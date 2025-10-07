VIP
HOLY FAFO! Pam Bondi Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Dick Blumenthal During CRAZY Heated Back and Forth (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on October 07, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers are aware, Pam Bondi is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

As our readers also know, she's wasting no time in making every Democrat who tries to challenge or insult her cry like the little biatches they are. Earlier she nuked Little Dickie Durbin for whining about Trump helping with crime in his state, and now Richard 'Dick' Blumenthal tried to accuse her of impropriety.

Yeah, right?

That was dumb.

Talk about a dick move.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... have abided by EVERY ethics standard. Do NOT question my ability to be fair and impartial as Attorney General."

Ok, we felt that one way over here. 

Democrats never learn.

SHE WENT THERE! Finally, it's about time someone did. Loved this.

Absolutely.

With a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice. 

Heh.

