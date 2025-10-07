WOOF: If Nicolle Wallace Had a REAL JOB She'd Get Fired for the...
MASTERCLASS In Democrat Butt-Covering --> Check Out the AP's Whole Whopping 2 Headlines on Jay Jones

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on October 07, 2025
Twitchy

The Associated Press— that beacon of 'objective' journalism that's about as neutral as a Bernie Sanders rally. 

In their latest masterclass in Democrat butt-covering, the AP has dropped not one, but two headlines on Virginia AG hopeful Jay Jones' leaked texts where he straight-up fantasizes about dead Republicans and dead kids - not to mention the latest bombshell about his being ok with some dead cops as well.

You know, the kind of "rhetoric" that would have CNN in full meltdown mode if a Republican typed it. But nah, for Jones? 

It's just a quirky little oopsie from 2022 that needs a gentle apology nudge.

At least according to the AP.

Aww, yes, we're seizing now. Thank goodness. All of the pouncing was starting to wear out our knees. Hey man, it's easy to POUNCE in your 20s and 30s, but it gets harder in ... your older years. Yeah, that's it. Older years.

Give them time. We're sure they'll have us all pouncing at some point today. It's what they do.

AP is about as neutral as Obama's 'wingman,' Eric Holder.

We can think of some other words that start with a capital B that also describe them.

Ahem.



