could easily manipulate him and walk all over them.

Biden was a figurehead at best. Thankfully, we switched him out for Trump, who is legitimately working toward peace between the two countries and not sleeping on a beach somewhere.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY JOE BIDEN RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-Putin Summit
justmindy
Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway Slinger
Grateful Calvin
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of Her Values
Amy Curtis
Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling
justmindy
Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips Over His OWN Post
Amy Curtis
CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the Democratic Party
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-Putin Summit justmindy
Advertisement