WOOF: If Nicolle Wallace Had a REAL JOB She'd Get Fired for the Huge Mistake She Made Here (Watch)

Nicolle Wallace got something wrong.

Again.

Right? Gosh, when we saw this, we were as shocked as you are. Usually, she's such a reliable, unbiased, and trustworthy journalist.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man, our sides. Sorry, we could only take that joke so far before we had to cackle like a crazy person. Now that we think of it, we've been cackling like crazy people for about a decade now, so we're not sure if that's a reflection on us or how insane the world has become.

Probably both.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace and Mary McCord tried to blame Trump for the fire at the house of the South Carolina judge.



In a proper society these people would be taken off the air. pic.twitter.com/yK8X6vSttX — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 7, 2025

In a proper society, anyone who consistently got things as wrong as Nicolle does would have lost their job years ago. Sadly, we're not living in a proper society these days.

In a proper society, she would have been pulled off the air after this. Never to be seen from again. She’s a reprehensible gutter dweller pic.twitter.com/jyCa6pfZn1 — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) October 7, 2025

Never let the findings of local fire officials get in the way of propaganda. 🖕🏽🖕🏽 — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) October 7, 2025

It's true.

Nobody exploits tragedy and crisis as well as the Left, even if they have to lie their arses off in the process.

Like Nicolle.

