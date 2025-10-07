DISGRACEFUL: Zohran Mamdani Victim-Blames on Steroids in Statement on October 7 Anniversary and HOOBOY

'Oh, good, Zohran Mamdani put out a statement on the anniversary of October 7,' said no one, ever.

Yet, here we are.

And folks, it isn't good. So bad. You know that old saying moms used to tell their kids? If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all? Yeah, Mamdani didn't get the talk.

Clearly.

Take a look at this crap:

My statement on the two year anniversary of October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/JlsXUeAeYd — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 7, 2025

Nice of him to use Hamas propaganda in his statement, don't you think?

Zohran Mamdani cites made up Hamas figures on anniversary of 10/7 https://t.co/7LdQoWdewX — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 7, 2025

Because of course he did.

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/1uhdVXJFqe — Zartan; aliases too numerous to mention (@IsMaxInJailYet) October 7, 2025

Ahem.

You are the very worst of humanity. — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) October 7, 2025

He really is.

Democrats have become the party of the very worst of humanity. See Jay Jones in Virginia.

He dedicated two sentences to the victims. The following three paragraphs, he victim-blamed. Just incredible. https://t.co/ssYLbGmlxs — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) October 7, 2025

“Genocide, occupation and apartheid” is all he really needed to say because it sums up what he actually thinks. What an offensive, immoral statement. https://t.co/xktXbLxlnP — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) October 7, 2025

Not enough horrible words to accurately describe what he did here.

Denaturalize and deport Zohran Mamdani https://t.co/xs0XT9DGEa — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 7, 2025

Look at this asshole https://t.co/Zdb85JiJjX — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 7, 2025

The problem is other a*sholes are more than happy with what he said and can't wait to vote for him.

Yes, we're surrounded by a*sholes.

