DISGRACEFUL: Zohran Mamdani Victim-Blames on Steroids in Statement on October 7 Anniversary and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

'Oh, good, Zohran Mamdani put out a statement on the anniversary of October 7,' said no one, ever.

Yet, here we are.

And folks, it isn't good. So bad. You know that old saying moms used to tell their kids? If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all? Yeah, Mamdani didn't get the talk.

Clearly.

Take a look at this crap:

Nice of him to use Hamas propaganda in his statement, don't you think?

Because of course he did.

Ahem.

He really is.

Democrats have become the party of the very worst of humanity. See Jay Jones in Virginia.

Not enough horrible words to accurately describe what he did here.

The problem is other a*sholes are more than happy with what he said and can't wait to vote for him.

Yes, we're surrounded by a*sholes.

============================================================

============================================================

