Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS Is a MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:48 AM on October 05, 2025
If it feels like Democrats have been very angry and even dangerous, especially in the last few months, there is a reason - THEY ARE very angry and dangerous. We knew that when Trump won again, it wouldn't be good, but even having covered the insanity for years, we've been surprised at how far they are willing to go. When Charlie Kirk was assassinated nearly a month ago, it all came crashing down for many of us.

And then, to see the texts from Jay Jones about shooting a political opponent and wishing for their kids to suffer and die in their mother's arms ... it's a scary time to be a Republican in America because the Left isn't even trying to hide how much they hate us.

How willing they are to harm and yes, even kill us.

Matt Walsh put together a short list of all of the recent violence and it's damning:

... - candidate openly fantasizes about murdering his political opponents and their children. That’s just over the past three days. When I say they want us dead, it’s because they really do want us dead.

Sadly, it certainly feels that way, especially for those of us in Virginia.

How do you unite with people who don't care if you live or die? How can you even debate hate like this?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

