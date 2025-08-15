BREAKING: BOOM! Putin Says Ukraine War Never Would Have Happened If Trump Reelected In 2020. Sorry, Joe!

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on Friday to discuss an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. After almost three hours of discussions, both world leaders faced the press. That’s when Putin dropped a bomb on former President Joe Biden. Putin revealed that if Trump had been reelected in 2020, the war would have never happened. BOOM!

Here’s that moment. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Vladimir Putin CONFIRMS that the war in Ukraine NEVER would've happened if Trump was in office



Trump was RIGHT!



"Today, when President Trump says that if he was President back [in 2022], there would be no war. And I'm quite sure that it would indeed be. I can… pic.twitter.com/glYtFFWCG5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2025

This should set some hair on fire. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 15, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are going to twist this as Putin flattering Trump to gain favor, Trump’s his puppet, etc.

Commenters have come to a more realistic and obvious conclusion.

Biden caused the war. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 15, 2025

If Biden had a second term, China would’ve invaded Taiwan.



That will NOT happen under Trump. Bet on it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2025

Hard to call it a ‘coincidence’ when the timeline lines up like a crime scene.



Weak leadership didn’t just fail to prevent war, it practically rolled out the welcome mat for it.



Elections have consequences, and sometimes those consequences come with missiles. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 15, 2025

Obama & Hillary did, the vegetable was getting ice cream. — Mike M (@mack1412) August 15, 2025

Oh, we’re sure they had their nasty hands in this as well.

Biden was weak, so it’s no surprise that world leaders knew they could easily manipulate him and walk all over them.

No one had any respect for Biden — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 15, 2025

Why would they? He was a compromised, doddering old fool. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2025

ABSOLUTELY nobody! Not even his own administration. They just used and abused him to get what they wanted. Demented old fool. — Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) August 15, 2025

Biden was a figurehead at best. Thankfully, we switched him out for Trump, who is legitimately working toward peace between the two countries and not sleeping on a beach somewhere.

