California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We're Suing Donald Trump'

If You Thought Jay Jones' BAT-S**T Texts Were Bad, Reason He Wished DEATH on Kids Is Even Worse (THREAD)

Sam J.
October 06, 2025
Various

As Twitchy readers (and hopefully the entire state of Virginia and maybe even the whole country) know, Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones openly texted about his fantasies of shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die in their mother's arms.

He has yet to withdraw from the race and considering the Democrats who had already endorsed him have doubled won on that endorsement, we're not sure he will. We all know, if some Republican candidate had texted something like this, something so violent and unhinged, that it would be all the mainstream media would talk about and they'd claim it proves Trump is dangerous.

But since he's a Democrat? Eh.

We keep waiting for the 'Republicans pounce' stories - you know they're coming.

Oh, and did we mention we now know what so enraged Jones that he was driven to text such horrible things? Yeah, we know ... and it just makes this so much worse.

Yup, that's it. We hade heard these texts were sent during or after a funeral, we didn't know though that he was angry because a moderate Republican was kind about a moderate Democrat in passing.

The guy is just unhinged.

FuzzyChimp
Jones wanted children to die so their parents would change their minds on policy.

Let that sink in for a minute.

All of Virginia must defeat him at the ballot box if he continues to refuse to withdraw. And we must also defeat the two women on his ticket who refuse to hold him truly accountable.

Otherwise, if he gets a pass after all of this, the rhetoric, hate, and even violence will only get worse.

