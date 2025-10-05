Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS...
VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

This editor is coming to you this morning live from Virginia, where one of the biggest political scandals, maybe since Clinton claimed he did not have sexual relations with a tubby young intern, is flooding the state. We are seeing it covered here and there by the mainstream media, but not in a way that could even remotely harm Jay Jones. You know, the Democrat running for Attorney General who texted about shooting a political opponent in the head and wishing for his children to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

Now, in a sane world, this would be a campaign-ending move.

Heck, even in a semi-sane world, this would be campaign-ending.

But we are nowhere near sane, especially in Virginia, so of course Democrats are rallying behind him. Heck, even the women on his ticket, Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi, have just wagged their fingers at the guy; nobody in his party has called on him to withdraw.

In fact, we have Democrats reaffirming their support and urging other Democrats to get behind him.

Again, he fantasized about killing someone AND watching their children suffer and die. Keep that in mind as you read this:

No words.

Exactly. What does this say to parents who vote Republican? Can they feel at all safe with such a man in any office, let alone Attorney General?

Wow.

But TRUMP.

Sadly, when one of them assassinated Charlie Kirk and others cheered and celebrated, we knew it.

They don't care about hiding it.

Should Jones continue with his campaign, Republicans must make his texts not only stick to him like glue, but to every single Democrat running. This is who they are, and this is what their party supports; we must not let them or anyone else forget it.

Oh, and finally ...

Ahem.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

