We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their Post Endorsing Jay Jones BUT ...

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on October 05, 2025
Twitchy

Oh, the Virginia Education Association (VEA) thought they could slip this one under the radar, did they? Not a chance! The teachers’ union, aka @VEA4Kids, is in full meltdown mode after getting called out for endorsing Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones—yes, the same guy who apparently daydreamed about putting “two bullets to the head” of former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert. He also wanted to watch his children suffer and die in their mother's arms ...

Advertisement

Jones is a real sweetheart.

And it's adorable that the teacher's union thought they could pretend they weren't still supporting him:

Busted.

If we're being honest, though, this same union proved they didn't care about the children five years ago when they shut them out of schools for nearly two years, so we'd only actually be surprised if they DIDN'T support Jones, even after he texted such horrific, violent things.

Advertisement

No parents in Virginia are shocked to see this from the teacher's union here, they've known the union only cares about dues and political power, not students, not teachers, and definitely not parents.

============================================================

