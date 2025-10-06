And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a...
Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
'Morning Joe' Blows Up Virginia Race! Mike Johnson Blasts CNN!
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS...
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Is Pissed Off — and Optimistic
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated...
Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Twitchy Movie Review: 'The Dragon's Prophecy' Explores the Biblical Stakes of Israel's Fig...
Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALI...
VIP
Here's a Sentence Nobody Thought They'd Ever See in a WaPo Editorial About...
Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still...
OUCH! 'Meet the Press' Host Gave Hakeem Jeffries a BRUTAL Reminder (Shutdown Blame...
Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones...

Bartender Says WHAT? AOC Body-Shaming Stephen Miller BACKFIRES Spectacularly and We're Here FOR It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:05 PM on October 06, 2025

In a stunning display of intellectual prowess, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has declared that the key to defeating the 'dangerous' MAGA movement is... wait for it... laughter. 

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. 

The same woman who once thought Israel was in India has now decided that the best way to combat Donald Trump's return to the White House is by giggling at his allies like they're the punchline to a bad joke.

During a recent Instagram Live session, AOC, ever the wordsmith, took aim at Stephen Miller calling him a 'clown' and speculating that his supposed height of 4'10" (spoiler alert: he's actually 5'10") is the source of all his anger. Because nothing says 'serious political discourse' like body-shaming someone you've never met. It's like she's channeling her inner middle school bully, but with less finesse.

Watch:

Post continues:

They have nothing.

Nope. Not a damn thing.

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
Doug P.
Advertisement

She doesn't even know what the debate is.

Oof.

So, bravo, AOC. Keep laughing. Because when the history books are written, they'll surely remember you not for your policy acumen, but for your unparalleled ability to make a fool of yourself on social media.

============================================================

Related:

What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS Siding With Jay Jones

Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated Texts About Gilbert?

Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALIFYING

Get the NET! Rob Reiner's Latest TINFOIL Rant About Trump Proves He's Still Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM

Rich, Boxed-Wine-Drinking White Leftist NoVA Women Hardest Hit: Even MSNBC Says Jay Jones Should Drop Out

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
And It Just Keeps Getting WORSE --> Jay Jones Reportedly Hoped for a 'Few' Other People to Die As Well
Sam J.
What a GIANT 'But': Bulwark Founder and Never-Trumper Sarah Longwell Goes FULL TDS Siding With Jay Jones
Sam J.
Did Lawyer Who 'Knows' Jay Jones Just Accidentally Admit He's Seen OTHER Frustrated Texts About Gilbert?
Sam J.
Just WOW: BOMBSHELL About Abigail Spanberger's 'TERROR Ties' Should Be Absolutely DISQUALIFYING
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karoline Leavitt Has a 'Journalism' Challenge for CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Portland Mobs Doug P.
Advertisement