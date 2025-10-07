VA Democrats Break Out Their Handy-Dandy RACE CARD Over Jay Jones and Nick Freitas Ain't Havin' ANY of It

Living in and covering Virginia for the last five days has been a roller coaster of awful. Hey, we knew the Democrats were pretty low and sneaky here (see 2020), but we had no idea just how evil and violent their rhetoric really was until Jay Jones' texts were leaked.

Oh, and then they not only back the guy who said it, but tell their voters not to get distracted by the news.

And they do this in CHURCH.

Yeah…don’t get “distracted” by what they say and believe… https://t.co/CfJ6iFicAm — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 5, 2025

That's our Speaker of the House, FYI.

Yeah.

Right there in church, telling everyone to ignore calls for death on children...but why are we surprised? Same Speaker that thinks it's ok to kill babies in the womb through all 9 months of pregnancy and to chemically castrate gender confused 10 year olds...what kind of "church"… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 6, 2025

Please note, we did not bring up his history with crack cocaine.

Oops, our bad. We just kinda sorta did.

What kind of blasphemous, heretical excuse for a church is this? — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 6, 2025

We saw them bring in Kamala Harris in 2021 to try to get Terry McAuliffe elected. This doesn't surprise us in the least

Did we mention they're starting to play the race card here in Virginia?

Nick Freitas is having NONE of it:

LOL…Democrats wish death upon children and then cry “racism” the moment they get pushback.



Sorry Democrats, that era is over.



Welcome to the new reality, where your boos mean nothing, because we’ve seen what makes you cheer. pic.twitter.com/w7HQm1e9Js — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 7, 2025

Bingo.

Another example of the race card wearing out its welcome right here (note, Carrie Coyner is the Republican who leaked Jones' violent texts):

Going to call this out and say it is pretty damn racist to say you were intimidated because Don Scott came to your district. ⁦@CarrieCoyner⁩ seems to be liking this attention a little too much… pic.twitter.com/RqXP8EXbYY — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) October 6, 2025

What does his race have to do with her being intimidated by his showing up? This is just weird ...

So a Republican candidate says it’s intimidating to have the Speaker of the House come campaign against her, & Ben here concludes it’s because he’s black...instead of the fact that he’s the guy that controls every committee assignment.



Im sorry, who’s the one being racist Ben? https://t.co/fh2LMGla22 — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 7, 2025

Oooh! Ooh! We know!

And it ain't Carrie Coyner.

