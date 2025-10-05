We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their Post Endorsing Jay Jones BUT ...

Oh, the Virginia Education Association (VEA) thought they could slip this one under the radar, did they? Not a chance! The teachers’ union, aka @VEA4Kids, is in full meltdown mode after getting called out for endorsing Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones—yes, the same guy who apparently daydreamed about putting “two bullets to the head” of former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert. He also wanted to watch his children suffer and die in their mother's arms ...

Jones is a real sweetheart.

And it's adorable that the teacher's union thought they could pretend they weren't still supporting him:

BREAKING: The Virginia teachers union DELETED this post announcing they endorsed the Democrat candidate for Attorney General who fantasized about SHOOTING the former Republican House Speaker.



But their website still shows they are endorsing him.



Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/itvrTkDRIR — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2025

Busted.

If we're being honest, though, this same union proved they didn't care about the children five years ago when they shut them out of schools for nearly two years, so we'd only actually be surprised if they DIDN'T support Jones, even after he texted such horrific, violent things.

Jay Jones "wished Gilbert's wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views."



The monsters at the Virginia teachers union (@VEA4Kids) are still endorsing him.



Get them the hell away from children. pic.twitter.com/ydU7ZRdyvy — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2025

The monsters at the Virginia teachers union DELETED their post announcing they endorsed the guy who fantasized about SHOOTING the former Republican House Speaker.



They can no longer claim ignorance.



They are still endorsing him.



Get the hell away from kids, @VEA4Kids. pic.twitter.com/7QgZfOUiGZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2025

No parents in Virginia are shocked to see this from the teacher's union here, they've known the union only cares about dues and political power, not students, not teachers, and definitely not parents.

