VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID (Screenshot)

This editor is coming to you this morning live from Virginia, where one of the biggest political scandals, maybe since Clinton claimed he did not have sexual relations with a tubby young intern, is flooding the state. We are seeing it covered here and there by the mainstream media, but not in a way that could even remotely harm Jay Jones. You know, the Democrat running for Attorney General who texted about shooting a political opponent in the head and wishing for his children to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

Now, in a sane world, this would be a campaign-ending move.

Heck, even in a semi-sane world, this would be campaign-ending.

But we are nowhere near sane, especially in Virginia, so of course Democrats are rallying behind him. Heck, even the women on his ticket, Abigail Spanberger and Ghazala Hashmi, have just wagged their fingers at the guy; nobody in his party has called on him to withdraw.

In fact, we have Democrats reaffirming their support and urging other Democrats to get behind him.

Again, he fantasized about killing someone AND watching their children suffer and die. Keep that in mind as you read this:

The Virginia Beach Dems issue a statement which "reaffirms its full support or Jay Jones for Attorney General" and "[calls] on all Virginians to line up behind Jay Jones" https://t.co/M3EeWyiQ6g pic.twitter.com/taDdtOBEYC — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) October 4, 2025

No words.

I have young kids too & live in Virginia....



Ive had Democrats threaten them. Nobody has ever tried anything...yet.



But if Jay and the Dems win this election...I doubt Dems enforce the law much against one of their own who stopped me "breeding little fascists." https://t.co/KjhjQm1Qba pic.twitter.com/dXSRJqPiH7 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 5, 2025

Exactly. What does this say to parents who vote Republican? Can they feel at all safe with such a man in any office, let alone Attorney General?

Wow.

Jay Jones "wished Gilbert's wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views." pic.twitter.com/exQUqIp0yd — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2025

But TRUMP.

And there it is.



The Democratic Party is the party of murder of violence, even against children.



I cannot believe this. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 5, 2025

Sadly, when one of them assassinated Charlie Kirk and others cheered and celebrated, we knew it.

They don't care about hiding it.

You guys are just evil — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 5, 2025

VBDemocrats prove that assassination culture is now mainstream. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) October 5, 2025

‘Virginians to line up behind Jay Jones’



Well, if you stand in front of him he’ll shoot you dead. So probably best to be behind him somewhere safe, especially children. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 5, 2025

Should Jones continue with his campaign, Republicans must make his texts not only stick to him like glue, but to every single Democrat running. This is who they are, and this is what their party supports; we must not let them or anyone else forget it.

Oh, and finally ...

Ahem.

