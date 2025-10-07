Lefties and Democrats TRY Saving Face After Blaming 'Extreme Right' for Judge's House Fire and YEAH, No

Democrats are so desperate to take the spotlight off of their actual violence against innocent people on the Right that they're willing to push any lie for any sort of cheap talking points possible. For example, morons ... sorry, that's rude ... dipwads like Dan Goldman opened their big mouths to blame Trump, Stephen Miller, and 'the extreme right' for a liberal judge's home burning to the ground.

Except, of course, this was not true.

Again.

Sorry, Dan, your party is the party of hate and violence. Own it. Lying about us won't change it.

Rep. Dan Goldman said yesterday that President Trump, Stephen Miller, and the "extreme right" are to blame for a liberal judge's home burning to the ground.



Law enforcement in South Carolina just released a statement saying there's no evidence the fire was intentionally set. https://t.co/KtPNRcVy81 pic.twitter.com/MIM0jGdLEY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2025

Whoda thunk?

Oh, THAT'S RIGHT, sane people.

The number of Leftist influencers and politicians trying to delete their ridiculous posts, though, now THAT is funny.

BREAKING - Leftist influencers and politicians are now mass deleting posts where they claimed a South Carolina judge was targeted with an arson attack because of Trump officials after South Carolina law enforcement revealed that no foul play was found. pic.twitter.com/wjQ7WbKmdl — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 6, 2025

Funny how that is always the case when they try to paint the Right as violent. Meanwhile, all of these a-holes who were quick to blame the extreme right are still silent on an actual violent extremist on the Democratic ticket in Virginia.

Because that is who they really are.

@MSNBC should issue an apology for insinuating that the Trump administration actions had anything to do with this. https://t.co/pgpNQMCFBf — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) October 7, 2025

Honestly, Wallace should be taken off the air, but we all know she won't be. It's MSNBC, after all.

They spent 24 hours screaming “domestic terrorism,” and now it’s “delete tweet, deny memory.” The cleanup crew always works faster than the fact-checkers. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) October 6, 2025

Not to mention, their brain-dead followers and supporters won't realize this was wrong, they won't see the corrections, and they'll run out and screech about how the Right burned down that judge's home, even though it's not the truth.

This is how it works, and the Left/Democrats know it.

