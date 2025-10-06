Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully...
Twitchy Movie Review: 'The Dragon's Prophecy' Explores the Biblical Stakes of Israel's Fig...
VIP
Here's a Sentence Nobody Thought They'd Ever See in a WaPo Editorial About...
Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still...
OUCH! 'Meet the Press' Host Gave Hakeem Jeffries a BRUTAL Reminder (Shutdown Blame...
Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones...
If You Thought Jay Jones' BAT-S**T Texts Were Bad, Reason He Wished DEATH...
Jay Jones' Violent Texts and Hypocrisy: Sought to Fire Cop for Legal Fund...
Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on...
VA Speaker Scott Preaches 'Ignore Jay Jones' Murderous Texts' from Pulpit: Church Becomes...
WATCH: Secretary of War Hegseth Talks About Trolling the ‘Pizza Trackers’ (LOL)
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Party Still Endorses Jay Jones Despite Texts Wishing Shooting Death of Republican...
VIP
Hat Humiliation: Hakeem Jeffries Bombarded With Sombrero Memes by Kristen Welker of NBC...

Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALIFYING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on October 06, 2025
Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP

Full disclosure: When we first saw the story about Abigail Spanberger circulating, we thought there was no way it was real. But then, we saw Twitchy favorite Jerry Dunleavy covering it, and yeah, it's real.

Advertisement

Spanberger has ties to the Saudi government and even HAMAS.

No, we're not kidding.

Take a look at this:

So ... just barely a year after we were attacked on our soil, Abigail was teaching at an academy well-known for its radical and hateful textbooks AND links to Hamas, pro-jihad grads - etc.

And she wants to be the governor of Virginia.

Alrighty then.

Abigail hasn't had to answer many questions about anything. She literally ran from a journalist who asked her about men in little girls' bathrooms; she also dodged an earlier debate against Winsome on CNN, of all outlets. CNN. Really?! And Abigail said no? What the heck?

Crazy stuff.

And yet, nobody is asking her about it. Wonder if they'll ask her a question about this topic during her upcoming (and only?) debate against Winsome Sears on October 9? We're not exactly holding our breath for any mainstream media type to hold Abi accountable, truly.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

In closing, Democrats are running a former CIA spook with actual ties to terror, a pro-Hamas Marxist who lied about where she lived to run in a particular area of Virginia, and a man who fantasized about shooting a Republican and watching his children die.

That this is competitive at all says so much about Virginia Democrats, and it ain't good.

============================================================

Related:

Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones Should Drop Out

If You Thought Jay Jones' BAT-S**T Texts Were Bad, the Reason He Wished DEATH on Kids Is Even Worse (THREAD)

Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLASTS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting Whiny Selfie-Video

We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their Post Endorsing Jay Jones BUT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DOMESTIC TERRORISM HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OUCH! 'Meet the Press' Host Gave Hakeem Jeffries a BRUTAL Reminder (Shutdown Blame Game FAIL)
Doug P.
Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM
Sam J.
If You Thought Jay Jones' BAT-S**T Texts Were Bad, Reason He Wished DEATH on Kids Is Even Worse (THREAD)
Sam J.
Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones Should Drop Out
Sam J.
Twitchy Movie Review: 'The Dragon's Prophecy' Explores the Biblical Stakes of Israel's Fight for Survival
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement