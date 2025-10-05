Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN the Gloves Are OFF (Watch)

As Twitchy readers (and hopefully, all of America) know, Jay Jones openly texted about putting two bullets in a political opponent's head and then wished for his children (who he also called little fascists) to suffer and die in their mother's arms. Even those of us who do this for a living and have seen some of the worst craziness around were shocked to read these texts, and yet not a single Democrat in Virginia has bothered to call on him to withdraw.

In fact, Virginia Beach Democrats doubled down on their support for him and asked others to stand behind him.

No, we're not kidding.

And we knew the ad would be coming soon from the Winsome Sears team, but wow, this is straight fire.

We need more of this, every hour on the hour, and we need the national GOP to step up and help us this last month before the election.

In the meantime, take a look at THIS:

🚨 NEW AD: Jay Jones dreamed of murdering two young kids and their dad over politics—and Abigail Spanberger wants him to be attorney general. pic.twitter.com/RoipSKn436 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 5, 2025

That's a boom. Heck, that might even be a boomity.

Jay Jones "wished Gilbert's wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views."



The monsters at the Virginia teachers union are still endorsing him.



Disgraceful, @VEA4Kids. pic.twitter.com/oWLmPtQRCD — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 5, 2025

I realize this is for a state election, but this message needs to run nationally. This extremist sentiment is ingrained in the Democratic Party, and America as a whole needs to understand that. — Dave Hammond 🇺🇸 (@DaveHammon12948) October 5, 2025

Every day Abigail Spanberger refuses to call on Jay Jones to drop out is another day she excuses violence against political opponents. — Majorian (@I_hate_taxes_) October 5, 2025

Our job is to ensure that his texts not only stick to him like glue, but also to Abigail and Ghazala.

If they are willing to run with that sort of person on their ticket, they are just as bad.

