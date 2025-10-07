HOLY FAFO! Pam Bondi Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Dick Blumenthal During CRAZY Heated Back and Forth (WATCH)

As Twitchy readers are aware, Pam Bondi is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

As our readers also know, she's wasting no time in making every Democrat who tries to challenge or insult her cry like the little biatches they are. Earlier she nuked Little Dickie Durbin for whining about Trump helping with crime in his state, and now Richard 'Dick' Blumenthal tried to accuse her of impropriety.

Yeah, right?

That was dumb.

Talk about a dick move.

Watch this:

BREAKING: Pam Bondi just DEMOLISHED Senator Blumenthal after he ACCUSED her of impropriety:



"I CANNOT BELIEVE that you would ACCUSE ME of impropriety when YOU LIED about your MILITARY SERVICE."



"You LIED to be elected a US Senator."



"Don't YOU EVER challenge MY integrity. I… pic.twitter.com/Fx0reJH5J7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2025

Post continues:

... have abided by EVERY ethics standard. Do NOT question my ability to be fair and impartial as Attorney General."

Ok, we felt that one way over here.

Democrats never learn.

SHE WENT THERE! Finally, it's about time someone did. Loved this.

Stolen Valor should disqualify anyone from being elected to serve in any office — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) October 7, 2025

Absolutely.

Pam Bondi just brought out the receipts. Politicians like Blumenthal should think twice before throwing stones. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 7, 2025

Pam just served Blumenthal a big ol' truth sandwich with a side of karma! 🍔😆 — Mel Gibsono Commentary (@MelGibsonNews4U) October 7, 2025

With a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice.

Heh.

============================================================

============================================================

