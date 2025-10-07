HOLY FAFO! Pam Bondi Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Dick Blumenthal During CRAZY Heated...
Lefties and Democrats TRY Saving Face After Blaming 'Extreme Right' for Judge's House Fire and YEAH, No

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on October 07, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats are so desperate to take the spotlight off of their actual violence against innocent people on the Right that they're willing to push any lie for any sort of cheap talking points possible. For example, morons ... sorry, that's rude ... dipwads like Dan Goldman opened their big mouths to blame Trump, Stephen Miller, and 'the extreme right' for a liberal judge's home burning to the ground.

Except, of course, this was not true.

Again.

Sorry, Dan, your party is the party of hate and violence. Own it. Lying about us won't change it.

Whoda thunk?

Oh, THAT'S RIGHT, sane people.

The number of Leftist influencers and politicians trying to delete their ridiculous posts, though, now THAT is funny.

Funny how that is always the case when they try to paint the Right as violent. Meanwhile, all of these a-holes who were quick to blame the extreme right are still silent on an actual violent extremist on the Democratic ticket in Virginia.

Because that is who they really are.

Honestly, Wallace should be taken off the air, but we all know she won't be. It's MSNBC, after all.

Not to mention, their brain-dead followers and supporters won't realize this was wrong, they won't see the corrections, and they'll run out and screech about how the Right burned down that judge's home, even though it's not the truth.

This is how it works, and the Left/Democrats know it.

============================================================

