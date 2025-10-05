VIP
Watching Winsome Sears LEAD After Jay Jones' Hateful Texts Exposed Inspired Me ALL...
Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting...
We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their...
Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS...
VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID...
Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed...
Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Viole...
Kinzinger’s Epic Tantrum: Cries Over ICE Defending Themselves Against an Armed, Car-Smashi...
In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked...
Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering...
Conservatives Cancel Netflix After Discovering Several Children’s Shows Pushing LGBTQ+ Ide...
The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATC...
It Looks Like Amazon Prime Video Removed All the Guns From James Bond...
Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video...

Winsome Sears Releases New Ad After Jay Jones Texts Exposed, and HOT DAMN the Gloves Are OFF (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:22 AM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

As Twitchy readers (and hopefully, all of America) know, Jay Jones openly texted about putting two bullets in a political opponent's head and then wished for his children (who he also called little fascists) to suffer and die in their mother's arms. Even those of us who do this for a living and have seen some of the worst craziness around were shocked to read these texts, and yet not a single Democrat in Virginia has bothered to call on him to withdraw.

In fact, Virginia Beach Democrats doubled down on their support for him and asked others to stand behind him.

No, we're not kidding.

And we knew the ad would be coming soon from the Winsome Sears team, but wow, this is straight fire.

We need more of this, every hour on the hour, and we need the national GOP to step up and help us this last month before the election.

In the meantime, take a look at THIS:

That's a boom. Heck, that might even be a boomity.

Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting Whiny Selfie-Video
Sam J.
Our job is to ensure that his texts not only stick to him like glue, but also to Abigail and Ghazala.

If they are willing to run with that sort of person on their ticket, they are just as bad.

============================================================

Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS Is a MUST-Read

VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID (Screenshot)

WHOO-DAWGIE! JD Vance CATCHES Jamie Raskin Subtweeting Him and Just GUESS How That Works Out for Him

Holy Violent LUNATIC, Batman! Democrat AG Nominee Jay Jones Fantasized About Shooting GOP Speaker (Texts)

============================================================

Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting Whiny Selfie-Video
Sam J.
We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their Post Endorsing Jay Jones BUT ...
Sam J.
Matt Walsh's DAMNING Post Recapping Democrats' Violence Over Just the Last THREE DAYS Is a MUST-Read
Sam J.
In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA
Aaron Walker
VA Beach Democrats Release Statement SUPPORTING Jay Jones and HOOBOY, This Was STUPID (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Violence
justmindy

Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLISTERS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting Whiny Selfie-Video Sam J.
