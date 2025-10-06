If You Thought Jay Jones' BAT-S**T Texts Were Bad, Reason He Wished DEATH on Kids Is Even Worse (THREAD)

As Twitchy readers (and hopefully the entire state of Virginia and maybe even the whole country) know, Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones openly texted about his fantasies of shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die in their mother's arms.

He has yet to withdraw from the race and considering the Democrats who had already endorsed him have doubled won on that endorsement, we're not sure he will. We all know, if some Republican candidate had texted something like this, something so violent and unhinged, that it would be all the mainstream media would talk about and they'd claim it proves Trump is dangerous.

But since he's a Democrat? Eh.

We keep waiting for the 'Republicans pounce' stories - you know they're coming.

Oh, and did we mention we now know what so enraged Jones that he was driven to text such horrible things? Yeah, we know ... and it just makes this so much worse.

The most important part of the Jay Jones story is his rage was triggered by the fact that *a moderate Republican said nice things about a moderate Democrat when the Democrat died*



That's what caused him to want to shoot the Republican House speaker: the Republican was collegial. https://t.co/Q1JckgC6DB — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

Yup, that's it. We hade heard these texts were sent during or after a funeral, we didn't know though that he was angry because a moderate Republican was kind about a moderate Democrat in passing.

Jones viewed this as a sign of betrayal by all involved. To him, you weren't a "real" Democrat if you were collegial with Republicans. It was inconceivable, and suspicious, that you would ever work with, or be kind with, a member of the other party. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

The guy is just unhinged.

Jones doesn't hate "extremists," he hates moderate Republicans--and even moderate Democrats!



That's even though the dead Democrat represented a deep-red area and was moderate in order to represent his constituents; the alternative would have been a Republican. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

This is not an issue of "both sides," or the Republicans turning the temperature down. Republicans being nice to Democrats is literally what sent Jay Jones into a murderous rage! — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

Virginia is at least 45% Republican, and normally politicians win by saying they'll work with the other side, which is the only way to get things done. Jones' attitude might fly as an AOC-style back-bencher, but no respectable party would put him in leadership. But Spanberger is. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

A moderate Democrat died, and a Republican was kind, and as a direct result, Jay Jones viewed both men as weak and said he would piss on their graves and hoped the moderate Republican's kids died. Republicans being more moderate won't help fix things in this scenario! — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

Jones wanted children to die so their parents would change their minds on policy.

Let that sink in for a minute.

While the texts were 3 years ago, Jones held these views until *at least last week,* when instead of apologizing, he said his own texts were an "assault" on him by his opponent, and that National Review (a moderate R, Trump-critical outlet) was "Trump-controlled." — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

It is beyond the pale that this is how boomers who get their news through TV are experiencing this story in the state's largest media market--Republicans pounce on unspecified old stuff, with Jones' objectively false and since-retracted response as the subhed. pic.twitter.com/OhtAxMisqb — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 6, 2025

All of Virginia must defeat him at the ballot box if he continues to refuse to withdraw. And we must also defeat the two women on his ticket who refuse to hold him truly accountable.

Otherwise, if he gets a pass after all of this, the rhetoric, hate, and even violence will only get worse.

