MASTERCLASS In Democrat Butt-Covering --> Check Out the AP's Whole Whopping 2 Headlines on Jay Jones

The Associated Press— that beacon of 'objective' journalism that's about as neutral as a Bernie Sanders rally.

In their latest masterclass in Democrat butt-covering, the AP has dropped not one, but two headlines on Virginia AG hopeful Jay Jones' leaked texts where he straight-up fantasizes about dead Republicans and dead kids - not to mention the latest bombshell about his being ok with some dead cops as well.

You know, the kind of "rhetoric" that would have CNN in full meltdown mode if a Republican typed it. But nah, for Jones?

It's just a quirky little oopsie from 2022 that needs a gentle apology nudge.

At least according to the AP.

This is for real the only two headlines @AP has on Jay Jones.



Jay Jones apologizes…and Trump’s GOP seizes on violent rhetoric pic.twitter.com/DCJyxur56A — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 7, 2025

Aww, yes, we're seizing now. Thank goodness. All of the pouncing was starting to wear out our knees. Hey man, it's easy to POUNCE in your 20s and 30s, but it gets harder in ... your older years. Yeah, that's it. Older years.

But did the GOP "pounce"? — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) October 7, 2025

Give them time. We're sure they'll have us all pouncing at some point today. It's what they do.

Not surprising



Didn’t AP share a building with Hamas and then reported as if they were neutral? — Larry Hawkins (@Larryszeminska) October 7, 2025

AP is about as neutral as Obama's 'wingman,' Eric Holder.

Biased... with a caption B. — Clay McCreary (@ClayMcCreary) October 7, 2025

We can think of some other words that start with a capital B that also describe them.

Ahem.

============================================================

