VA Democrats Break Out Their Handy-Dandy RACE CARD Over Jay Jones and Nick Freitas Ain't Havin' ANY of It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on October 07, 2025
Gif

Living in and covering Virginia for the last five days has been a roller coaster of awful. Hey, we knew the Democrats were pretty low and sneaky here (see 2020), but we had no idea just how evil and violent their rhetoric really was until Jay Jones' texts were leaked.

Oh, and then they not only back the guy who said it, but tell their voters not to get distracted by the news.

And they do this in CHURCH.

That's our Speaker of the House, FYI.

Yeah.

Please note, we did not bring up his history with crack cocaine.

Oops, our bad. We just kinda sorta did.

We saw them bring in Kamala Harris in 2021 to try to get Terry McAuliffe elected. This doesn't surprise us in the least

Did we mention they're starting to play the race card here in Virginia?

Nick Freitas is having NONE of it:

Bingo. 

Another example of the race card wearing out its welcome right here (note, Carrie Coyner is the Republican who leaked Jones' violent texts):

What does his race have to do with her being intimidated by his showing up? This is just weird ... 

Oooh! Ooh! We know!

And it ain't Carrie Coyner.

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

