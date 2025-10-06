Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALIFYING

Full disclosure: When we first saw the story about Abigail Spanberger circulating, we thought there was no way it was real. But then, we saw Twitchy favorite Jerry Dunleavy covering it, and yeah, it's real.

Advertisement

Spanberger has ties to the Saudi government and even HAMAS.

No, we're not kidding.

Take a look at this:

NEW: Abigail Spanberger worked at the Saudi government-run Islamic Saudi Academy just over a year post-9/11. When she began teaching there, the school was already well-known for its radical & hateful textbooks, links to Hamas, pro-jihad graduates, & more…https://t.co/SfjvuGfBfo — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 6, 2025

So ... just barely a year after we were attacked on our soil, Abigail was teaching at an academy well-known for its radical and hateful textbooks AND links to Hamas, pro-jihad grads - etc.

And she wants to be the governor of Virginia.

Alrighty then.

This is actually crazy, and Spanberger has never had to answer actual serious questions about any of it. https://t.co/KqxCS077oN pic.twitter.com/VyBmwu8SLZ — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 6, 2025

Abigail hasn't had to answer many questions about anything. She literally ran from a journalist who asked her about men in little girls' bathrooms; she also dodged an earlier debate against Winsome on CNN, of all outlets. CNN. Really?! And Abigail said no? What the heck?

Deep-State-Abbie's Terror High Ties:https://t.co/S9OFtIZpRg — A Guy on X. (@VaChangeAgent) October 6, 2025

Crazy stuff.

And yet, nobody is asking her about it. Wonder if they'll ask her a question about this topic during her upcoming (and only?) debate against Winsome Sears on October 9? We're not exactly holding our breath for any mainstream media type to hold Abi accountable, truly.

In closing, Democrats are running a former CIA spook with actual ties to terror, a pro-Hamas Marxist who lied about where she lived to run in a particular area of Virginia, and a man who fantasized about shooting a Republican and watching his children die.

That this is competitive at all says so much about Virginia Democrats, and it ain't good.

============================================================

Related:

Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones Should Drop Out

If You Thought Jay Jones' BAT-S**T Texts Were Bad, the Reason He Wished DEATH on Kids Is Even Worse (THREAD)

Oh BOO-HOO! Justine Bateman BLASTS Dems Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego for Posting Whiny Selfie-Video

We See You: MONSTERS at VA Teacher's Union Quietly Try to DELETE Their Post Endorsing Jay Jones BUT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.